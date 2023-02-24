170
Team News February 24

FPL Gameweek 25 live team news: Rashford injury latest

170 Comments
Share

There are ten more pre-match press conferences before tonight’s 18:30 GMT deadline, following on from the six we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

For the updates from the press conferences of Marco Silva, Unai Emery, Sean Dyche, Julen Lopetegui, Brendan Rodgers and Steve Cooper, check out our Thursday round-up.

Manchester United aren’t in Premier League action this weekend but there is a notable (albeit vague) update to bring you concerning Marcus Rashford, who appeared to limp out of the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Barcelona last night.

“I don’t know [if Rashford will be fit for Sunday’s EFL Cup final]. Players are now coming in [to Carrington], we have to do investigations, medical [checks]. Straight after a game you can’t say, you have to wait for medical [checks].” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (knee) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Joe Gomez may have joined them on the injury list after sustaining what looked like a hamstring injury in midweek. There was, however, no word on Gomez in Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser.

Ibrahima Konate (muscle) has been back in training this week but Klopp urged caution about the defender given his limited time on the grass after a month out.

“Ibou is near but [only] had two sessions with us after a long injury.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was asked about making changes after the 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday and the Liverpool boss hinted at some rotation this weekend, although did again preach patience with the players who have just returned from injury.

“We are not sure if all of the boys could even play again after Madrid because of some knocks here and there. We are really not 100% clear, so then we have to make changes and we will make changes anyway.

“But it’s not that you come back after a long injury and it’s just clicking again. We have the situation now with Bobby and Diogo. You can see with Virgil as well. Everybody expects Virgil always, much like a robot… he played the most games last year, played the World Cup every game, came back, got injured, comes back, plays, plays, plays, so that’s the situation. It’s not perfect but it’s what we have to go through” – Jurgen Klopp

There was more talk of rotation when Klopp was asked if it was “hard” for the newly fit-again Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino to break back into the starting XI based on the current front three’s form.

“It’s not hard, we have too many games to make it hard! We cannot play all the time with exactly the same [players]. There were times when Sadio, Mo and Bobby were very young, maybe they played a lot of games but even then we needed [to make changes].

“It’s good. The goals against Newcastle especially were real team goals, where they were playing together, that was helpful. But we have to make changes, we cannot change that. But each minute they can play together, all the boys, is obviously very helpful because that improves the understanding. You could see that with the goals.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola was uncharacteristically helpful on the team news front in Friday’s presser, saying that Kevin De Bruyne (illness) was only a “maybe” for the trip to Bournemouth and all but ruling out Aymeric Laporte (illness) and John Stones (hamstring).

“We have training this afternoon, I think Kevin is back today in training. Aymer, I don’t think so. John maybe will do partial [training]. This is the info I had this morning from the doctors but I will know it in the next hours.

“We will see later, Kevin maybe [can be involved at Bournemouth]. The other two, I don’t think so.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola also talked of fatigue after the recent busy recent schedule.

“It’s a question to consider because our fatigue is there, definitely. But we have to take energy from, I don’t where, but we have to do it.” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Thomas Partey (muscle) has missed the last two Premier League matches but Mikel Arteta is optimistic that he’ll be available in Gameweek 25, should today’s training go well.

“Not a lot of changes. The question mark [is] on Thomas. He hasn’t trained much but it looks like he could be available, so let’s see how he trains today.

“He’s a really important player for us, who we missed in the last few games. Hopefully, he can be available.” – Mikel Arteta on team news

Mohamed Elneny (knee) remains out long-term and, although the update on forward Gabriel Jesus‘ is positive, a Gameweek 25 appearance still looks like a tall order.

He’s progressing really well. He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive. We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctors and the specialists. He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

CHELSEA

Cesar Azpilicueta will unsurprisingly miss out on Sunday after suffering a serious head injury in Gameweek 24.

“He won’t be available for the weekend, we need to go through the right protocols but the good news is he’s doing well.” – Graham Potter on Cesar Azpilicueta

Graham Potter confirmed that the players who were rested for the Southampton game will all return this weekend, with Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) the only squad members namechecked as being out – although we also know that Armando Broja (ACL) is out for the season and Edouard Mendy (finger) is thought to remain sidelined.

