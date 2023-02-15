Want to work in Fantasy Football? Get in touch…

162
162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If not Salah who would u pick frm midfield for the double??

    I'm considering Kane ➡️ Felix to afford Salah if he and Liverpool have improved.

    Want to keep Mitro for another while to swap to Toney for his double 27.

    With spurs injuries etc maybe Kane can go ?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm genuinely not considering anyone that doubles in GW25 for my midfield. Not getting rid of Rashford or Saka and I'm bringing in Maddison this week, and then I've got Mitoma and MacAllister for GW27. Not keen at all on Liverpool

      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I’m bringing in Maddison, out Rashford but I’ll be bringing Rashford back in for Mahrez gw 27

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's a good question.

      To do KDB to Salah need to move on Mitrovic perhaps to get some cash.

      I'd like Toney and Mitoma too but need to bridge the gw25 blank.

  2. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Is Darwin nailed for both games during DGW? With Jota etc coming back

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      of course not, sub off early one game then bench one game

      1. fusen
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Stub a toe one game and red card the other?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          that's funny

          hit the bar and the corner post too

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Good question. Do Liverpool have a CL game in between?

      1. Firmino
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No

    3. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      I don't think Liverpool will rotate before match against Fulham at home. That's three days after Real 2nd leg. But it could be that Darwin isn't in Klopp's first XI. Definately getting subbed around 60-70 with Jota and Firmino back.

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        What about Gakpo? Just realised he's a MF, and I can get to him without taking a hit

  3. lindeg
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Play 2:

    A: Cucurella (SOU)
    B: Trippier (LIV)
    C: Bueno (BOU)
    D: Darwin (new)

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      AD

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        that or AB

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      AB

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    It's a proverbial and proper 6 pointer tonight.

    Hope it's a spectacle with goals flying in both ends....

  5. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Thoughts on this plan with 2 fts?

    gw24 - kane > felix
    gw25 - bruno patterson > salah kilman 2 fts

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      why kilman? wolves never do CS

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Could be tark or someone else. Could even do Andreas to neves. Not sure on the third transfer for now. But want Salah for the dgw and selling Kane seems to be the only option.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      looks pretty sensible

      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    I guess rolling and a plan of:

    KDB, Bruno and Mitrovic

    to Salah, Gakpo and Felix is one way of doing it.

    That would leave 1.6m ITB but would best be phased if possible to gw26 for Felix. But funds would force a minus 4 for gw25.

    Any better ways around gw25?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Felix does look very appealing. My own plan is Nketiah - Toney (GW27), then Toney - Felix as he has a game in 28 and a likely DGW29 of AVL LIV. Iheanacho is my other option there if still starting. Not really keen on Liverpool at all but KDB - Salah for 25 could work. I would avoid Gakpo - been really poor & expect him to be subject to rotation with Jota & Firmino returning. Also just make sure you're not stuck with multiple Liverpool players beyond 25 - likely blank in 28 & one of the worst projected DGW29 fixtures (mci che)

