76
Pro Pundits March 4

FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard tips: Maddison, Kane + the Free Hit

76 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser talks us through some Wildcard thoughts.

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

So just like most managers, I’ve deployed the Wildcard. It is just how the chips fell for me, having no players from Brighton and Hove Albion or Brentford. Owning players like Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m), James Tarkowski (£4.4m) and Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) didn’t help either and for my team, it just made sense to hit the Wildcard button.

THINK BEFORE WILDCARDING

FPL review: Bueno benched, Tete terrific,

I do want to mention that every team doesn’t need to Wildcard in Gameweek 26. Just because you see a ton of Wildcards being deployed elsewhere, it isn’t fully necessary to activate the chip. Managers who already have two to three players from Brighton and Brentford and maybe have a Harry Kane (£11.7m) in place can very much postpone using the Wildcard to a later stage (anywhere between Gameweek 28 to 33, based on your team).

THE TEDIOUS TEMPLATE?

FPL review: Goals for Martinelli, Salah, Saka + Odegaard 4

Now while building my Wildcard squad, one thing I didn’t enjoy was that I very much felt handcuffed as my team was dictated by how the schedule landed. That said, there are a few places to get creative or keep an open mind.

When we’re long-term planning, we make a lot of assumptions about how things will be one month down the line. Simply put, it just isn’t going to be the case. As my fellow Pro Pundit Pras pointed out on the excellent Burning Questions stream this week, only a month ago, people were selling Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) for Nketiah and here we are today potentially looking to reverse the same move. Things change in FPL and it is a very dynamic game. If it was so predictive that you can smoothly plan until later in the season, we wouldn’t enjoy it as much and wouldn’t be playing it.

There are a lot of ways in which the chalk FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard squad picks itself and there are really not many reasons to divert in a different direction. Just because of how the cards have fallen with fixtures, the route pretty much sorts itself. But there are a few important things I want to point out.

MADDISON + UNDERREPRESENTED CLUBS

Which Leicester players should we have?

When I look at people forward planning their team in Gameweek 29, there isn’t much representation from Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City or West Ham United – and all of those teams, on paper, have very strong-looking Double Gameweeks. We might instead be handcuffed by players from Brentford and it is worth weighing up whether in the quest to optimize the ‘volume’ of players until Gameweek 29, are you giving up on some obvious quality and upside? That is the decision for you to make, especially when you consider that Manchester United have a likely double in Gameweek 34 in addition to Gameweek 29. Leicester also have good follow-up fixtures before and after Double Gameweek 29.

Keeping that in mind, I am trying to find a way to shoehorn James Maddison (£8.1m) into my team, as the England international has pretty much been averaging a return a game in the last year. I do think that Leicester City have found the right balance with Maddison, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and Tete (£5.5m) as their front four and if they play together, there are goals in that team. It comes at the cost of an Arsenal midfielder or an extra transfer, though, so this is something I am going to have to weigh up.

KANE A NO-BRAINER

FPL Gameweek 19: Wednesday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The likes of Marcus Rashford (£7.3m), Ivan Toney (£7.6m), Kane, Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) pick themselves, for me, given the immediate fixtures. I really wanted to punt on a Chelsea attacker given their next four home matches (Leeds United, Everton, Aston Villa and Liverpool) but I’m not willing to chance and roll that dice against Kane, who plays travel-sick Nottingham Forest at home in Gameweek 27 and Southampton away in Gameweek 28. It might be a blessing in disguise, though, as we can monitor potential strikers from Leicester City, Chelsea and West Ham United before jumping on the right one, should we feel like doing so in Gameweek 28 or 29.

FREE HIT IN GAMEWEEK 32?

FPL Gameweek 22 Scout Picks:

Given that Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion probably won’t play in Gameweek 32, it is very likely that we might deploy the Free Hit chip in that round of matches. In Gameweek 32, Arsenal play Southampton at home and Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at Anfield, so there are some attractive picks up for the taking.

The fixtures for the Gunners after Gameweek 32 are Manchester City (away), Chelsea (home) and Newcastle United (away), so it’s worth thinking about the (ballsy/risky) strategy of losing some Arsenal assets from Gameweek 29 onwards, knowing that you’ve got coverage for their very attractive Gameweek 32 fixture against Southampton at home.

Manchester United and Brighton are likely to have attractive doubles in Gameweek 34, which means you want to hold onto them during Gameweek 32 when they blank.

