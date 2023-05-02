How to build your gallery on Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

Sorare puts you in the shoes of managing a football club and building your squad is a crucial aspect of the game, particularly as you progress from the Amateur divisions to higher levels.

Let’s have a look at how you can build your gallery, with some tips that will help you get the best deals.

Before you buy anyone…

…think about who you want and why you want them. If you are planning to compete in tournaments then you’ll want to build a gallery with the right mix of positions and teams to compete in the divisions you’re aiming at. A little bit of careful planning goes a long way.

Adding players to your gallery

There are two ways to bring players into your squad: by winning them in tournaments or by purchasing them.

Winning rewards

Sorare tournaments reward the highest-performing managers with cards each gameweek. Thousands of these cards are distributed each week, making it a great way to expand your gallery, especially if you’re playing for free.

However, keep in mind that the player you win will be chosen randomly, which means you won’t get a choice in who it is. Rewards are an interesting way to discover new players but it’s not the easiest way to build teams with players you know and want.

Buying from auction

Sorare runs new card auctions throughout each day. These are brand-new cards that have never belonged to another manager.

When you place your bid for a card, you can set a maximum price and let the system auto-bid for you if you’re competing against other managers. Limited card auctions end every few seconds, while rare card auctions end every few minutes. Super Rare and Unique auctions are much less frequent, so patience is key.

These all provide opportunities to secure a player for your squad at a good price, particularly when the player is out of form, or the auction is ending at an unusual time of day. With a bit of luck (and patience), you may be able to snag a bargain.

Buying from other managers

If you’re in a hurry to get a specific card or there are no ongoing auctions for the player you want, you can purchase cards directly from other Sorare managers.

You can view the cards that are currently up for sale in the Manager Sales section of the website. Cards have different designs and varying levels of XP, which may affect their price. Occasionally, a player will have cards issued with different positions, like midfielder and defender, so keep an eye out for that too.

To purchase one, you can either buy it instantly at the price set by the manager or make an offer below it. It’s worth noting that most managers leave room for negotiation, so it’s usually worth making such an offer. Some may have set a minimum price, so you won’t be able to offer below that.

If there is a card you really want, without being in a rush, it’s advisable to watch auctions and manager sales for a few weeks to get a sense of the card’s typical selling price and the managers who are trying to sell it without success. Armed with this information, you’ll be in a stronger position to make an offer.

Another useful tip is to look for managers who have received the card you want as a reward, as they may be more willing to sell. You can also make an offer directly to another manager who owns the card, even if they don’t currently have it up for sale.

Trading cards

If you don’t have enough funds in your wallet to buy the card, you can make up the difference by trading a card from your own gallery. Trades are more likely to work if you can reach out to the other manager first to gauge their interest in the player you’re offering. If you can’t do this, check their gallery to see which cards are currently owned and get a feel for what they might be willing to accept.

Once you’ve got the cards, it’s time to get ready for the next gameweek, so don’t forget to set your lineups before 3pm on Friday. If you haven’t signed up for Sorare yet, use the link below to win a free digital player card after purchasing five cards at auction.

Good luck this gameweek!

#ad