FPL Double Gameweek 36 confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle

One of the three outstanding Premier League fixtures without a date has been rescheduled, slotting into Double Gameweek 36 as expected.
That match is Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion, which gives those two teams the following doubles:
CONFIRMED GAMEWEEK 36 DOUBLES
- Brighton: Arsenal (a) + Newcastle (a)
- Newcastle: Leeds (a) + Brighton (h)
Two more fixtures remain outstanding but there is a strong likelihood that they slot into Gameweek 37.
Brighton v Man City can’t go anywhere else following the Citizens’ progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, while Man Utd v Chelsea will only have one place to go – also Gameweek 37 – if the Red Devils make it past Sevilla this evening.
Even if Erik ten Hag’s side are knocked out in Spain, it’d be a strange choice to ignore the free midweek after Gameweek 37 and rearrange the Chelsea game for a European night in Gameweeks 35/36.
PROSPECTIVE GAMEWEEK 37 DOUBLES
- Brighton: Southampton (h) + Man City (h)
- Chelsea: Man City (a) + Man Utd (a)
- Man City: Chelsea (h) + Brighton (a)
- Man Utd: Bournemouth (a) + Chelsea (h)
TEAMS WITH THE MOST REMAINING FIXTURES
|Team
|Remaining fixtures
|Remaining Double Gameweeks
|Remaining Blank Gameweeks
|Brighton
|9
|3
|1
|Man City, Man Utd
|8
|2
|1
|Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham
|8
|1
|0
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|1
|Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves
|7
|0
|0
BRIGHTON’S SCHEDULE
- Sunday 23 April: Man Utd (n), FA Cup semi-final
- Wednesday 26 April: Nott’m Forest (a), Gameweek 33
- Saturday 29 April: Wolves (h), Double Gameweek 34
- Thursday 4 May: Man Utd (h), Double Gameweek 34
- Monday 8 May: Everton (h), Gameweek 35
- Sunday 14 May: Arsenal (a), Double Gameweek 36
- Thursday 18 May: Newcastle (a), Double Gameweek 36
- Sunday 21 May: Southampton (h), Double Gameweek 37
- TBC: Man City (h), Double Gameweek 37?
- Sunday 28 May: Aston Villa (h), Gameweek 38
Remember when Man Utd were 2-0 up in this tie...now 2 behind