Fixtures April 20

FPL Double Gameweek 36 confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle

One of the three outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date has been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 36 as expected.

That match is Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, which gives those two teams the following doubles:

CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 36 DOUBLES

  • Brighton: Arsenal (a) + Newcastle (a)
  • Newcastle: Leeds (a) + Brighton (h)

Two more fixtures remain outstanding but there is a strong likelihood that they slot into Gameweek 37.

Brighton v Man City can’t go anywhere else following the Citizens’ progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, while Man Utd v Chelsea will only have one place to go – also Gameweek 37 – if the Red Devils make it past Sevilla this evening.

Even if Erik ten Hag’s side are knocked out in Spain, it’d be a strange choice to ignore the free midweek after Gameweek 37 and rearrange the Chelsea game for a European night in Gameweeks 35/36.

PROSPECTIVE GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES

  • Brighton: Southampton (h) + Man City (h)
  • Chelsea: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)
  • Man City: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)
  • Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES

TeamRemaining fixturesRemaining Double GameweeksRemaining Blank Gameweeks
Brighton931
Man City, Man Utd821
Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham810
Chelsea711
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves700

BRIGHTON’S SCHEDULE

  • Sunday 23 April: Man Utd (n), FA Cup semi-final
  • Wednesday 26 April: Nott’m Forest (a), Gameweek 33
  • Saturday 29 April: Wolves (h), Double Gameweek 34
  • Thursday 4 May: Man Utd (h), Double Gameweek 34
  • Monday 8 May: Everton (h), Gameweek 35
  • Sunday 14 May: Arsenal (a), Double Gameweek 36
  • Thursday 18 May: Newcastle (a), Double Gameweek 36
  • Sunday 21 May: Southampton (h), Double Gameweek 37
  • TBC: Man City (h), Double Gameweek 37?
  • Sunday 28 May: Aston Villa (h), Gameweek 38

