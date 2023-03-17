1060
Tips March 17

FPL Gameweek 28 guide: Predicted line-ups, team news, picks + more

1,060 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Friday 17 March at 18:30 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + CHIP STRATEGY

Updated: Who has the best FPL fixtures until Blank Gameweek 28? 8

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

FPL Blank Gameweek 28 early Scout Picks: Watkins selected up top

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

USEFUL TOOLS

Who to get: Ollie Watkins or Kai Havertz? 1

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]
UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

1,060 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Love soccer what a sport it is!

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      What's soccer?

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Shaolin soccer rulez.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      It was this comment, detective.

      Open Controls
  2. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Wtf. I forgot to press the wc button. RIP

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Commiserations bud.

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      32 mins ago

      Why though.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Was deciding between FH or WC. So did the transfer first before hit the button. Just forgot the second step

        Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hard luck . I always press it straight away just in case I do what you did. They really should have warning email- WC not activated etc.

      Open Controls
      1. noissimbus
        30 mins ago

        Then it'll be I forgot to check my email. Auto set alarm one hour from deadline?

        Open Controls
    4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bruh

      Open Controls
  3. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Botman starts. Relief.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      He was never not starting.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Botman should keep your gameweek afloat. Botman = Boatman

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Haha I hope s

        Open Controls
  4. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Nice surprise to see Schar starting. Someone mention a 15 pointer?

    Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Update already. Need to get that WC activated.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not for me :/

      Open Controls
  6. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Booyaka Schar! Comon boooy!

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Exactly

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    So as a Trippier only owner, I don't want a CS here right?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I think it massively depends on your rank. Not sure this place is representative of every context?

      Mind you, I’ll settle for 1-1 Trippier fk.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yup. I have 3 Newcastle defensive players and waiting for the goal in the 80th minute from Forest.

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      I dumped him on FH hoping for a Forest battling 1-0- against Newcastle defence high ownership. Forest well capable

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't mind this, did FH as well, but Trippier only player I kept.

        Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Scharenfreude.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I see what you did there

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nope, he starts 🙁 But perhaps good with double def.

      Open Controls
  9. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    No hits with certain XI starters should be a green?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm on free hit and not counting my chickens

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        I have 11 chickens

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        I am not counting any chickens after what happened in the second half of gw28 lesson learnt. Feathers could fly.

        Open Controls
        1. noissimbus
          19 mins ago

          Lucky you already in the 2nd half of it lol

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Only if they score enough points 😉

      Open Controls
    3. noissimbus
      36 mins ago

      If vaguely template team then I'd think so. But depends on (C) as well.

      Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ooof that Forest defence looks horrific. Hope they get Burn'd!

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wholly agree

      Open Controls
  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    This is suck, completely forgot the deadline! Lost free transfer and still don’t know who I captained, hard work undone 🙁 Super casual …

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Casuals always prevail

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Was it that hard?? Sounds like you didn’t work at all.

      Everyone misses one Friday deadline every year, you’ll be fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Incorrect. I missed Saturday deadline once though 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Travel back from the US midday and got overslept at 4PM. Did not touch FPL at all the last few days as I knew my transfer should have only been Watkins in! Now I know the feeling 😛

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Try being in California. Deadlines are 3:30 am most weeks, Fridays are 10am (if I can look away from my email for that long)

          Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would say it happened a few odd deadline time -day

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This, first time for me I think or probably second time long time ago

        Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Could end up working out. The more I tinker the worse I usually do.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Just losing the FT is painful

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would be similar which is why I try and make less transfers to cause less damage.

        Open Controls
  12. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    It’s been 50 mins damn it

    I need my fix

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Have you played a quiz?

      Open Controls
      1. Fintroy
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        lol...... did it first time and got 4 out of 7....then did it again and got 3!!!

        Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      24 mins ago

      But did you know..?

      Open Controls
  13. Fintroy
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is FPL ever going to update ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Season is now over, thanks for playing.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      What do you think? Is the sun ever going to rise?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        The sun never sets on FPL

        Open Controls
      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Son price rise tonight?

        Open Controls
  14. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Johnson out f nowhere starting??

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saw that. Glad I didn’t triple up on New in my WC. Doubled though.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      ... with the chair!

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cooper mind games as I suspected!

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cooper was just playing mind games with Howe. Schar was the Howe move

      Open Controls
  15. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    That’s a very attacking Forest side

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      Tree Formation...

      Open Controls
  16. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Not Updated?!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's not so fast 😉

      Open Controls
  17. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    TONEY CAPTAINERS UNITE!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      and place a big bet 😉

      Open Controls
      1. evilfish
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I captained him when I saw that he had placed a large bet on a Toney hatty.

        Open Controls
        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          lol nice

          Open Controls
    2. evilfish
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
  18. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hour long updates are annoying

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I actually don't think it is ever going to update!!!

      Open Controls
  19. Hooky
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anyone else transfer Almiron in for a hit? I'd be upset if I didn't have such a terrible rank!

    Open Controls
  20. JEZOOS
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sold Estupinan for no reason.

    Open Controls
    1. noissimbus
      15 mins ago

      Considered it for a bit, but looking at recent burns from overthinking/ too many movements, decided to keep it simple.

      Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bugger Johnson back great games for him

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      No thanks, I don't want him to bugger me in the first place...

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thought his first name was Brennan

      Open Controls
  22. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Haaland's goals against Leipzig were all pretty easy ones. De Bruyne looked good though.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      The one he scored off from KDB hitting the bar was some serious leg work by Haaland.

      Chased the keeper down, made his kick not great. Ball came back up top, he headed it back to Kev, immediately turned and ran towards goal & was the first to anticipate any rebound.

      None of they was easy, he really worked for that one.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        His anticipation is pretty amazing.

        Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah, you could probably do better

      Open Controls
  23. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    New article fellas…

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      At least link it. Otherwise I have to click twice to get to it.

      Open Controls
  24. Bluetiger1
    34 mins ago

    Saliba - any news if he will play in Gw28?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.