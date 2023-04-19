FPL team news: Rashford and Shaw “available”

Our usual pre-match press conference round-ups are still to come ahead of Friday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline but the day’s big team news concerned a side not playing in Gameweek 32.

Manchester United blank in the upcoming Gameweek due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals but they resume Premier League action in Gameweek 33 next Thursday.

And they look set to have Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m), two widely owned FPL assets, fit and available for that trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

MANCHESTER UNITED

The signs were good as early as Wednesday morning, with Rashford (groin), Shaw (hamstring), Marcel Sabitzer (muscle) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) all spotted in training.

The quartet was then named in the travelling party to go to Spain ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie against Sevilla, with Erik ten Hag sort of confirming their availability in his early-evening press conference.

“They are available because that’s why they are on the aeroplane. But I will make my decisions tomorrow as today we were training and I will see what the reaction is. Tomorrow we will make the decision.’



“[Rashford] had one session with the team, but he had some sessions before individually.” – Erik ten Hag

Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal) and Scott McTominay (knock) remain out.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

Phil Foden returned to the Manchester City matchday squad this evening after recovering from appendix surgery, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side – who also blank in Gameweek 32 – injury-free for all of 67 minutes.

That’s because Nathan Ake was substituted midway through the second half against Bayern Munich, leaving the field clutching his hamstring.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) has been spotted back in training ahead of Arsenal’s Friday night clash with Southampton.

Nayef Aguerd (foot) has also been in training ahead of West Ham United’s match with Gent on Thursday and should be available.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (hamstring) chances of facing Crystal Palace in Gameweek 32 look positive after he was involved in a friendly for Everton on Tuesday.