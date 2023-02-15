Want to work in Fantasy Football? Get in touch…

Want to experience work in Fantasy Football? This is your chance!
We’re passing on a job advert from ISM Fantasy Games, with the full details and how to apply listed below.
ISM Fantasy Games provide web-based Fantasy and Predictor games to top sporting bodies around the world.
The role is focused on offering email support to Fantasy Football managers between July and September for the 2023/24 season.
This position will require the majority of hours to be worked on, and around the dates of Premier League fixtures.
About the role
