FPL General: Players and teams to target for the run-in

Here, General looks at the transfer targets for the run-in.

We’re at the point in the season where we should focus most of our attention on players from teams that still have something to play for, whether it be European qualification or the fight for Premier League survival. The closer we get to the end of the campaign, the more important this will become as teams mid-table could give fringe players game-time for the last few games with nothing riding on them.

The Double Gameweek schedule is going to dictate a lot of our transfer decisions over the coming weeks. With all the postponed fixtures now rescheduled, we can finally draw up a detailed plan of action for our transfers from now until Gameweek 38.

This week for example, I’m hoping to save the transfer so I can bring in Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) for their Double Gameweek 34. I’m also eyeing up a move for Alexander Isak (£6.8m) by selling Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) for Newcastle United’s Double Gameweek 36. My Gameweek 37 transfer is very likely to involve a Manchester City midfielder coming in for their games against Chelsea (home) and Brighton (away) – if the title race is still on at that point, that is!

The teams to target, particularly if you’re Wildcarding this week or next, are those with extra fixtures. The key point here is that a lot of the best teams in the league have doubles to come. We’re not loading up on Everton and Brentford assets like we did earlier in the season. Attacking the doubles should actually return points, this time!

Our remaining free transfers should primarily be used to sign players from five teams – Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton are the only team that have three Double Gameweeks coming up. They play twice in Gameweeks 34, 36 and 37. Outside of the doubles, Roberto De Zerbi’s side also have good fixtures against Nottingham Forest (away), Everton (home) and Aston Villa (away). If you’re not already tripled up on the Seagulls, you should aim to get there soon.

If I had a blank canvas on the Wildcard this week, Kaoro Mitoma (£5.6m), Solly March (£5.2m) and Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) would be the trio selected. There’s too much doubt over the goalkeeper position for my liking. If you’re Wildcarding this week for a Bench Boost in Gameweek 34, I wouldn’t take the risk on Jason Steele (£3.9m) when you don’t need to.

LIVERPOOL

Along with Brighton, Liverpool are right up there when it comes to teams to target with transfers midweek and at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s team travel to face West Ham on Wednesday night before a Double Gameweek 34 made up of Tottenham Hotspur (home) and Fulham (home). Going into the midweek fixture with zero Liverpool assets doesn’t feel good! I’ll be hoping the Hammers can frustrate them and then welcome Trent and Mo with open arms into my Gameweek 34 team.

Going into Gameweek 33, the ideal triple-up from the Reds is Alexander-Arnold, Salah and the resurgent Diogo Jota (£8.8m) who racked up 29 FPL points in his last two appearances with an impressive four goals, one assist and maximum bonus points in both games. Getting as many Liverpool picks in your team as possible with your next few free transfers is a sensible strategy. Even a hit or two would be fine.

MANCHESTER CITY

If you sold Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (£12.3m) when he was injured for Gameweek 29, and haven’t brought him back in yet, doing so should be prioritised over everything else. Betting against him is looking for trouble. Take a hit if required. If Southampton can put three past Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), the Norwegian can too. Pep Guardiola’s title favourites have doubles in Gameweeks 34 and 37. If you’ve got the Triple Captain chip in hand, Double Gameweek 34 looks a good time to use it if the Bench Boost is not being deployed that week. Triple Captain Haaland versus Fulham (away) and West Ham (home) looks tasty.

Elsewhere at Manchester City, Jack Grealish (£7.2m) is the pick of their midfielders given his friendly price tag. He’s started each of the last 12 league matches so he’s pretty secure for minutes (if anyone can be at City!).

It pains me to say it, but Ederson (£5.4m) might be the best third City asset for the run-in. I like him more than the defender options who don’t offer much attacking threat. It’s just two clean sheets in the last ten matches for the Brazilian but City have recorded the best expected goals conceded (xGC) numbers over the same period (9.38). He’d probably make it in if I was Wildcarding this week.

MANCHESTER UNITED

At Manchester United, Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) remains the number one pick. If you don’t own him, he’s up there with Salah in terms of prioritising transfers in. Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) is a doubt for midweek having gone off with a knock during the FA Cup semi-final so keep an eye out for updates on that before the deadline. Defensively, Luke Shaw (£5.1m) is a decent option for Double Gameweek 34. Aside from Rashford and Shaw, there’s not much that interests me. A United triple-up isn’t essential at the moment. If it turns out that Bruno is going to miss a few games, it would be an easy switch to Salah.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle blew Tottenham away in Gameweek 32 to remind us of what they can offer, FPL-wise. Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) has blanked in nine of his last 11 matches but he remains a great pick for the run-in. Resist any temptation to sell him. Everton (away) and Southampton (home) are great fixtures in the short-term and they’ve got a Double Gameweek 36 on the horizon. Fabian Schar (£5.1m) and Isak alongside Trippier is my triple-up of choice. Schar is yellow-flagged though so keep an eye on that situation if you’re considering bringing him in.

SINGLE GAMEWEEKERS

Focus on the five teams above but don’t completely ignore good picks that don’t have a Double Gameweek.

We often get blinded by the doubles and ignore good players in favour of those who have an extra fixture. The best picks in the game often outscore the doublers over the course of five or six weeks so keep them in mind when making transfers over these final few weeks. An Arsenal attacker with six games could easily score more points than a Newcastle attacker who has seven matches, for example. The Gunners have three tricky fixtures on paper coming up – Manchester City (away), Chelsea (home) and Newcastle (away). After that, it’s Brighton (home), which is good for the Gunners’ attackers, Nottingham Forest (away) and Wolves (home) to finish the season. It’s fine to go without the likes of Bukayo Saka (£8.4m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) for the next three, but we’re likely to want them back for the final few games. Looking at the other players that don’t have doubles, Watkins and Ivan Toney (£7.6m) are viable season-keepers too.

Best of luck for midweek!