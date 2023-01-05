1204
Dugout Discussion January 5

Chelsea v Man City team news: Foden and Cancelo return, Mount injured

1,204 Comments
Share

The 30th Premier League match in 11 days takes place in west London this evening and involves one of the two sides who ‘double’ in Gameweek 19.

Chelsea take on Fulham next week as part of their double-header but first is the visit of the reigning champions, who will move within five points of league leaders Arsenal with a win tonight.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 20:00 GMT.

Chelsea make two changes from their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with World Cup semi-finalists Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech coming into the side.

Jorginho drops to the bench and Mason Mount isn’t involved at all, having picked up a small knock.

Mount was the most-bought Chelsea player of Gameweek 19 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

It’s the return of the big guns for Manchester City, who make four changes from their 1-1 draw at home to Everton on New Year’s Eve.

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are back in the starting XI after a longer post-World Cup break than they may have hoped for, while Ilkay Gundogan also returns to the line-up.

Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish make way.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Zakaria, Kovacic, Ziyech, Pulisic, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Aubameyang, Chalobah, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Humphreys, Hutchinson, Hall.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

1,204 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Roten Teufel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    One of these worth it for the double?

    A) Cancelo > Perisic
    B) Salah > KdB

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B has more upside for mine, would probably do it for free.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think Salah will outscore KDB in GW20, especially with Gakpo and Robbo starting vs the very attack-minded Brighton

      I think Spurs won't keep a CS in either fixture

      I think you just need to switch Cancelo to an asset from the reliable defences of Newcastle, Arsenal and Man U (only Shaw, tbf). Maybe Stones or Akanji, but KDB can be skipped

      Open Controls
      1. Roten Teufel
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Rest of the back is:

        DDG / Ward
        White / Trip / Cucu / Bueno

        I did consider Cancelo > Botman for the NEW double up.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Schar's goal threat is miles ahead of Botman's. A clear gulf that's worth more than the 0.6m price gap

          I'd go there first, then address Bueno and Cucurella soon

          Open Controls
          1. Roten Teufel
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Now that I'm thinking about it, I could do Cucu > Schar and hold off on Cancelo to see if he plays the double.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Cucurella is more likely to start than Cancelo. Cancelo is a priority sale:

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/05/chelsea-v-man-city-team-news-foden-and-cancelo-return-mount-injured/?hc_page=6&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25566302

              Open Controls
              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                However Cucu is really poor. Do the switch I say

                Open Controls
  2. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Who needs to go first out of this lot?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Bueno Patterson
    Salah KDB Martinelli Rashford Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic Martial

    1FT 1.3 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maybe Martial > Wilson?

      Open Controls
      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Not keen on Wilson. Was thinking either Toney (if fit) or Kane and lose Salah for a mid up to 9.1, but would be for -4?

        Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Akanji or Stones -4

    Or play Gabriel or Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      play Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He’s got Spurs away

        Cucurella home to Palace

        Stones/Akanji dgw but a -4

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      CS chance isn't highest so might go for Gabriel. Although I like Stones, and there's WOL after.

      Open Controls
  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Captain Mitrovic getting banned now is even more annoying with that Haaland blank.

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      This makes no sense to me.

      Open Controls
    2. Root
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Disagreed, it's a perfect result.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        How is Mitrovic getting banned A perfect result. We could have made a fortune with Haaland blanking

        Open Controls
        1. Root
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          Surely it would've been more annoying if Haaland did not blank?

          Open Controls
    3. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Was great seeing both, having captained Rashy.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Good call

        Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not really ; 10 pts vs 4

      Open Controls
  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone else find it hard to keep up with all the articles? Find it quite stressful at times

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      It's because there have been many GWs in a row. It's the fixture congestion causing this, not exactly an increased FFS output

      If anything, they've had to cut the numbers down a bit

      Open Controls
    2. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I wouldn’t worry. Unfortunately, it is very much a case of quantity over quality these days.

      Open Controls
  6. Slam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bruno -> ?

    a) Almiron
    b) Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Almiron now, Odegaard for someone else later

      Open Controls
  7. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Take it Cancelo was really bad in the first half to be hooked at HT?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25566302

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No the formation was just a total fail and they were being over run. By Chelsea.

      Open Controls
  8. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Patterson to Lewis or akanj seems a no brainer but unsure if either will play both DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Hold fire until FA Cup and City defence just seems a lottery right now

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks will do

        Open Controls
  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Relieved at the Haaland blank as an owner but Mitro captainer. And even with Chelsea conceding, still stewing over keeping Castagne instead of bringing in Cucurella for GW17.

    Anyway, no good in dwelling on the past. Inching into the top 7k as things stand, with Andreas and Kepa to come.

    Got 2FT, going to wait to see what happens in the FA Cup before making moves and enjoy another mini break!

