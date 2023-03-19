How FPL Gameweek 32 looks after the FA Cup

The Blank Gameweek 32 picture is now complete after the conclusion of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Four Premier League sides were in cup action over the weekend, with Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United advancing to the last four.

Each of those three sides will now blank in Gameweek 32, as well as Chelsea who were due to visit Old Trafford.

GW32 Premier League fixture Status Arsenal v Southampton On Bournemouth v West Ham On Brentford v Aston Villa On Brighton v Man City Blank Crystal Palace v Everton On Fulham v Leeds On Leicester v Wolves On Liverpool v Nott’m Forest On Man Utd v Chelsea Blank Newcastle v Tottenham On

WHEN WILL BRIGHTON V MAN CITY AND MAN UTD V CHELSEA BE PLAYED?

There are now six Premier League fixtures that need to be rearranged, with three of them involving Brighton.

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT NEED REARRANGING

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)

Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)

Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)

Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

Gameweeks 34 and 37 will incorporate the majority of the outstanding fixtures, very likely including Brighton v Man City and Man Utd v Chelsea.

The current thinking is that Newcastle United v Brighton will be the one postponed match that is rescheduled outside of Gameweeks 34/37, potentially as soon as Gameweek 30/31.

We hope to get a fixture announcement over the March international break to clear up any outstanding issues.