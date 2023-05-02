65
How to build your gallery on Sorare

Sorare puts you in the shoes of managing a football club and building your squad is a crucial aspect of the game, particularly as you progress from the Amateur divisions to higher levels. 

Let’s have a look at how you can build your gallery, with some tips that will help you get the best deals.

Before you buy anyone…

…think about who you want and why you want them. If you are planning to compete in tournaments then you’ll want to build a gallery with the right mix of positions and teams to compete in the divisions you’re aiming at. A little bit of careful planning goes a long way.

Adding players to your gallery

There are two ways to bring players into your squad: by winning them in tournaments or by purchasing them.

Winning rewards

Sorare tournaments reward the highest-performing managers with cards each gameweek. Thousands of these cards are distributed each week, making it a great way to expand your gallery, especially if you’re playing for free. 

However, keep in mind that the player you win will be chosen randomly, which means you won’t get a choice in who it is. Rewards are an interesting way to discover new players but it’s not the easiest way to build teams with players you know and want. 

Buying from auction

Sorare runs new card auctions throughout each day. These are brand-new cards that have never belonged to another manager.

When you place your bid for a card, you can set a maximum price and let the system auto-bid for you if you’re competing against other managers. Limited card auctions end every few seconds, while rare card auctions end every few minutes. Super Rare and Unique auctions are much less frequent, so patience is key.

These all provide opportunities to secure a player for your squad at a good price, particularly when the player is out of form, or the auction is ending at an unusual time of day. With a bit of luck (and patience), you may be able to snag a bargain.

Buying from other managers

If you’re in a hurry to get a specific card or there are no ongoing auctions for the player you want, you can purchase cards directly from other Sorare managers. 

You can view the cards that are currently up for sale in the Manager Sales section of the website. Cards have different designs and varying levels of XP, which may affect their price. Occasionally, a player will have cards issued with different positions, like midfielder and defender, so keep an eye out for that too.

To purchase one, you can either buy it instantly at the price set by the manager or make an offer below it. It’s worth noting that most managers leave room for negotiation, so it’s usually worth making such an offer. Some may have set a minimum price, so you won’t be able to offer below that.

If there is a card you really want, without being in a rush, it’s advisable to watch auctions and manager sales for a few weeks to get a sense of the card’s typical selling price and the managers who are trying to sell it without success. Armed with this information, you’ll be in a stronger position to make an offer.

Another useful tip is to look for managers who have received the card you want as a reward, as they may be more willing to sell. You can also make an offer directly to another manager who owns the card, even if they don’t currently have it up for sale.

Trading cards

If you don’t have enough funds in your wallet to buy the card, you can make up the difference by trading a card from your own gallery. Trades are more likely to work if you can reach out to the other manager first to gauge their interest in the player you’re offering. If you can’t do this, check their gallery to see which cards are currently owned and get a feel for what they might be willing to accept.

Once you’ve got the cards, it’s time to get ready for the next gameweek, so don’t forget to set your lineups before 3pm on Friday. If you haven’t signed up for Sorare yet, use the link below to win a free digital player card after purchasing five cards at auction. 

Good luck this gameweek!

JOIN SORARE TODAY 

#ad

  1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Nope

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Tis a shameful endeavour.

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      I couldn't have said it better myself.

  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    TOP perhaps :)?

  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Nope, lol 🙂

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Leave the lols to us...

  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Any klopp, pep presser today??

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Hoping for news on Klopp's hammy

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Klopp and Guardiola just talked to the press.

  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    City vs. Leeds is live on Sky at 3 bells on *Saturday*, according to FPL website. Is this true, yeah?? Bit of a bonus, that!! 😀 😎

    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yeah it's a wild weekend!

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The coronation of a has-been that is now running a realm in desperate times clinging onto it's past, on at 3pm following the crowning of King Charles.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Trying to csre.......failed.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Both the same thing, aren't they?

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          thatwasthejoke.gif

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    In the endgame now. All my transfers pretty much mapped out for the season

    35. Roll
    36. Isak and Wilson in for Jota and Solanke
    37. Bruno in for Salah
    38. Wild punts taking multiple hits to try and claw back 50 points deficits in MLs, ending up with s*** rank.

    Time to sit back and relax.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Similar, although I already own Bruno. Going to be some serious benching headaches in 36 and 37 though - not so relaxing.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        The 36 one doesn't bother me too much, but picking which Newcastle forward to bench in 37 looks tough.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      The problem with 3 up top is that you only have 4 in midfield, no doubt two of which are Brighton and one Rashford.

      Going to be tough deciding who to bench.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Grealish can sit in 36. Hate him as an FPL pick, slightly annoyed at myself for trying to buy into City attack. I suspected Bruno wasn't injured when I was on WC, but didn't want to risk it.

