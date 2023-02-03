249
How important is home advantage in FPL? Part 2: players

Just how important is home advantage and should it influence our thinking in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Having already looked at each team’s home and away data from both an attacking and defensive perspective, we now turn our attention to individual players in this follow-up piece.

2022/23 HOME V AWAY: PLAYERS’ RETURNS

HomeAway
PlayerStartsGoalsAssistsBonusPoints per startStartsGoalsAssistsBonusPoints per start
Salah102324.595286.4
De Bruyne92676.191665.7
Haaland101831711.187096.6
Kane1072146.71193116.6
Fernandes92274.8102344.4
Darwin53134.652233.6
Saka94376103525.5
Toney972106.6961105.7
Mahrez73466.421114
Rashford872129.1102102.9
Mitrovic96074.985244.9
Odegaard92485.2962107.8
Nketiah33036.721025
Martinelli95276.3102304.5

In this sample, which uses midfielders/forwards priced £6.0m and above with over 5% ownership in the top 100k, we can see the majority of players score more points at home.

Only two players have fared better for points per start on their travels: Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m).

The largest discrepancy is a certain Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), who is averaging a whopping 9.1 points per start at Old Trafford, compared to just 2.9 on the road. With two home fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leeds United in Double Gameweek 22, it’s easy to see why so many managers are considering handing him the Triple Captain chip.

But what else can we take away from the above data?

Well, Salah has been poor at Anfield given his cost. For context, he averaged 8.4 points per start on home soil in 2021/22, so there has been a significant drop-off. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) have been consistent both home and away, while Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is simply ridiculous at the Etihad, racking up 18 goals/11.1 points per start.

2022/23 HOME V AWAY: PLAYERS’ XGI

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. Dosh
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    On wilcard, kdb or kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      KDB - prepare for DGW23.

      Open Controls
    2. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane & Mahrez?

      Open Controls
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      KdB

      Open Controls
  2. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who would you play, White or Botman?

    Other defenders are Trippier & Shaw.

    Open Controls
    1. rrcmc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd play White myself. Reason: just to spread the points risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        just now

        on White currently, good logic too.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Prefer to look at each player in isolation. Prefer Newcastle home fixture

      Open Controls
    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would play White, however if it's very close (for example I would play Schar over White)

      Open Controls
  3. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey guys here's my Wildcard team

    Kepa/ Iversen

    Shaw Trippier Botman/ Bueno Patterson

    Rashford Fernandes Odegaard Mahrez/ Periera

    Nketiah Kane Haaland

    (2.9 itb)

    Reckon I should bring in Ramsdale for Kepa or anything else I'm missing? thanks!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      11 of my existing team, so I like it.

      I would have a 3rd Arsenal player - either Ramsdale or a defender over a cheapie or Botman with GW25 in mind.

      Open Controls
  4. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Simple question - Rashford TC - YES or NO?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Why wouldnt you?
      Form
      Matchups
      Home games

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I once triple captained Ozil so I need a lot of support on these matters.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm doing it

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerGirl
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        If I hadn't stupidly forgotten to turn my TC chip off the last game week on Haaland then I would definitely be TC Rashford this week, absolutely.

        Open Controls
  5. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good to go here? 0.2mitb and 0ft

    Kepa
    Shaw trippier botman (white patterson)
    Kdb bruno rashford (triple) martinelli (andreas)
    Haaland kane gnonto

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nearly the same team as me so I hope so!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Jonesy5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      V similar team to me, but I’ve got Ederson and Bueno.
      I put Botman first sub and White in

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Similar team but starting White over Botman as would not be surprised if Newcastle concede, particularly with no Bruno G who does help defence

      Open Controls
  6. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one? Was dead set on A last night:

    A) Mount (FUL) —> Odegaard (EVE) (-4)
    B) No hit and play an out of form Mount

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      easy A...
      an inform ode has 3 fix over 2 weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  7. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno hasn't really hit a hot patch of form yet and he's still producing. Rashford is in the form of his life that can't be sustainable over a long stretch. If you're chasing, I'd go with Bruno (C)or(TC) and hope he catches hot form.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah, but I think Rashford's form might be sustainable over the next two games.

      Open Controls
  8. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is KDB -> Bruno and then Bruno -> KDB next week really worth it?

    Seems to be extremely popular here but its hard to see it being worth 8 points (treating free transfers as having a value of 4 points).

    Worth it or no?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes it is.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I've decided no to the hokey cokey

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      People just have FOMO. Don't have the stomach to watch these players haul since EO became a thing.

      Imo, no its not worth it.

      If you don't want KDB straight back, then it's a fair move I think.

      Open Controls
  9. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else triple captaining Bruno with me?

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Considering it but might be to yolo.

      Open Controls
  10. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Mitoma Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Neco

    1 FT 5.1 ITB.
    A) Mitro > Nketiah
    B) Mitro > Toney
    C) Roll the FT

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  11. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    RMWCT / G2G? Feel like I should really have Lewis in there with Cancelo's departure?

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, Badiashile
    Mahrez, Ode, Rashford, Bruno
    Kane, Nketiah, Haaland

    Ward, White, Burn, Mitoma

    Badiashile > Lewis? Would leave 1.8M in the bank instead of 0.7M

    Open Controls
  12. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    2ft and 0.7itb.

    Ederson
    Shaw Botman Trippier
    KDB Rashford Odegaard Martinelli Rodrigo*
    Haaland Kane

    Ward; Ferguson, Bueno, Doherty

    KDB, Doherty -> Bruno and Gabriel for free? Then in GW23 Bruno -> Mahrez/KDB? Willing to take a hit in GW23 to sell Rodrigo.

    Open Controls
  13. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) -4 for Cash to any defender
    B) Play Dalot and hope for the best (no bench cover)

    Open Controls
  14. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one out of White, Botman, Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gotta be Mitro

      Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I bet there's a flurry of jitters as Rashford TCs are cancelled.

    It's odd to go against Haaland but now feels the time to make the play.

    Open Controls
  16. darlo1883
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Ake Shaw
    Rashford Fernandes Mahrez Saka
    Haaland Kane Gnonto

    Ward Bueno James Pereira

    On WC...GTG?

    Open Controls
  17. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Botman or White this week? Obvs have Tripps already

    Open Controls
  18. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who scores more points this gw Mitoma or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma. Everton new manager bounce

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Both the same.

      Open Controls
  19. Utopsis
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Start:

    A. Almiron (WHU)
    B. Nketiah (eve)

    Open Controls
  20. Toe-Knee Yeboah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Who scores more points this week?

    Martinelli v. Everton
    KDB v Spurs

    Open Controls
  21. tim
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Quick poll, Rashford TC?

    No for me.

    Open Controls
  22. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Cucurella or Mitro tonight?

    Open Controls
  23. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Triple captain is a silly concept anyway.

    Open Controls
  24. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    just now

    AndyLTFPL still owns Salah lol

    Open Controls
  25. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Last minute decisions

    Martinelli over Mitro or vice versa?

    Open Controls

