Interview April 3

FPL tips and advice from Hall of Fame #1 Jon Ballantyne

The March international break saw the Live Hall of Fame standings refreshed.

For the uninitiated, the Live Hall of Fame ranks every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager who takes part in either of our mini-leagues.

Each individual’s past and present performances are taken into account, rewarding those with consistently high finishes.

And we have a new leader in the form of Jon Ballantyne, who was 24th in the world going into Gameweek 29.

The Fantasy Football Scout Member now looks set to finish inside the top 1k for an incredible fourth time in five seasons and has a genuine shot at first place.

We had a brief chat with Jon to congratulate him, to look at his plans for the rest of this season and to see if his superb decision-making has any methods or rules to it.

You can see how you rank in our Live Fall of Fame here, meanwhile. This is a Members-only tool but we do have a free seven-day trial ongoing, so you can ‘try before you buy’ if you’re not sure.

Q. What is your attitude to hits, as you’ve only taken two (one -4, one -8) all season?

A. My overarching goal is to maximise expected value (EV) over the course of a season, and hits are an essential part of this. I’ve found few justified spots this season, which has lots to do with my players avoiding injury/suspensions (good fortune) and how Blank/Double Gameweeks have fallen.

But this can vary a great deal; in an extremely unique spot last season, I took a -24 (in Gameweek 26) because I believed it would achieve the highest EV at the moment in time. We shouldn’t aim to minimise or maximise hits, but to understand when they’re justified.

Q. How do you identify transfer targets – are there any key stats you look at, for example? I think you’ve said in the past you’re not a huge fan of xG?

I focus on top-line projections derived from models and betting odds. While underlying stats add fascinating context, and essentially make up the very projections I reference, I don’t receive any added value for FPL decision-making when I look at these in isolation.

Expected goals (xG) are frequently referenced in small sample sizes to build or suit certain narratives; and while it makes interesting reading, I have zero confidence that I can use this information to overrule model projections derived from a multitude of underlying data (including xG) recorded over a longer term, more meaningful sample size.

With that being said, no model is perfect, and xG could be used to add validity or assist with marginal decisions. It’s my personal preference to use betting odds for this.

Q. Back to 2022/23, what are your thoughts on transfers for the next few Gameweeks?

The lion’s share of focus is on upcoming (potential) blanks/doubles in Gameweeks 32, 34, 36 and 37, and which one I will use the Free Hit chip on. I’m not decided on who to target yet and there are still a number of variables – will Erling Haaland (£12.0m) be fit for next week and will key players of mine who do not blank in Gameweek 32 get injured? – so the transfers I make will have a level of flexibility in mind. And a more simple answer, I want Haaland back ASAP!

Q. How important do you think building team value is and when do you make early transfers?

It’s not that important, but still worth some thought. In pursuit of the best FPL assets, the team value should hopefully follow! There are a few situations where exact funds might justify the occasion early transfer but generally, I place far more value on the information we gain by waiting.

Q. Who are your top three picks for the run-in?

I haven’t really considered this but those who are highly likely to start. Presuming this applies, I’d select Haaland, Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m).

Q. Are you only aiming for first place now and will it alter the way you play FPL if so?

Of course! But I likely won’t change anything, I’ll continue my game and hope for a strong finish. If I find myself in the incredibly unlikely position of challenging for top spot, I’d look to take on or reduce risk at the expense of EV in the final few weeks.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Baring no injuries: Estupinan > Akanji?

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brighton still have 3 DGWs after this week - anyone else you can lose?

      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just had a look at their fixtures and they are pretty awful. Can only see may 2-3 CS max in there.

        I think I may sell

  2. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    My routes to Haaland are all pretty garbage. What do you think is the least bad of these?

    A) Toney and Saka to Haaland and some sub 6.5M midfielder right away, take a hit

    B) Bank transfer and do those two next week

    C) Kane to Haaland

    D) Salah to Maddison, Toney to Haaland (-4)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      If you’re set on getting him back in: B or C. I’d go C and roll a transfer.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      What 6.5 mid you got in mind?

  3. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Happy double gameweek and Masters week everyone

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Cameron Smith for me. 🙂

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        26 mins ago

        I hope all the LIV’s miss the cut.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Me too! I'd love to see McllRoy win it.

      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Wrong Cameron...Young!

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not a huge golf fan but always enjoyed the Masters.

  4. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Felix to Haaland seems a no brainer right, would rather keep Toney & Kane.

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    A decent article.

    Good luck!

  6. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Jon Ballantyne, isn’t he the one on Dragons Fen?

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Den