        March, Mitoma, Salah, Rashford
        Haaland, Wilson, Isak

        Then just have to pick which Newcastle forward to bench in 37

        March, Mitoma, Grealish, Rash, Bruno
        Haaland, Newc

  7. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Any recommendations on how you would improve this team please?

    DDG
    Trent Dunk Tripper
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mitoma March
    Haaland Kane

    Iversen Stones Botman Greenwood

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      They all start with selling Kane...

    2. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Only Grealish really, same team as mine, I may get rid if we get early team news and he is rested,but apart from that it looks OK, roll the transfer

      1. Reece’s Pieces
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Is double Brighton mid essential for 36/37 given the fixtures? 36 especially. I'm risking just March

    3. FPL Bond @ Twitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane to Isak/Wilson in 36

  8. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Is FH38 a bit too risky?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Better than saving for 39 😉 Depends how you are set the doubles, but I imagine the best time to play it has already passed.

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Have 8 doublers for 37 and will likely bring in a couple more between now and then, and looking to TC Haaland that GW.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not at all, just keep a very close eye on pressers, there'll be a lot of rotation with places getting tied up so you'll likely be able to make a few decent punts that others can't get to

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah, rotation will be plenty, but could be a rank boosting week if I can get it right.

    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'd probably use it in 37 if I were you

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Looking to TC Haaland that GW, or you feel I could FH 37 and use TC some other week?

    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      At least if it fails you won't have to dwell on it as it is season over anyway.

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Ha, good point

    5. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      TC 36 FH 37 worth considering, you may have lots that double but will it be the best available players on the day ?

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        DDG, Lindelof, Dunk, March, Mitoma, Grealish, Rashford, Haaland are the doublers for 37, and looking to add a couple more. Also have a headache of benching one of Jota/Isak.

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          What would be your Free Hit team ?
          Could you afford this ?

          Ederson
          Estupiñán Shaw TAA
          Mitoma March Bruno Rashford Salah
          Haaland Alvaraz

    6. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      TC37 and FH38 works for you from what I've read.

    7. FPL Bond @ Twitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not at all

  9. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Current line up for GW35 ocne FH out way this week - major changes? Thinking i need to increase my Brighton players:

    Raya
    Mings Robertson Trippier
    Martinelli Grealish Mitoma Saka
    Watkins Kane Haaland

    Sub: Kepa, Gabriel, Mee, Eze

    1. FPL Bond @ Twitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes. Estupinan, March & Isak are your targets.

  10. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Subject to any injuries in rest of this weeks games is this good to save a FT?

    Raya (Arriz)
    TAA, Shaw, Stones, (Trippier, Schar)
    Rashford, Salah, 3M's [Mitoma, MacAllister, March]
    Isak, Haaland, (Watkins)
    0.6itb.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Yep. Strong bench too so looks very much like a roll to me

    2. Brimble82
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      As close to perfect as it gets

    3. FPL Bond @ Twitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Excellent team.

  11. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sorare?? I thought humans are gonna evolve now

  12. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    SoRare: invented scarcity on something that could be infinite: electronic credits, images etc.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      As dodgy as a Dodge dealership in Dodge!

  13. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Oh dear Leeds fans, you must be gutted..

  14. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    If Sam Allardyce was a meal, what would it be? Bread and dripping?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      Probably not.

      I think they'll take anything now that gives them a slither of hope

    2. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Cow pie…

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Nice Desperate Dan reference there, Gazwaz!

    3. Mirror Man
      47 mins ago

      Jellied eels on toast

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes, this seems on the money. With pickled onions for dessert.

  15. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Pep says KDB has “started to move” but hasn’t trained yet. Tried to save a transfer by bringing him in on WC this GW. Not sure that was a logical move with the “niggle” reports after Arsenal

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      It looks like Fernandes instead of De Bruyne will be one of a few decisions I got right in the last month. Yay me!

      1. Brimble82
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I held him for his blanks.
        Shipped him just before he got form.

        You're welcome!

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Alvarez looks a good pick right now.

    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Forget about what Joseph the bald fraud says at this point but…

      “Nathan yesterday trained with us, he feels good. Kevin has started to move but didn't train with the team. We have training in a few hours and we will see.

      "Yeah," Ake will be available. "Training at 4 o'clock.

      So there is a training session at 4 o’clock.

      Kdb & Aké should train with the team today I guess.

  16. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Jota a doubt again - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1653380212401356809

    Translation- Comes off the bench to score again

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      4 points was a bonus this week anyway. Probably should have been negative.

  17. Keane There Dunne That
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    De Gea
    TAA Trippier Estupinan
    Salah Grealish Mitoma Rashford
    Watkins Haaland Isak

    Bench: Iverson, March, Dalot, N.Williams

    2 FT and can’t see anything to do? A great complaint!

    Maybe Dalot -> Botman to prepare for next week?

    1. FPL Bond @ Twitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. That is a good move

  18. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    incoming new yellow flag for Jota

