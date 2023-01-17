229
Scout Picks - Bus Team January 17

FPL Gameweek 21 early Scout Picks: Double Newcastle defence + Kane

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 21 FIXTURES

THE LIKELY LADS

These picks come before quite a few sides take to the pitch in midweek, so are even more subject to change than ever.

In the case of Man City, Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) might effectively be placeholders, then, although the inclusion of Erling Haaland (£12.2m) feels inevitable barring an unfortunate injury. The current results of our captaincy poll reflect the esteem in which he is held. Despite blanking in three of his last five appearances, he is top of the pile with over 61 per cent of the votes.

The other Scout Picks staple, Kieran Trippier (£6.0m), looks equally sure of inclusion in Gameweek 21. The injury to Bruno Guimaraes (£5.7m) is a concern, but opponents Crystal Palace lack a regular goalscorer and have failed to find the net in each of their last two Selhurst Park outings. Trippier, meanwhile, has remarkably secured bonus in six successive matches.

Given the strength of Newcastle’s backline, we could potentially add a second defensive pick into the mix, with Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Sven Botman (£4.5m) leading the charge. The former is averaging 6.8 points per start since the World Cup, more than any other ‘keeper.

IN CONTENTION

 

229 Comments
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Been thinking a bit about Man City's issues and I noticed Pep's comments from a couple of days ago on Ruben Dias, who he said has made a step up in his recovery and should be back training (I assume he means full training) this week, although I assume he'll take plenty of time for him to make a full return. He's important to City defensively of course (although I do think he's made a few errors this season) but you can sometimes not really notice how important he can be for their build-up. He's very comfortable at pushing the defensive line up to the halfway line and to step forward with the ball to begin attacks (although this can and has been exploited by opposition despite him generally being a commanding presence), and I feel like a lot of City's best moves begin with him, he's great at involving the CF / false 9 and receiving the ball back from them or the wide forwards and helping to keep things going and creating space for the rest of the midfield or helping to create overloads. He's in the top percentiles for all attacking stats per 90 compared to other CBs including:

    - 99th percentile for passes (98th for accuracy)
    - 84th percentile for progressive passes
    - 95th percentile for touches in opposition box
    - 87th percentile for shot-creating actions (effectively xA + xAA)

    Not too surprising to see City's goals drop since he's been out (30g in 11 games with Dias before injury, 10 in the 7 since), while xG has also dropped although not as drastically (22.9 v 13.4). Oddly enough (or not depending on how you look at it, and given it did coincide with his own injury initially), Haaland's form has dipped considerably around the same time (1 blank in 11 with Dias, 3 blanks in 6 since then). I'd say City will be hoping he'll be able to make his return very soon. Their next double isn't until Feb 12th which is basically a month away, if he's had time to make his return and build up fitness by then I wouldn't be too surprised to see City begin to pick things up again then.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      tl;dr Ruben Dias good, no Ruben Dias baaad

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      good stats

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Did you count the comments to make sure this got top of the page ?

      Good interesting thoughts though, be interesting to see if Dias back does make a difference.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Nah I knew the last page was around the end though

  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Man City dealt Kevin De Bruyne injury blow for Tottenham as Arsenal given title boost

    https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/news/tottenham-man-city-de-bruyne-25997679

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      What a sh!tty website.. They literally didn't say anything except the fact we know that he missed the training today.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Its the art of modern "journalism" - writing an entire article of padding around a single sentence or statement.

        Its one step off a title of "This £400k City star's absence may pose a concern for Pep's title hopes"

      2. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah I agree but as a non KDB owner it’s nice to see the reactions. Think the MEN piece is more reliable. Clearly there is something going on though.

        https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/de-bruyne-training-man-city-25997724

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      "According to Sky Sports News, Kevin De Bruyne was absent from training, while Ruben Dias and John Stones returned to action.

