The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 20

After a break over the busy Christmas period in which the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines were coming thick and fast, our Scout Squad panel is back for Double Gameweek 20.

In this article, our in-house team of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of Friday’s deadline.

These selections will go a long way toward deciding the final Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 20

