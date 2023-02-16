FPL Gameweek 24: The key player and team statistics

With seven Gameweeks’ worth of Premier League player and team data available to assess since the Boxing Day restart, it’s time to once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Gameweek 24.

If you’re new to the site, this article series looks at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) statistics ahead of the upcoming Gameweek.

These cherry-picked Opta stats can all be found in our Premium Members’ Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]

10 – Brentford are now unbeaten in ten matches, a run that stretches back to Gameweek 14 and includes wins versus Manchester City (a), Liverpool (H) and Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal. Four of the latest six have ended in clean sheets for David Raya (£4.7m), Ben Mee (£4.9m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m).

74 – Since the Gameweek 17 restart, Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) has the most FPL points. His ten attacking returns also leads the way.

3 – Ollie Watkins (£7.1m) has scored in his last three matches and is FPL’s fifth-highest-scoring forward, just one point behind the more popular Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m). Potential buyers will be aware that Aston Villa are guaranteed to play in Blank Gameweeks 25 and 28, against Everton (a) and Bournemouth (H).

13 – Chances created by Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) during his last four appearances. The only player to initiate more is full-back Kieran Trippier (£6.1m).

1.41 – The expected goals (xG) tally of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) during Brighton and Hove Albion’s draw at Crystal Palace. Seven shots and six inside the box yet the midfielder could only muster one point.