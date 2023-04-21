581
Members April 21

FPL Gameweek 32: The Soton + Forest weaknesses to target

581 Comments
Share

In Gameweek 32, two fixtures immediately stand out: Arsenal v Southampton and Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The reality is neither of the home sides should have a problem winning but which of their players have the best chance of hauling in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Here, we take a look at three weaknesses Arsenal and Liverpool will be hoping to exploit in Gameweek 32.

NOTT’M FOREST: LEFT FLANK

Teams have been making a point of attacking down Nottingham Forest’s left flank recently, quite heavily in fact, which you can see below.

Left-to-right – The combined touch heatmaps of Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs and Everton’s players in Gameweeks 31, 28, 27 and 26

It’s been a pretty successful tactic, too, with Antony (£7.3m) and Bertrand Traore (£4.9m) profiting in the last two Gameweeks.

Antony saw a lot of the ball at The City Ground. He finished with seven shots – the most he’s had in a match this season – and no player from either side received more passes in the final third. A week earlier, substitute Traore racked up three shots in the box, including one Opta-defined ‘big chance’, in just over an hour.

Tactically, full-backs Neco Williams (£3.8m) and Harry Toffolo (£4.3m) were horribly exposed at Elland Road in Gameweek 29, so Steve Cooper decided to swap his narrow 4-3-1-2 formation for a 3-4-1-2 for the trip to Villa Park. Williams, in particular, looked far more comfortable higher up the pitch with an extra centre-back supporting behind. However, after conceding, they reverted to a back four, once again exposing their flanks.

Against Man Utd last weekend, they suffered similar problems despite staying in a back three formation, with Renan Lodi (£4.3m) struggling to cope with Antony. It’s also worth noting the front three were often too advanced, which handed Man Utd’s central midfielders too much space and time on the ball to build attacks.

Given the above, Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) are almost impossible to pass up this week.

SOUTHAMPTON: SET-PIECES

VIDEO LATEST

581 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AgentRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Where has the Jesus rested suggestion come from?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Arteta presser yesterday when asked about Jesus getting 90 mins

      Open Controls
    2. Sterling Archer
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      They'll hopefully get the goals early, then any one of/all of the attackers will be subbed, plenty bench players and the big game mid week.

      Open Controls
  2. Barbarians
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    I understand an excitement of Eze appeal for GW32
    how would you rate Ramsey (Villa) against BRE ?

    Open Controls
    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      A punt

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      52 mins ago

      Good player and in form. Worth a punt if chasing.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      A good pick. He's my 8th attacker atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Barbarians
        • 8 Years
        just now

        then team will be:
        Johnstone
        TAA Robo Trips
        Mo Saka Martinelli Eze Ramsey
        Jesus Watkinson

        Open Controls
    4. ILOVEBAPS
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I prefer Buendia

      Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Leading my MLs, affraid of salah

    Captain ?

    Taa
    Saka
    Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      just now

      TAA for me. His new role has freed him up to attack/create massively.

      Open Controls
  4. Tribecca
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Sell for a hit - Rashford, Chilwell and Haaland
    Buy - Salah, White and Watkins

    Is this good? Look to bring back Haaland after next week

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Terrible moves

      Selling 2 players with upcoming doubles
      for
      1 dgw player, i sgw player and 1 sgw player with tough fixtures to come

      and for a hit

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who to start if you had to? x

    A) Bowen (bou)
    B) Andreas (LEE)

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      C) Willian (LEE) too if you like

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      A, better player and good form

      Open Controls
    4. Barbarians
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      i would punt on Fulham boys.
      that game can go bananas scores and everyone is involved

      Open Controls
    5. Futbol Heritage
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      C. Willian

      Open Controls
  6. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    which one guys (on FH)?

    a) Solanke & Gakpo
    b) Son & Jota

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Rumours going around on twitter of a possible Trossard start for Jesus

    Will give me a simple FT of mac > trossard so if true and 11 players without a chip

    Iversen
    Kilman Mee Tripp White
    Salah Martinelli Trossard* Benrahma
    Watkins Kane
    Steele dunk haaland rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      There's no rumours. Folks are speculating based on Arteta's presser yesterday

      Open Controls
    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's definitely making me twitchy. Will probably hold though

      Open Controls
  8. Goonerly
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    If not on a FH this week, is it best to go Isak ahead of Solanke?

    Mainly considering the DGW 36

    Open Controls
    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I think so.

      Open Controls
  9. The Iceman
    46 mins ago

    For some reason I have a gut feeling H. Wilson is hauling tomorrow.

    Any other punts people are backing for this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Barbarians
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      i have picked him up as well, but then again - he was cameo before last game I would pick Willian or D.James.

      but D.James not allowed to be played againts home side, team shuffles. too much unknown.

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I feel westham attackers will haul, Bournemouth game should suit their style of play especially Bou being at home.

      Open Controls
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    1st sub defender a) castagne or b) guehi (playing Johnstone & Anderson)? Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Solanki or Bowen on FH?

    Open Controls
  12. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Where is all the Castagne love coming from...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.