“We’ve had a good week’s training, everyone’s available pretty much apart from N’Golo and Christian Pulisic. They’re making progress, they’re joining in the warm-up at the moment and they’ll be more integrated next week.” – Graham Potter

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Hugo Lloris (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list but Spurs have no known fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) could be back for tomorrow’s game against Liverpool, with the Eagles waiting to assess the winger following today’s last training session to see if there is any reaction to his injury.

Tyrick Mitchell also looks set to make a swift recovery after limping off last weekend, while Nathan Ferguson got game-time with the under-21s this week as he steps us his recovery from a succession of injuries.

Sam Johnstone will be out for a few weeks with a calf problem, however.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are nearing a fully fit squad, with David Moyes revealing on Friday that Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Kurt Zouma (hip) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) have all done at least bits of training this week.

LEEDS UNITED

Javi Gracia gave little away on the team news front in Friday’s presser.

“There are some players injured, you know better than me. I have a lot of information that there are some players injured for a long time and to be honest, in the moment, I prefer not so speak about injuries.” – Javi Gracia

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out, while it remains to be seen if Marc Roca (muscle) is any closer to being in contention after being rated as “touch and go” for the trip to Everton – a match he ended up missing.

Archie Gray (ankle) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) have all been on the sidelines lately but shouldn’t be too far away, while Max Wober (shoulder) will have been assessed after picking up a nasty-looking injury last weekend.

Pascal Struijk was expected back for that clash at Goodison Park after observing the concussion protocol but complained of “fogginess” in a training session on Friday and missed out.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (muscle) and Che Adams (unspecified) remain out, while Mislav Orsic has joined them on the sidelines after being concussed in midweek.

Mohammed Salisu is back in training and everyone else is fit.

“We have Che Adams, Tino Livramento and Juan Larios out of the squad due to injuries. We have a concussion for Mislav Orsic a couple of days ago, so that’s going to take him out of the squad. That’s mainly it, we had Salisu back in training this week.” – Ruben Selles

BOURNEMOUTH

Lewis Cook (knee), David Brooks (hamstring), Lloyd Kelly (calf) and Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) all remain out, while Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) has been added to the injury list.

Jordan Zemura (knock) and Jefferson Lerma (illness) had to be substituted after struggling during the game against Wolves last weekend but Gary O’Neil didn’t provide an update on the pair.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

170 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    I've got 2 transfers banked but thinking to use my FH this GW.

    Will my 2 transfers be there next GW? I've been doing this long enough you'd think I know this, but I don't.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      No just onr

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        1

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope, just the 1 transfer

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't FH.

      Open Controls
    4. Adilge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't use FH now. Keep it from GW28. Use the 2 transfers if you need it, maybe -4 for a player with 2 fixture this GW.

      Open Controls
  2. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    No FH left (hacked GW15)

    Need a team for GW28 might WC GW29

    Is it better to get in Watkins > Darwin

    Going Bruno Kane Shaw Patterson to Salah, TAA, Taka and a forward for -8

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Liverpool still might have a game in 28 - requires Leeds to beat Fulham. Even so, both have 4 games between now and 29 even if Liverpool do blank.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Yep I do see Fulham beating Leeds tbh.

        If I get Watkins it is a -4 for GW28

        If it is Darwin and they don't get GW28 then it is a -4.

        Tough call

        Watkins is nailed until then though I guess

        Open Controls
    2. Aadii
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      The liverpool game in 28 is not confirmed yet. Might blank.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably will blank

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Take a hit or two to field 9 or more.

      Open Controls
  3. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sell who for TAA?

    A) Shaw
    B) Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Shaw given the 28 situation, otherwise pretty similar scenarios/parallels

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Aadii
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Botman

      Open Controls
    6. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you think you need to cover 28 without a chip, probably A.

      Both have tough 26 and good 27

      Open Controls
  4. Stram Dunk
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Darwin + Neves
    or
    B) TAA + Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Own Salah already

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably B.

