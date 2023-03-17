FPL Gameweek 28 guide: Predicted line-ups, team news, picks + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Friday 17 March at 18:30 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + CHIP STRATEGY

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

USEFUL TOOLS

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]