    Open Controls
  10. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Can we assume Grealish is not a bad option for City double after todays game?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Still a rotation risk, however well he plays

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Prefer mahrez

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ignore the double. Get nailed players who are in form. There aren't enough free transfers this season to chase all the random DGWs that will pop up. Prioritize those you'd have gotten if all GWs were SGWs

      Open Controls
    4. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Honestly just wouldn’t go there.
      I can see a lot of rotation over the two games and probably all attackers outside KDB & Haaland not starting 2 games

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        On current form, I don't think even KDB should start both. But Pep loves him, so he probably will

        Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench boy? Must be kidding.

      Open Controls
  11. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    GW18 WC was the best thing to happen to my season so far. Still rough over here at 2.5m OR, but a rise from 4m by GW16 and 3.6m by GW17

    Being able to share ideas here is one of the few reasons I keep playing this game

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      3.2m in GW1 and not much movement in either direction since then. Oh well

      Open Controls
  12. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Patterson > Lewis anyone ?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Is it worth using a FT on? Surely Patterson can just sit buried on your bench

      Open Controls
  13. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Getting Foden for the re-start was always going to be a gamble - I knew that. But I just thought that he’s the golden boy who came through the ranks and he’d started the first 11 game weeks. It was worth a shot. Fair enough, it failed miserably!
    But bloody Cancelo becoming persona non grata all of a sudden is just a nightmare.
    I now have both in my side, only 1FT and City have a DGW which neither are going to start more than one game, if I’m lucky.
    I’m blocked from Salah > KDB (could be a blessing tbf!) and Im scrambling to sort out the mess instead of attacking a DGW (getting Kane, KDB or Doherty/Perisic for example).
    Anyone else with both Foden & Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      No rush to get KDB now. Salah could be a different beast with Gakpo, Robbo and hopefully Firmino around

      Consider WC

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        ...and ignore this DGW. There are better ones coming. Focus on the best players you can get

        Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I have them both, yeah. Keeping for the DGW('s) and then be looking to offload. Tonight was absolutely brutal.

      Open Controls
  14. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Salah or kane? Whom do i rather Have?

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Already got Salah and kane is banging hat-trick though fixture is bad

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        In isolation, Kane

        But within the context of only having 1 FT per week, hold Salah for now to see what happens with Gakpo and Firmino, and spend transfers on bigger fires

        Open Controls
  15. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    So, people are buying rashford and shaw like crazy, they are no longer differential anymore. But no point in buying now. Their fixture iz getting uglier.

    I am telling you the next differentials are.
    Its Rodrigo, son and bowen

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      17 mins ago

      I actually agree

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Can't see Bowen as a great option now he's not on pens.

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        How many pens westham got so far? It doesnt matter

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Half of Bowans league goals this season have been pens.

          Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'll raise you: Mitoma, Ferguson, Summerville and Leno

      Open Controls
  16. Harvey Specter
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kepa, Cancelo, Darwin and Martial --> Ederson, Burn/Dunk, Mitro and Kane
    -8 hit. Worth it or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Root
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Of course not

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  17. AandyzZ
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is it stupid to consider WC now?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      WC18 salvaged my season. You're in an even better position now because you'll know a lot more about blanks and doubles before the deadline

      Wildcard is most useful when you need it, not when others play theirs

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would not use it now.

      Open Controls
    3. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Stupid is a strong word and it will, of course, very much depend on your current squad. In isolation, I think a WC this week would be a mistake.

      Open Controls
  18. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    1FT, 0.8ITB

    What to do with FT?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Mee
    Salah Ødegaard Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    Iversen Andreas Gabriel Patterson

    Open Controls
  19. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any idea when we can expect Gakpo to start a game?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      GW20, like when Bruno Fernandes came in

      We need him. He's fit. His style already matches Klopp's. Ox is a stopgap

      Open Controls
  20. KeanosMagic
    22 mins ago

    Would you ship out Almiron for Saka (or Martinelli)? Also own Odegard but eventually can see me going with triple Arsenal mids.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      There is no reason to lose Almiron now. I'd actually promote buying him vs Fulham, Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth

      Open Controls
  21. Norco
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Keep Darwin or bring in Kane for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Harvey Specter
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm bringing in Kane 100%. Kane always delivers vs Darwin who has a high xG, but never scores

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Bring in Kane.

      Open Controls
  22. cigan
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    DGW or not, Walker needs shipping out asap - but who's the best option to get?

    A) Botman/Schar - for a Newcastle double-up? seems the most sensible with form+fixtures
    B) Mee - could be an interesting differential? Brentford look good and play Bournemotuh, Leeds & Southampton in the next 3
    C) Mings/Digne - next 3 fixtures look decent too, Villa looking more solid under Emery
    D) Stones/Akanji - for the double? thing is I don't like City def. at all at the moment
    E) Shaw - next 2 fixtures terrible, feels like point chasing

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Schar, by some distance. Reasons are all over this page and the last

      Open Controls
      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is Schar worth the extra 0.6m over Botman?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Again, by some distance

          The goal threat numbers aren't even close. Schar's look like a glitch

          Open Controls
        2. Art Vandelay
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          I don’t think it will make much difference but I can’t see the 0.6m extra needed for Schar will be missed so may as well go for him.

          Open Controls
      2. cigan
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thought so, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.