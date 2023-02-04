886
Dugout Discussion February 4

3pm team news: Martial absent, Bueno benched

886 Comments
Five more Premier League matches follow on from Everton’s win over Arsenal, including the first instalment of Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 22.

Times given in GMT

The team news from Old Trafford is what most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be interested in, and there’s bad news for owners of Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman is absent from the Red Devils’ squad this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag’s team showing two changes from Gameweek 21: Casemiro is back from suspension and Fred is recalled, with the injured Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay making way.

“He had a setback from the game when he returned. He thought he could build up, but he dropped a little bit back. We have to wait, we have to be patient not to force it.” – Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

United’s opponents, Crystal Palace, make three changes from their last game. Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze and the injured Wilfried Zaha are replaced by Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne.

Brighton are without the injured Evan Ferguson, while Moises Caicedo is benched after being the subject of a few bids in the January transfer window.

Bournemouth make five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. January signings Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore both start, while Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi and Philip Billing all return. There’s still no Dominic Solanke, however.

Hugo Bueno is benched for Wolves this afternoon, with Rayan Ait-Nouri taking his place. Craig Dawson, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia also come in for the hosts.

Darwin Nunez and Joel Matip are recalled at the expense of the injured Ibrahima Konate and the benched Harvey Elliott for Liverpool.

Alex Moreno surprisingly drops to the bench for Aston Villa, with the fit-again Lucas Digne taking his place.

Victor Kristiansen, Tete and Harry Souttar all make their debuts for Leicester.

Brentford make two changes to the side that drew with Leeds, as Yoane Wissa and Aaron Hickey come in for Mads Roerslev and Kristoffer Ajer.

Romain Perraud, Samuel Edozie, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Romeo Lavia replace Lyanco, Kyle Walker-Peters, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong for Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, Kamara, Buendía, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, McGinn, Moreno, Chambers, Duran, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Olsen.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Tetê, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Subs: Iversen, Söyüncü, Thomas, Brunt, Mendy, Marcal-Madivadua, Praet, Daka, Vardy.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Zanka, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Bree, Bednarek, Lavia, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Aribo, Armstrong, Onuachu, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Walcott.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Caicedo, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony, Traore, Semenyo.

Subs: Travers, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Pollock, Greenwood, Kinsey.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Sancho, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Hughes, Olise, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Eze, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Lemina, Neves, Matheus Luiz, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Jonny, Bentley, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Hodge, Bueno.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips, Kelleher.

886 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Every Trippier point will give a massive rankboost of 20 places 😮

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wow, you must have a good rank. Gives me 278 places per point

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Where can you see that?

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Live fpl

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Livefpl.net/rank

        Scroll down to "Rank gains from your team"

        Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Glad I dodged that Casemiro bullet

    Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Commiserations to those who got Casemiro for the double. Had a bit of form too

    Open Controls
  4. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Almiron > Odegaard for -4 is really going to bite me.

    Open Controls
    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Doubtful. Bruno G was the assister for every one of Miggy's goals and he's out.

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Almiron > Mitoma was always going to be my move but I bottled it

        Open Controls
  5. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Good week so far with Rashford TC. Since the restart gone from 1.5m to 450k according to Livefpl, hoping to break 100k by the end of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'm copying your moves

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      3.7m to 1.5m here

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Huge mate! Well played

        Open Controls
    3. aarrgghh
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Nice!From 1,6 m to 150k here within four gameweeks

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wow!!!

        Open Controls
    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      5 weeks from 267K to 22K. Sitting tight and hoping for a good finish lol.

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Almiron double digits let's gooo!

    Open Controls
  7. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    People said it was silly to play WC last week but bringing in Mitoma, Bruno, Shaw, Estupinan, Badiashile, all while setting up nicely for the next BGWs/DGWs seemed pretty worth it. Triple ARS attack and getting rid of Kepa weren't good looks though

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      A wildcard is not about one week, it’s about several weeks. You might regret that come later in the season.

      Open Controls
  8. jimbe4mXL
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    My plan whole the time was doing Bruno > Mahrez. I have a weird feeling i will regret it (Pep roulette, Bruno in form), i will also want Bruno back after the City double. Opinions?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Bruno - Mahrez - Bruno, and then sell Bruno again before he blanks in 25?!

      Open Controls
  9. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Rashford TC offsetting not having Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Almiron haul will do that too

      Open Controls
  10. jimbe4mXL
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    New Topic
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/04/newcastle-v-west-ham-team-news-saint-maximin-starts-gordon-a-sub/

    Open Controls