      Open Controls
    3. Aadii
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'll go B

      Open Controls
    4. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Adilge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. GC123
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Would love some advice guys. Only 1FT & £1.3m ITB

    Ward
    White Akanji Badiashile Patterson
    Andreas Odegaard (C) Mahrez
    Kane Haaland Nketieh (VC)

    DDG Trippier Bruno F Rashford

    Patterson > Tark a no brainer? Should I consider hits ti swap doubts (Akanji / Mahrez) for DGW players? Just not convinced on LIV after Tuesday. Must have shot their confidence. Would 4 DGW players be enough though? Any advice appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Oddly, I'm more convinced by Liverpool after Tuesday. Expected complete annihilation but the signs were good for their attack.

      I would keep Mahrez but maybe take the opportunity to ditch Akanji

      Open Controls
  6. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Toney, Fernandes & Shaw -> Gnonto, Salah & Tarkowski (-4) (12 players)
    B) Fernandes & Trippier -> Gakpo & TAA (11)
    C) Fernandes & Toney -> Gakpo & Darwin (11)
    D) Fernandes, Toney & Shaw -> Gakpo, Darwin & Tarkowski (-4) (12)
    E) Kane & Fernandes -> Darwin & Salah (10)

    I'm leaning towards A - Salah feels essential with uncertainty around all the other attackers, and I don't really want to lose Kane (or Rashford, for now.).

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A or E though not sure about Gnonto

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A or E

      Open Controls
  7. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any preference or better transfers?

    A. Bruno/Mitro> Salah/Gnonto -4 (not sure about Gnonto and may hinder getting Toney/Watkins)
    B. Bruno/Kane/Botman>Salah/Nunez/Tark
    C. Other (2FTS & 1.3 in bank)

    Ward
    White, Bueno
    Martinelli, Saka, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro
    Raya, Botman, Trippier, Shaw, Bruno, Rash

    Open Controls
  8. Orion
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah TC here we goooo 😀

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good luck! (C) here

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Man here living in 2022

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good luck though!

        Open Controls
  9. Visionaries
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Sar
    Tark, Robbo, Gab
    Salah, Mahrez, Kulu, Saka, Ode
    Darwin, Haaland.

    All doubles apart from Kulu and City players

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      What about Watkins and Gakpo? More of a tentative idea

      Open Controls
      1. Visionaries
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I had Gakpo, but tempted by Robbo, Salah and Nunez.
        Watkins isn't a bad shout

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Assuming you're locked in, i won't share my thoughts on the decision to use FH.

      In terms of the team, not sure about Kulu but otherwise it looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Visionaries
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I know it's not fashionable to use it now, but I kind of need to.
        Yeah unsure on Kulu myself tbh

        Open Controls
  10. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Typical, Zaha back for the Liverpool game up against Trent!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think the best approach is to mentally write off CS in advance & just think of him as an attacker

      Open Controls
  11. Basic_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is it worth a -8 to do:

    Mitro and Felix -> Darwin and Johnson

    If Mitro doesn’t start that’s gaining two fixtures as I’ve no bench

    Open Controls
  12. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which would you do?

    1) Start Gnonto
    2) Patterson to TAA (-4) & bench Gnonto

    Open Controls
  13. thewhitepele
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Got 2ft and 2.0m itb:
    Ederson (Ward)
    Tark Bueno Patterson SHAW (Trippier)
    Ode Martinelli Andreas BRUNO (Rashford)
    Haaland Kane (Toney)

    A) Bruno, Shaw --> Salah, Emerson
    B) Kane, Bruno, Shaw --> Nunez, Salah, Robbo
    C) Kane, Bruno, Trippier --> Nunez, Salah, Trent
    D) Something else?

    Contemplating even taking a -8 to squeeze in Nketiah for Toney or Arsenal defender for Patterson..

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C, unless you are worried about the value tied up in Trippier

      Open Controls
  14. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    What’s the common consensus for when to take a free hit and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      when your team looks sh*t

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      when there's the most upside

      Hits are probably more applicable this week as we're generally converting blankers into doublers

      Allows for more info to emerge too

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or when there are too many blanks, worse to come

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      When you team looks utter pony or you feel that you can maximise the GW scores around your FH.

      Open Controls
    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      To add to the above, to allow you to navigate tough game weeks.