      The reason for De Bruyne's absence remains to be seen. Speaking to the press after Tottenham's defeat to Arsenal"

      Journalists, again

    3. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Nothing like jumping to conclusions

    4. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      He could have just had indigestion after his lunch!

    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Who knows lol https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/10ec052/kdb_isnt_injured_he_took_a_little_trip_to/

  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Currently looking to field

    Kepa
    Trippier, Botman, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Almiron, Mahrez
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic

    Ward, Martinelli, Gabriel, Bueno

    Roll FT? If not its probably Mahrez to Mitoma - yes City have possible double, but not firing at the moment and Mahrez too much rotation risk

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      If you don't think mahrez will do well I would bench and play martinelli to save a transfer. Mitro to Toney would be my move as long as you can afford obviously

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I'd fancy Mahrez vs Wolves over Martinelli vs Arsenal. If I've got him, i'll play him. I mean I am not wedded to keeping him even if City do double in 22.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          I see. I would keep him. Save transfer imo

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Thanks

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Mitro to toney is an option but i would like to save too.. Makes more sense tbh.
      Start martnelli over one of city attackers..

      May be Gabriel over shaw too but it's close call too.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Can't afford Mitro to Toney, if I roll I think Mahrez & Mitro to Toney and Mitoma is the likely move next week

        United fan, and feeling too full of myself after going Rashford (c) over Haaland this week to hedge my bets with Martinelli 😀

  4. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Some reddit deep investigation

    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/10ec052/kdb_isnt_injured_he_took_a_little_trip_to/

    KdB isn't injured, he took a little trip to Castleton and is expected back, soon.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Saw a comment that this was 2 days ago!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      This doesn't necessarily mean he isn't injured.

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        That's true but it's funny how people are investegating just like when someone was following Raphinha plane..

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I dunno, he's leaning to the side a little in that photo. Classic suggestion he's putting the weight on one side to keep it off a strained hamstring. 6 weeks minimum imo

      /s (just in case)

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Hahaha

  5. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    bottomed... Thoughts on what to do with this team? 1FT and 0.2itb...

    Kepa

    Trippier / Gabriel / Shaw

    Salah / Foden / Rashford / Almiron

    Haaland / Kane / Mitro

    subs: Ward / Andreas / Bueno / Patterson

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Decent team, i'd probably roll this week. If not, moving Salah and Foden on probably priority of focus

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Save or foden to JWP/Brighton Milf.

    3. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I would save

  6. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Keano and Tommy Tiernan. Worth the watch:

    https://youtu.be/gD_rrc584Yg

  7. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Any news on Darwin?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      He came from Benfica to the big reds.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Likely to miss the Wolves game tonight

  8. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    I started the GW with 8 DGW players and 2 FTs. By Thursday due to injuries I had 6 DGW players with a -4. My GWR was 6.5m. Good times.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      As in, Thursday 2 days from now? Which you've already made into past tense?

  9. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who would you get for a possible DGW22?

    I assume most have only Rash and Shaw. So double on United def? Anyone from Leeds?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I would be probably TC Rash as well.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah I like the look of that too

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Bruno for one week then would probably move him to a second Arsenal mid for their double.

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Actually that sounds tasty but would have to sell KDB

        1. 11 smelly shirts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          KDB plays at Spurs, so it would be likely that Bruno would score more points and City is not really in form. Imo would be worth the risk

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      No one extra for me. Briefly considered Dalot but would have forced me to play a Man Utd defender v Arsenal so luckily I just let it slide

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I'm either doing Cucu to def - but would have to bench White vs Eve, KDB to Bruno or just rolling FT

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Yeah same, I already have 4 good options at the back next week anyway. Think hop on & off Bruno/Eriksen is probably a better play but not quite sure if its worth 2 FTs for me given that my other mids all have great fixtures & I really want Odegaard

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      United defensive option, Bruno, Gnonto and Rodrigo would be under consideration. It'll depend on Cancelo xMins and KDB update.

