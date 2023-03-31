9
Scout Squad March 31

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 29

9 Comments
Share

Ahead of Friday’s Scout Picks selection, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale each put forward the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the cut.

Our panelists submit 18-man player longlists with the focus just on the upcoming Gameweek – and with various stipulations, as detailed in the next section.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections. Anything outside of this window, we cover in the regularly updated Watchlist.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 29

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haaland and martinelli to salah and ings for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wait on haaland news

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      why Ingsy? Isak instead?

      Open Controls
  2. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    Kepa, Raya
    Trips, Mee, Zinchenko, Botman, Shaw
    Saka, Maddison, March, Mitoma, Rash
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    I am bench boosting this week.

    If Haaland is out, do I take a -4 to get in
    A. Watkins
    B. Isak
    C. Havertz
    D. Someone else
    E. Hold

    I need to move money off my bench long term. Do I move Zinchenko or Mee out for a hit for:
    1. Zouma
    2. Castagne
    3. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B3

      Open Controls
  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Might just hold the BB given the Haaland uncertainty. Which seems better here?

    A: Ward -> DDG
    B: Odegaard -> Mitoma (have Martinelli, will start Ramsdale)
    C: both A and B for a -4
    D: Ward + Mee -> DDG + Estupinan (-4)
    E: Ramsdale + Mings -> DDG + Estupinan (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    in isolation would you do Ode to Mac for a hit?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.