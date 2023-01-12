223
Scout Squad January 12

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 20

223 Comments
Share

After a break over the busy Christmas period in which the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines were coming thick and fast, our Scout Squad panel is back for Double Gameweek 20.

In this article, our in-house team of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of Friday’s deadline.

These selections will go a long way toward deciding the final Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 20

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    No Mitrovic!_Terrible start to the g/w.

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      It was always touch and go...

      Open Controls
  2. Cucurella-ella
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is there a chance that another DGW for 22-24 gets announced before the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      yes, tomorrow, maybe

      Open Controls
      1. Cucurella-ella
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        That's so annoying... can't even sort a team out without waiting until the last min

        Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Just when the template seems to be gaining some weight, it thins even further

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Livid Cucu isn’t starting tonight mate, that damn Hall

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        On the bright side, it does make transfer decisions easier

        Right?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          It certainly does! Still not ruling out WC’ing

          Open Controls
  4. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Why are people doing TC Haaland now rather than GW23?

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Because risk is exciting

      Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Okay, will play Botman instead of cucurella but what to do with Darwin?? Still 1ft..

    Open Controls
  6. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Cucurella, Darwin*, Trossard* and Patterson* in my team with Greenwood and Anreas on the bench. Only 1ft. WC time?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I feel ya……..I have Cucu, Patterson, B. Williams, and Ward Iversen and Andreas who I’d like all rid of.

      I haven’t completely ruled out the WC, the gains that could be made immediately are huge.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'd strongly consider it because we're already in DGW season, yes

      BGWs look easier to manipulate this season, and there'll be many DGWs ahead, so it can all (hopefully) be navigated with FTs, few hits and the Free Hit

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Totally agree Austin

        Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      WC, yes

      Open Controls
  7. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hey guys,need some help

    Kepa
    Cancelo-Trippier-Shaw-Botman-Patterson
    Salah-Saka-Rashford-Martinelli-Pereira
    Haaland-Darwin-Mitro

    Is it grazy move to do Darwin&Pereira&Cancelo to KDB&Lewis&Ferguson for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Not crazy. But Darwin and Cancelo to Kane and Lewis/AWB is better for one less hit

      Open Controls
  8. Cucurella-ella
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    How serious is Darwin knock?

    Open Controls
  9. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can't afford Darwin to Kane, but Felix fits the bill

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Wait till today game is over perhaps?

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'd strongly consider Nketiah instead

      Open Controls
  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Get Kane for Darwin do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  11. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Crunch time – Stones injury has scuppered my plans. 0.6 ITB, 1 FT.

    Kepa // Ward
    Cancelo x2 Trippier Cucurella // White Bueno
    Salah Rashford x2 Martinelli Almirón // Andreas
    Haaland x2 Núñez Mitrović

    I'm basically locked into Cancelo → Shaw but what other transfer(s) should I do?

    A: Kepa → Ederson (–4)
    B: Cucurella → Akanji (–4)
    C: Cucurella and Núñez → Akanji and Kane (–8)

    Open Controls
    1. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      "Stones injury" is overstating what we know. I think he'll likely play.

      Open Controls
  12. The White Pele
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    is Son a terrible pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I don't know

      But I think there are more reliable assets at much cheaper prices with much better fixtures until GW24

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        and Kane?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I was referring to the midfield spot

          Kane is good for many reasons 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The White Pele
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Well, Kenny Dalgleish and Steve Bruce never put theirs in the first team...

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      No but he'd be comfortably the bottom of my premium choices.

      Open Controls
  13. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Just transfered in a ManCity defender for 3.9m

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Has Walker picked up a knock?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Don't think so

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Best decision ever

      Open Controls
  14. Manani
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    best 5m or below defender that is not from Arsenal/Man united?

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      probably Akanji or Doherty

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Newcastle

      Open Controls
  15. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Pukerella on the bench. What a terrible buy.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Can’t wait to sell that sideshow Bob

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Horrible

      Open Controls
  16. Better Call Raul
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Would you sell Digne in light of Villa's latest signing?

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      i would sell him anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Better Call Raul
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Leeds at home next up though...

        If he's starting surely worth keeping this week?

        Probably need a -4 to get rid this week as need to move on Mitrovic

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1613547720156893185?s=20&t=Ek7eG_i_mehTwC93Bx3nYA

      https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1613542070961979395?s=20&t=Ek7eG_i_mehTwC93Bx3nYA

      Not sure what to make of this, but I'd consider selling as soon as possible

      Open Controls
  17. undersarmy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who scores most over the double GW
    A) Casemiro or B) Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Think looking past this DGW is important. Casemiro may score more this dgw but not so over the next 3/4 game weeks after.

      Open Controls
      1. undersarmy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. undersarmy
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  18. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A Ivan Perisic, Lisandro Martinez
    B Matt Doherty, Luke Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B by some distance

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Interesting, not so clear cut for me.
        I see Perisic with greater attacking threat than Doh,
        Plus Martinez with equal defensive output to Shaw?

        Can you share why you think B?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          A) Attack potential + CS potential
          B) Attack potential + Attack potential

          Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    NEW ART;

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/12/fulham-v-chelsea-team-news-felix-and-mount-start-cucurella-benched/

    Open Controls
  20. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo Shaw Trippier
    KDB Almiron Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward. Bueno White Andreas

    I’m tempted to just save the FT. Already got 6 DGW players and I’ll take my chances on Cancelo. He will be gone next GW though.

    A) Save FT
    B) Mitro to Martial/Toney
    C) anything else??

    Open Controls
  21. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Why is Felix a forward while Salah is a midfielder in FPL?

    Open Controls
    1. cobybaby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Wide vs Central

      Open Controls
  22. cobybaby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw / Trippier / White
    Martinelli / KDB / Almiron / Rashford (C)
    Kane / Haaland / Mitro

    (Ward / Botman / Andreas / Patterson)

    1 FT, 2.5 ITB

    A) Roll
    B) Patterson to Pinnock (or Mee?)

    Open Controls
    1. cobybaby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I would start Pinnock over White

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.