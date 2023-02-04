3pm team news: Martial absent, Bueno benched

Five more Premier League matches follow on from Everton’s win over Arsenal, including the first instalment of Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 22.

Times given in GMT

The team news from Old Trafford is what most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be interested in, and there’s bad news for owners of Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman is absent from the Red Devils’ squad this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag’s team showing two changes from Gameweek 21: Casemiro is back from suspension and Fred is recalled, with the injured Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay making way.

“He had a setback from the game when he returned. He thought he could build up, but he dropped a little bit back. We have to wait, we have to be patient not to force it.” – Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

United’s opponents, Crystal Palace, make three changes from their last game. Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze and the injured Wilfried Zaha are replaced by Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne.

Brighton are without the injured Evan Ferguson, while Moises Caicedo is benched after being the subject of a few bids in the January transfer window.

Bournemouth make five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. January signings Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore both start, while Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi and Philip Billing all return. There’s still no Dominic Solanke, however.

Hugo Bueno is benched for Wolves this afternoon, with Rayan Ait-Nouri taking his place. Craig Dawson, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia also come in for the hosts.

Darwin Nunez and Joel Matip are recalled at the expense of the injured Ibrahima Konate and the benched Harvey Elliott for Liverpool.

Alex Moreno surprisingly drops to the bench for Aston Villa, with the fit-again Lucas Digne taking his place.

Victor Kristiansen, Tete and Harry Souttar all make their debuts for Leicester.

Brentford make two changes to the side that drew with Leeds, as Yoane Wissa and Aaron Hickey come in for Mads Roerslev and Kristoffer Ajer.

Romain Perraud, Samuel Edozie, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Romeo Lavia replace Lyanco, Kyle Walker-Peters, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong for Southampton.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, Kamara, Buendía, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Cash, McGinn, Moreno, Chambers, Duran, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Olsen.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Tetê, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Subs: Iversen, Söyüncü, Thomas, Brunt, Mendy, Marcal-Madivadua, Praet, Daka, Vardy.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Zanka, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Bree, Bednarek, Lavia, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Aribo, Armstrong, Onuachu, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Walcott.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Caicedo, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah, Moran

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony, Traore, Semenyo.

Subs: Travers, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Pollock, Greenwood, Kinsey.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Sancho, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Hughes, Olise, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Eze, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Lemina, Neves, Matheus Luiz, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Jonny, Bentley, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Hodge, Bueno.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips, Kelleher.

