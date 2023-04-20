FPL Double Gameweek 36 confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle

One of the three outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date has been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 36 as expected.

That match is Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, which gives those two teams the following doubles:

CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 36 DOUBLES

Brighton : Arsenal (a) + Newcastle (a)

: Arsenal (a) + Newcastle (a) Newcastle: Leeds (a) + Brighton (h)

Two more fixtures remain outstanding but there is a strong likelihood that they slot into Gameweek 37.

Brighton v Man City can’t go anywhere else following the Citizens’ progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, while Man Utd v Chelsea will only have one place to go – also Gameweek 37 – if the Red Devils make it past Sevilla this evening.

Even if Erik ten Hag’s side are knocked out in Spain, it’d be a strange choice to ignore the free midweek after Gameweek 37 and rearrange the Chelsea game for a European night in Gameweeks 35/36.

PROSPECTIVE GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES

Brighton : Southampton (h) + Man City (h)

: Southampton (h) + Man City (h) Chelsea : Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)

: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a) Man City : Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)

: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a) Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES

Team Remaining fixtures Remaining Double Gameweeks Remaining Blank Gameweeks Brighton 9 3 1 Man City, Man Utd 8 2 1 Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham 8 1 0 Chelsea 7 1 1 Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves 7 0 0

BRIGHTON’S SCHEDULE