    5. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Who's potentially doubling? Just United?

    6. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Bruno.

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Leeds or Brentford.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          RF to The-Red-1

    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      DDG, Shaw, Rashford and perhaps Gnotto

  10. Gon Freecss
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any advice for this GW most appreciated!

    Currently feilding this:

    Kepa
    Akanji, Trippier, White
    Saka, Martinelli, KDB, Rashford
    Kane, Mitro, Haaland

    Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Bueno (nothing in the bank)

    Roll FT? Otherwise was thinking Akanji > Schar ... or Akanji > Botman + Mitro > Toney (-4)

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Would probably roll

      1. Gon Freecss
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yeah, that feels right. Thanks!

  11. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Hmm. Who would you play?

    a) Martinelli, Gabriel
    b) Rashford, Shaw
    c) Play 3 of above, bench Mahrez

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Tough one. There's actually a reasonable argument for the counter intuitive, hedging option of Gabriel & Rashford given that I think an Arsenal CS is more likely than Man Utd (hence Gabriel over Shaw), but a Man Utd goal is more likely to involve Rashford than an Arsenal goal Martinelli.

      In your situation though I think I would play Rashford, Martinelli & Gabriel, benching Mahrez

  12. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Did say anything about Dalot's fitness for tomorrow night? I saw he did his presser and spoke extensively on Martial (without really clarifying if he's injured or not) but nothing about Dalot, wondering if might be some embargoed comments or if that's it

  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    I'm tempted to start Lewis ahead of Shaw this week and hope he starts.

  14. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    "Martial is a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park. 'I hoped to avoid [Anthony] getting injured [by bringing him off],' said Ten Hag. 'He was complaining, so that's why he also didn't train in the week and why he was a question mark [for tomorrow].'"

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1615342895141195776?s=20&t=R4cF4AGKcIVfPyRvzVLfNg

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      He was gonna blank anyways

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wout or Rashford st then.

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      made of glass

      wonder when united will give up and get rid

    4. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Maybe they will try and use him in a swap deal with Kane in the summer.

      Martial plus 100m for Kane

  15. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Draft league question

    If you could have only one of Gapko and Mudryk, who would it be?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Mudryk given the fixtures

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Gakpo.

  16. KeanosMagic
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Are we likely to hear of any DGW22 announcements before the 21 deadline?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      No I don't think so. FA Cup 4th round replays would clash with the potential Man Utd v Leeds double, and these (original) cup ties take place a week after GW21

      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        didnt Crellin say we would have DGW announcement before GW20, and we still have had nothing?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Hmm maybe he did say it could be announced pending no FA Cup replay as with City v Spurs...
          Either way, Mikkel Tokvam is still showing it as the only possible double coming soon & has it at 60% still (as of 13 Jan)

  17. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1615272904345911299

    Paul O'Keefe says Harry Kane isn't engaging in discussions about renewing his deal at Spurs and that Levy won't block him from leaving a third time, thinks he'll be gone in the summer

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      question is where ?

      City is out now, United maybe

      Madrid I doubt because he probably wants to stay in the league to break shearers record.

      Any chance he would move to Chelsea ?

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I'm sure Boehly would love to take him from Spurs, especially given his interest in NFL and slowly growing noticeability in the states

    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Bayern

  18. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    new article

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/17/fpl-new-signings-who-is-leeds-forward-georginio-rutter/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=yes#hc_comment_25593830

  19. wslnpt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mitoma or March for Pereira. Thx

  20. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Looks like I'll be fielding this team for gw21:
    Kepa (Ward)
    Botman Trippier Doherty (Shaw Castagne)
    Rashford Saka KDB Martinelli Andreas
    Kane Haaland (Martial)

    Not mad about starting Andreas but kind of want to have 2 FTs to target DGWs and blanks coming up.
    Do I:
    A) Roll Transfer
    B) Andreas > Mitoma
    C) Martial > Nketiah so I can bench Andreas

