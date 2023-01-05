Chelsea v Man City team news: Foden and Cancelo return, Mount injured

The 30th Premier League match in 11 days takes place in west London this evening and involves one of the two sides who ‘double’ in Gameweek 19.

Chelsea take on Fulham next week as part of their double-header but first is the visit of the reigning champions, who will move within five points of league leaders Arsenal with a win tonight.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 20:00 GMT.

Chelsea make two changes from their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with World Cup semi-finalists Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech coming into the side.

Jorginho drops to the bench and Mason Mount isn’t involved at all, having picked up a small knock.

Mount was the most-bought Chelsea player of Gameweek 19 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

It’s the return of the big guns for Manchester City, who make four changes from their 1-1 draw at home to Everton on New Year’s Eve.

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are back in the starting XI after a longer post-World Cup break than they may have hoped for, while Ilkay Gundogan also returns to the line-up.

Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish make way.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Zakaria, Kovacic, Ziyech, Pulisic, Sterling, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Aubameyang, Chalobah, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Humphreys, Hutchinson, Hall.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

