FPL Gameweek 32: The Soton + Forest weaknesses to target

In Gameweek 32, two fixtures immediately stand out: Arsenal v Southampton and Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

The reality is neither of the home sides should have a problem winning but which of their players have the best chance of hauling in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

Here, we take a look at three weaknesses Arsenal and Liverpool will be hoping to exploit in Gameweek 32.

NOTT’M FOREST: LEFT FLANK

Teams have been making a point of attacking down Nottingham Forest’s left flank recently, quite heavily in fact, which you can see below.

Left-to-right – The combined touch heatmaps of Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs and Everton’s players in Gameweeks 31, 28, 27 and 26

It’s been a pretty successful tactic, too, with Antony (£7.3m) and Bertrand Traore (£4.9m) profiting in the last two Gameweeks.

Antony saw a lot of the ball at The City Ground. He finished with seven shots – the most he’s had in a match this season – and no player from either side received more passes in the final third. A week earlier, substitute Traore racked up three shots in the box, including one Opta-defined ‘big chance’, in just over an hour.

Tactically, full-backs Neco Williams (£3.8m) and Harry Toffolo (£4.3m) were horribly exposed at Elland Road in Gameweek 29, so Steve Cooper decided to swap his narrow 4-3-1-2 formation for a 3-4-1-2 for the trip to Villa Park. Williams, in particular, looked far more comfortable higher up the pitch with an extra centre-back supporting behind. However, after conceding, they reverted to a back four, once again exposing their flanks.

Against Man Utd last weekend, they suffered similar problems despite staying in a back three formation, with Renan Lodi (£4.3m) struggling to cope with Antony. It’s also worth noting the front three were often too advanced, which handed Man Utd’s central midfielders too much space and time on the ball to build attacks.

Given the above, Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) are almost impossible to pass up this week.

SOUTHAMPTON: SET-PIECES

VIDEO LATEST