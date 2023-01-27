78
Fixtures January 27

Arsenal fixture to go ahead in FPL Blank Gameweek 28

78 Comments
Arsenal’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Friday night has ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Gunners’ elimination means that their Gameweek 28 fixture against Crystal Palace will go ahead as scheduled.

Gameweek 28 clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, so any top-flight teams still in the cup competition by that point will ‘blank’ in FPL.

At least four Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Gameweek 28. The ones confirmed so far are:

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • Aston Villa v Bournemouth
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Already there’s a spine of a good Free Hit squad there, although many of us should be able to navigate our way to a competitive XI with free transfers given the existing popularity of Newcastle and Arsenal assets.

And more fixtures are almost certain to go ahead and be added to the above list. We’ll know more about that after the rest of this weekend’s FA Cup ties have played out, as well as after round five has taken place next month.

ARSENAL’S UPCOMING RUN

There’s scant reason for FPL managers not to triple up on Mikel Arteta’s side now.

Not only do we have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweeks 25 and 28, but we also have a confirmed Double Gameweek 23 for the Gunners and some excellent matches around it.

The four sides with the highest expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies in 2022/23, Everton, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Fulham, all face Arsenal in the next six Gameweeks.

MANCHESTER CITY’s UPCOMING RUN

Manchester City will blank in Gameweek 28 if either they or West Ham United reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Citizens are now only one win away from doing that themselves, and the Hammers are red-hot favourites to progress to round five given that they face League One side Derby County in Monday’s fourth-round tie.

City too have a Double Gameweek 23 and a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 25 but the exodus might begin after that point, with the division’s meanest defence (Newcastle United) and a probable ‘blank’ to follow in the subsequent three Gameweeks.

We’ll have more reaction to the FA Cup fourth-round ties and their implications for Blank Gameweek 28 after the weekend.

  1. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Odegard or Nketiah?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Odergaard.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Ødegaard

  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Would u work towards getting rid of Ramsdale to triple up on Arsenal attack?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      No. Just gonna go with and Odergaard. Selling Martinelli for Mudryk.

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I have
      Ramsdale White & Ødegaard
      I would keep Ramsdale and sell White to get Saka

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I have him and Odegaard and probably adding Nketiah this wk.

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I have two Newcastle and one ManU defender - with upcoming bgw and Arsenal not blanking I feel that third Arsenal spot will go to a CB for me.

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes. I am working on that.

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best third city player if you have Haaland & Mahrez ?

    1. Maneriverstocross
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Prob Ederson tbh

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Two is enough.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        ..but it looks from your post below that you have KdB too

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yes but I decided to not keep him KDB out for Bruno GW 22 & not getting him back again

    3. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Have Ederson but Honestly I think Rico Lewis and rotate is best right now

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      KDB. I trust him.

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    I feel that would be best plan for both DGW 22 & 23
    GW 22
    KDB > Bruno
    GW 23
    Bruno > Saka

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      bruno has leeds gw23 not sure I would lose him. especially if he hauls gw22..you have same dilemma than me i think

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        What about that
        GW 22
        KDB & White >
        Bruno & Botman
        GW 23
        Alimron > Saka

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          yep 🙂

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Despite many suggestions here, I am keeping KDB. Many managers will not be able to afford him in GW23. He is my ticket to the top 1k. Weghorst / Casemiro / Bruno will score similar points in GW22.

  5. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who u benching this gw? If I bring rash and Nketiah I may have to bench Kane Or Mitoma? Which one ?

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sorry ment Bruno and Nketiah in. (Already have Rash)

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      First bench will be strong for a lot of teams this week - easy to get it wrong.

    3. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Ederson Botman Perisic MacAllister

      Wouldn't bench either of those 2

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Mitrovic.

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    kdb and zaha to bruno and saka for -4? dont intend on getting kdb or any city mid back.
    could do zaha to bruno for free but it means I dont have an arsenal mid (just nketiah up front)

    cheers

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      First one better

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I think so too. cheers

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Zaha to Eriksen to Ødegaard.

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who would you move out to bring in Bruno if double confirmed ?

    A Kane Almiron to Nketiah Bruno or
    B KDB Mitrovic to Bruno Nketiah

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Neither.

      Kane and KDB will score more than Bruno. Get whichever United player fits your budget.

