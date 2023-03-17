FPL Gameweek 28 guide: Predicted line-ups, team news, picks + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Friday 17 March at 18:30 GMT.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + CHIP STRATEGY
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks?
- GAMEWEEK 28 FREE HIT: Pros, cons + two possible drafts
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?
- SCOUT PICKS: Spurs double-up, Trossard in
- SCOUT SQUAD: Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 28
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Havertz, Ouattara + Buendia
GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Live injury updates from Friday’s press conferences
- TEAM NEWS: Live injury updates from Thursday’s press conferences
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Toney one booking away from a ban
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for Blank Gameweek 28?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Who our readers think is the best captain for Gameweek 28
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers your questions
- POINTS PROJECTIONS: How does your team score?
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Keep or sell Haaland? Chilwell in, Estupinan out?
- TALES OF THE ‘EXPECTED’: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- HAVERTZ v WATKINS: Who is the best pick in FPL?
- LATERISER: Why I’m selling Haaland – and for whom
- SIMON MARCH: Gameweek 28 preview and team reveal
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE[anon_only id="snack_dex6"] [/anon_only]
Love soccer what a sport it is!