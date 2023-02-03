How important is home advantage in FPL? Part 2: players

Just how important is home advantage and should it influence our thinking in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Having already looked at each team’s home and away data from both an attacking and defensive perspective, we now turn our attention to individual players in this follow-up piece.

2022/23 HOME V AWAY: PLAYERS’ RETURNS

Home Away Player Starts Goals Assists Bonus Points per start Starts Goals Assists Bonus Points per start Salah 10 2 3 2 4.5 9 5 2 8 6.4 De Bruyne 9 2 6 7 6.1 9 1 6 6 5.7 Haaland 10 18 3 17 11.1 8 7 0 9 6.6 Kane 10 7 2 14 6.7 11 9 3 11 6.6 Fernandes 9 2 2 7 4.8 10 2 3 4 4.4 Darwin 5 3 1 3 4.6 5 2 2 3 3.6 Saka 9 4 3 7 6 10 3 5 2 5.5 Toney 9 7 2 10 6.6 9 6 1 10 5.7 Mahrez 7 3 4 6 6.4 2 1 1 1 4 Rashford 8 7 2 12 9.1 10 2 1 0 2.9 Mitrovic 9 6 0 7 4.9 8 5 2 4 4.9 Odegaard 9 2 4 8 5.2 9 6 2 10 7.8 Nketiah 3 3 0 3 6.7 2 1 0 2 5 Martinelli 9 5 2 7 6.3 10 2 3 0 4.5

In this sample, which uses midfielders/forwards priced £6.0m and above with over 5% ownership in the top 100k, we can see the majority of players score more points at home.

Only two players have fared better for points per start on their travels: Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m).

The largest discrepancy is a certain Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), who is averaging a whopping 9.1 points per start at Old Trafford, compared to just 2.9 on the road. With two home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leeds United in Double Gameweek 22, it’s easy to see why so many managers are considering handing him the Triple Captain chip.

But what else can we take away from the above data?

Well, Salah has been poor at Anfield given his cost. For context, he averaged 8.4 points per start on home soil in 2021/22, so there has been a significant drop-off. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) have been consistent both home and away, while Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is simply ridiculous at the Etihad, racking up 18 goals/11.1 points per start.

2022/23 HOME V AWAY: PLAYERS’ XGI