      Like, for example, teams who have a good 27 and 29 but may blank in 28

      Open Controls
  15. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    GW25 wildcarders
    let's see your teams

    Open Controls
  16. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Also worth taking a -4 (-12 overall) to get in Pickford for Kepa

    Open Controls
  17. Kane Lane
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Crazy how lost nearly 1m in team value just waiting week. Last year team value never dropped like this. Maybe it's to do with more players playing, it brutal now I cannot make moves want.

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Similar happened to me

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      It was clear that some players will rise/fall during the week.For example Salah and Shaw last night.Last night i sold Shaw+Thomas for Arnold+Tarkowski.

      Open Controls
  18. simong1
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Bueno or Walker?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Walker

      Open Controls
  19. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you start Bueno or take a hit and sell Rashford for

    A)Gakpo
    B)Iwobi
    C)Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Start bueno, good chance Rashford is back for next pl game anyway, might even play in the final

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        What if Gakpo returns 20 points though?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          then you look like an idiot for playing Bueno

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That's why i will get him in Christina!

            Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          What if he returns 4 points?

          Open Controls
        3. The Tinkerman
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          What if a meteor hits the FPL servers?

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I mean mate that's its worth the risk.Probably you think that it's not worth it.

            Open Controls
        4. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          What if Bueno returns 20 points though?

          Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start Bueno, you will want Rashford back asap

      Open Controls
  20. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Worth -8?

    Shaw, Patterson, KDB, Kane > Tark, TAA, Salah (C), Darwin

    Decided to hold Lewis and start him this week, think he plays to give Walker a rest

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd say yes. I think we can be a bit liberal with risks this week in the circumstances

      Far more inclined to roll the dice than fret the likes of Kane start suddenly mega hauling

      Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’ve already done:
      Shaw to Tark last week
      Bruno & Kane to Salah & Darwin this week (-4).

      Thinking of doing Patterson to TAA for another -4.

      Open Controls
  21. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    This team cost me -8 pts
    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Tarko Akè
    Ødegaard Saka Salah © McNeil
    Kane Darwin Haaland
    (Tripper Mee Mitoma Patterson)
    A- Good team
    B - Fix team with WC

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You were a lot more confident on this one this morning.

      I'd hold.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  22. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Surely Ake starts this week now.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      100% sure he has a chance of possibly making the probable starting line-up

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I was just getting my hopes up but when anyone says "surely..." about Pep / City it doesn't tend to end well

      Open Controls
  23. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need help guys.. thoughts on best moves
    A) Kane, Mahrez, Thiago and Shaw out for a -12 for Salah Darwin, Trent & Tarkovski
    B) Mahrez, Shaw and Thiago out for-8 for Salah, Tark and Dawson

    Open Controls
  24. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which teams are confirmed and possibly having a blank on GW28?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ben Crellins spreadsheet has a dedicated tab for this with odds of blank per team

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/20/when-are-the-fpl-blank-double-gameweeks/

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I thank u sir

        Open Controls
  25. Saintjack01
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Views on TAA worth bringing in?

    Open Controls
    1. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes, not sure about a -4 though

      Open Controls
  26. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Bueno
    B) Ake
    C) Andreas

    Currently thinking Bueno, may not play and one game vs Liverpool. Ake Should start with Laporte being out?

    Open Controls
    1. ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Andreas

      Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bueno probably

      Open Controls
  27. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Unlikely Kevin starts if only just back in training today then?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes unlikely i would say.

      Open Controls
  28. Rui
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Ward (Iverson)
    Walker White Bueno Trip Shaw
    Mahrez Martinelli Andreas Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    £4.1m ITB, 2FT.

    Thinking Bruno + Walker —> Salah(c) + Tark? Marti —> Ode worth a hit too?

    Open Controls
  29. G Banger
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Last choice please:

    a) Mykolenko + Salah + Watkins
    b) TAA + Gakpo + Darwin

    Open Controls
  30. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Kepa (Ward)
    Walker Bueno White (Shaw, Trippier)
    Saka Mahrez Andreas BRUNO (Rashford)
    Haaland Nketiah KANE

    1ft, 1.2itb

    a) Bruno and Kane to Salah and Darwin -4
    b) Bruno to Gakpo (free)
    c) .a + something for defence additional -4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.