These are perhaps a few strategic factors to consider while you build your Gameweek 26 Wildcard draft. I hope it helps and I wish you all the best with your tinkering.

We discuss the Wildcard in a monster pod which stretches to almost two hours in our current episode of The FPL Wire, which you can view below:

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Play up pompey post

    Open Controls
  2. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Mee or Estupinan

    I

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      2nd

      Open Controls
    2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Estupinan

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Am hesitating because of the blank after double though.

        Open Controls
        1. HellasLEAF
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I do like Estupinan attacking threat slightly higher

          Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You

      Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If u have Raya then Estupinan

      Open Controls
  3. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Ode or Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      I have Ode but hard to deny Marti form

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I had Ode for around 10 GW’s and done well. I switched to Martinelli on my WC only because he looks on top form now

      Both great picks

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Martinelli .. man on fire now

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Martinelli, just feel he is more explosive

      Open Controls
  4. aarrgghh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Any reason to start Trent over Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      home vs away .. only reason

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  5. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Mitoma or Macalister?

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Can i know why macallister?

      Open Controls
      1. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Mitoma .. eye test

        Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    We will have manc leaked lineup later?

    Open Controls
  7. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Start trent or shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
  8. Saviour22
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Captain

    1.Saka
    2.Rashy
    3.Haaland
    4.Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m on Saka

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Kepa
    Zinchenko - Mee - Estupinan
    Saka - Maddison - Rashford - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane - Toney
    (A) (Mitoma - B - Trippier)
    Please pick 1 or 2

    1- A- Sanchez B- Henry

    2 A- Raya B- Schär ,Chilly, Mings

    Open Controls
  10. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + Mee + Schar
    B) Odegaard + Mee + Botman
    C) Odegaard + Pinnock + Schar

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench one.

    a. shaw
    b. trippier
    c. tark

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  12. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Latest update on Schär? Dont really need him before gw28

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes get him and bench

      Open Controls
  13. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC pressed

    Raya Kepa
    Gabriel Espu Pinnock Tripps schar
    Saka Martinelli Rashford March Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Gw26:
    ------------------------------------------
    Saka (c)
    Bench : Mitoma Tripps Schar
    ------------------------------------------

    GW27:
    -----------------------------------------------
    Roll FT
    Toney (c)
    Bench: Martinelli Gabriel Schar
    -------------------------------------------------

    Gw28:
    -----------------------------------------------------
    Haaland -> Watkins
    Kane (c), 10 players
    Bench: Brighton 3, Rashford
    -----------------------------------------------------

    Gw29
    -------------------------------------------------------
    Kane + Saka + Martinelli -> Ings+ Bruno + Maddison (-4)

    Maddison (c), 14 DGWers + Gabriel
    --------------------------------------------------------
    Gw30:

    Toney/Watkins/Ings -> Haaland (c)
    --------------------------------------------------------

    Is this g2g?

    I want 15 DGWers in bb29 which I can get by going Cash over Gabriel this week on WC, should I go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. George James
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Haha just done similar post below.

      Looks great mate!

      Thoughts on mine?

      Open Controls
    2. George James
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do you not want to try and get 11 for 28?

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I can't as I want Rashford as well as both Brighton mids going fwd 🙂 I can get the 11th by replacing Espu but it doesn't look ideal.

        Open Controls
    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would loose and asnl defender rather than an attacker. So in 29 you can do Gabriel to Shaw and keep saka..

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Agree with that

        Open Controls
      2. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        True I will make the decision closer to the game week depending on the form of arsenal, Saka and Leeds 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great strategy too

      Open Controls
  14. George James
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Thoughts on below plan? (which will never work out I’m sure)

    GW26. - WC
    Kepa
    Etsupi • Henry • Zinchenko
    Saka • Maddison • Rashford • Martinelli
    Toney. • Haaland • Kane
    Subs - Sanchez / Mitoma / Pinnock / Trippier

    GW27 - Roll (6DGW players)

    GW28 - Haaland >> Watkins (11 Players)

    GW29 - Zinch / Martinelli >> Shaw + Bruno (Bench Boost 13 DGW players)

    GW30 - 31 get Haaland back 🙂

    GW32 - Free hit

    Build team with FT for remaining DGWs

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I wanted to go this route as well with only one Brighton mid, however all 4 Brighton fixtures in double game weeks look too good not to have two attackers and they may double again soon after 29? So got the extra midfielder in 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yes that fair enough. Good luck bud

        Open Controls
      2. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        You are right but Maddison has better GWS like GW 26 & GW 29 and would get an extra player GW 28

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah however Leicster are hot n cold though whereas Brighton have constantly produced good xG over the last 6 gws and were the best in the league during the same period.

          Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      This is EPIC but the only question here why u preferred Pinnock or Henry over Mee , I have Mee and I want to keep. So who is better to get with him Pin or Henry.
      Otherwise ur plan & team is great , BTW What's ur OR ?

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        I also prefer Mee but my TV not great 🙁

        My OR is 233k so nothing exciting

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Good luck dude after this plan I expecting to u Green arrows and increasing rank

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Henry can be pretty attacking at times, and as recently as 2/3 days ago Frank was praising him saying how he'd run through walls for Brentford. He also said he's challenged him to get more assists and goals too as he thinks he's well capable. I'm not on WC but brought him in this week over Mee

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Double Brentford defenders are my only issue here although it's the same in bb29, I may rather have a Newcastle defender who will double. I may even go with just one Brentford def on WC in your team and get a Villa or Chelsea defender now. It will save a transfer down the line imo.

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah I am Considering Cash from Villa

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Even I am looking at him instead of Gabriel on WC 🙂

          Open Controls
  15. Zebras
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Benching Headache on WC. Who to bench between:
    A. Kane
    B. Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
  16. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pulled the trigger on wc. Thoughts here? Pretty template, no BB chip left. 4m itb to upgrade to kane or someone else.

    kepa
    shaw zinch estu
    saka ode maddison rashford
    haaland watkins toney

    raya march trippier schar

    Open Controls
  17. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start Shaw or Trip

    Open Controls
  18. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    I’m a bit miffed by all the WC action. Let me get this right. Is this purely around the Brighton and Brentford double that people are pulling the trigger this week?
    This the same Brighton that lost 1-0 at home to Fulham last week? And the same Brentford that needed a late equaliser at home to Palace last week. I must be missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good luck

      Open Controls
      1. si
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        With what?

        Open Controls
        1. C0YS
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not jumping on the BRE/BRI bandwagon

          Open Controls
          1. si
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            I might get 1 or 2 but not going to lose sleep over them. Brentford have 2 away games at sides fighting for their lives. Just an odd bandwagon this one. I must me missing something.

            Open Controls
            1. Botman and Robben
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Not on WC but I plan to BB in 29. Will use the WC just before.

              Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think it's a mixture of DGW fever and people leaving themselves in a bit of a hole after last week. A lot of people with 2x/3x Liverpool, 1x/2x Fulham, Bueno, Tarkowski, etc. I'm not on WC as I kind of ignored last week and already had double Brighton but both teams put up good stats although they're certainly prone to results like those you mention. I've brought in Toney and then also got Henry (the latter mainly given he'll help cover GW28 as well as the extra fixtures) but that's definitely more than enough for me. Even seen people advocating BB next week over 29, team dependent and all but I would have thought using it on a week where more teams double instead of just 4 (2 of which nobody wants players from) makes most sense but idk

      Open Controls
  19. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Mahrez is a blooming headache isn’t he. Was about to sell for Martinelli but he could easily score 12+ today. Surely, Foden having started the last 2 is due a rest and will be needed for CL next week? Not that surely means anything with Pep…hurts my head just trying to get in his head.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      FOMO - Foden Out, Mahrez Out!!!

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mahrez is Mr Champions League, rarely misses a game there for Pep. Pep also said Foden needs more minutes since he's finally fully recovered from the issue that was troubling him so I wouldn't be surprised to see him start today especially as he's picking up form. Only thing is the last Newcastle v City game was a bit wild so Pep will want things under control so Grealiah + Mahrez should make more sense, but can't predict Pep and CL tie is in the balance

      Open Controls
  20. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    1) Botman
    2) Schar

    A) Royal
    B) Dier

    Open Controls
  21. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Martinelli or odegaard for next 3 GWs?

    Play mitoma or march this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Odegaard, gw28 is crucial we never know what will happen with jesus /nketiah/ trossard around. So go for the safest pick odegaard.

      Open Controls
  22. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start Maddison or March?

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maddison

      Open Controls
  23. as33
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah>KDB for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  24. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling is slowly finding his way into my WC 🙁

    Open Controls
  25. gomez123
    • 9 Years
    just now

    On WC start A) March or B) Mitoma

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.