  8. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    After stones got injured tonight, it’s really
    got me thinking into using the WC. Here’s what my current team looks like.

    Kepa ward
    Trips botman shaw stones bueno
    Andreas kdb Rashy Marti Mount
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Going to be short of arsenal and city players next gw and could well take advantage of this gw by bringing in Leeds and United assets for 22 then arsenal city assets for 23. Thinking something like this.

    Kepa ward
    Trips Botman shaw white akanji
    Odegaard Marti Fernandes Rashy rodrigo
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Lord help me

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      No need to WC there. Mount stones to odegaard gabriel and you're good

      1. POGBAZOOKA06
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Miss out on manutd DGW?

        1. saplingg
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Take a hit for KDB to Bruno also if you think it's worth it

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Who else is following the members article advice and ignoring Bruno?

    Nothing but an assist merchant apparently.

    The only problem is that weird things can happen in the double. Like Bruno only taking 2 shots across the 2 games but scoring from both of them.

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Tis’ fantasy.

      Long term outlook is important as well. Think it’s between him and a defender for that 3rd Utd spot.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I am ignoring Bruno. Underlying numbers are poor if you care to dig in there.

  10. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Keep Almiron for one more week or buy Mitoma? Cheers

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Buy Rodrigo if funds permit. Both your other options may blank GW25 whereas Rodrigo has a double and good fixtures.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        * provisional double. Obviously wait till deadline.

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        This

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Buy Mitoma

  11. Raiden
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Which one the best trio forward according to you towards this 22GW
    A. Toney Kane Haaland
    B. Nketiah Kane Haaland
    C. Nketiah Toney Haaland

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      B

  12. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Foden to Odegaard?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Does a bear wear a silly hat?

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Absolutely!

  13. Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Price Changes

    Riser : Mahrez 7.7

    Fallers : Solanke 5.5, Cucurella 5.1, Reed 4.4, Cafu 4.2, Greenwood 4.1, Ward 4.0

    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Ward? NoOoOoOooooo

      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        So what? Surely he is firmly rooted in as your second GK being 4m and nailed?

  14. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    TC rashford GW22 or Haaland GW3..?

  15. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    smith-rowe's new thigh injury enough to keep martinelli over odegaard for at least the next few weeks?

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I will be keeping him but not out of choice - I just don't have enough transfers to make all the changes I want and Martinelli to Odegaard is too sideways to justify it being a priority

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        currently on:

        kepa

        trippier, botman, shaw

        kdb, rashford, martinelli, almiron

        haaland, kane, mitrovic

        (ward, andreas, bueno, reece james)

        100% going james to gabriel this week. 2fts and .4 itb. question then becomes:

        a) mitrovic to nketiah
        b) martinelli to odegard (mitrovic to nketiah gw 23)

      2. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        or c) james --> zinchenko AND almiron to odegard

    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Trossard still a threat

  16. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Just watched the Citeh v Ars game. Quite possibly the the worst football match i have ever seen! Seriously what what that al about!!!

  17. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Chelsea sign Gusto

    1. FCHaalandaise
      17 mins ago

      Is Reece James done then as an FPL option?

      Was he even still one anymore?

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        He was injured? Hes a near essential asset when fit. Gusto is going straight back on loan

        1. FCHaalandaise
          4 mins ago

          Ok cool thanks

          Have Reece in draft sitting waiting

          1. JT11fc
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            In line to start v Fulham reportedly

            1. FCHaalandaise
              2 mins ago

              Lovely

  18. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Can Liverpool still have DGW 22..

    What are the chances?

  19. FCHaalandaise
    20 mins ago

    Kdb Almiron and Martinelli

    To

    Mudryk Mahrez and Saka for -4?

    Fancy getting on the Mudryk train before it leaves the station and they have decent fixtures.

    I'll have 3 city and 3 arsenal for gw23

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      High ceiling moves, obviously a risk going against high ownership but id do it

      1. FCHaalandaise
        5 mins ago

        Cheers. Exciting prospective moves!

        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I was over keen haha I got Mudryk before Pool

  20. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    1FT 2.9ITB

    A. KDB -> Bruno
    B. Patterson -> Shaw
    C. -4 for A & B?

    Ward
    Trippier Schar Gabriel
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    Iversen Andreas Mee Patterson

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

