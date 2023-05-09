118
Preparing for the summer on Sorare

As the European season draws to a close, you may be under the impression that everything shuts down on Sorare for a few months. But you’d be wrong!

In fact, the summer can be a great time to start as a new manager.

Explore some other leagues

Sorare is a truly global game and, when football takes a European break, it continues elsewhere. The MLS (America), the K-League (South Korea), and the J-League (Japan) are just some of the competitions that run over the summer but there are many others, including the South American leagues and the Eliteserien in Norway.

If you are interested in targeting the summer tournaments, it’s a good idea to buy players from a league that you can take an active interest in. Being able to access relevant information about players and teams, whilst perhaps even watching games, will increase your chances of success. It also makes it a lot more interesting than buying players you know nothing about.

The MLS might be a good place to start, as games are available to watch via Apple TV and there is no language barrier to contend with. As a bonus, you can enter the MLS Amateur Division throughout the summer for free, giving you a chance to win prizes as well as being a great opportunity to learn more about the league.

Buy when others are selling

The value of a player on Sorare is largely determined by their utility – an ability to win prizes in the tournaments. Sorare managers can often be quite short-term in their thinking so the prices of European players tend to drop before the summer break and rise again once the leagues restart.

If you’re prepared to be patient, you can take advantage of this by adding players to the gallery while they are available at a discounted price. Before you jump in though, make sure you consider three things:

What is the player’s potential for next season?

Before buying a new player, it’s worth taking time to assess their potential performance next season. Proven players who are likely to continue in a similar role and team are the least risky to buy and will hold their price better than others.

Could there be a real-life transfer?

Moving clubs has a huge impact on a player’s scoring ability. If a player transfers to a more competitive league, this can cause a price drop, so you’ll want to be cautious. Conversely, if a player moves to a softer league or takes a more prominent role in their new team, this can cause a significant price spike and you’ll ideally want to buy before that happens.

Check their age

It’s important to keep an eye on a player’s age, especially for younger players who have just turned 23, as they will lose their eligibility for the Under 23 division on the 1st of July – don’t get caught out by this. For players at the other end of the age spectrum, it’s worth keeping an eye on any rumours of retirement, which can significantly impact their value.

Don’t forget the international fixtures

Sorare covers most international games, so tournaments like the Nations League can add a bit of extra interest during the quieter summer period.

Keep training your players

Even if you can’t enter a tournament, you can still train the players for additional XP. Cards entered in a training team earn double XP, while other cards in your gallery will get a flat XP amount of 75, as long as you’ve entered at least one team in the gameweek.

The Choice is Yours

Sorare doesn’t stop for the summer but ultimately the choice is yours. You can build your gallery, play for free in the MLS, or even just switch off and go outside to touch grass until August. 

In the game, there is no big reset over the summer. So, if you do decide to take a break, your gallery will still be there when you return.

If you haven’t signed up for Sorare yet, don’t forget to use the link below to purchase five cards at auction and win a free digital player card.

Good luck this gameweek!

JOIN SORARE TODAY 

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

