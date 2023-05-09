47
Spot the Differential May 9

FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: Madueke, Willock + Calvert-Lewin

Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the horizon, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some fresh differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

NONI MADUEKE

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: NFO | mci + mun | NEW

Noni Madueke (£5.4m) put in another strong showing at the weekend, as Chelsea ended their losing run under Frank Lampard.

After opening his account against Arsenal in Gameweek 34, the England U21 international was a real threat at Bournemouth, racking up three shots and more penalty box touches (12) than anyone on show.

Deployed on the right of a front three for the most part, he saw plenty of the ball, completing six dribbles, twice as many as the next player on the pitch. If he replicates that role against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 36, he’ll be up against their weaker left flank, something we’ve previously highlighted.

Steve Cooper’s side also rank bottom for big chances conceded (23) in their last six matches, a period that has seen them ship 13 goals, so there is potential for Madueke to do well.

As for Chelsea, they registered their first win under Lampard with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last time out. It’s been a miserable campaign for the Blues, but they have improved since moving to a 4-3-3 formation with the ball. Now, they host Nott’m Forest, before their Gameweek 37 double-header.

Madueke is a raw but exciting player, who has proven in his last two matches that he has to be in Lampard’s plans for the run-in. That makes him an excellent differential for the remainder of the season, with potentially four matches in the next three Gameweeks.

JOE WILLOCK

FPL Gameweek 33 differentials: Olise, Willock + Solanke 1
  • FPL ownership: 1.1%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: lee + BHA | LEI | che

Joe Willock (£4.7m) has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers in recent months, with one goal and four assists in his last 10 appearances.

In that time (Gameweek 27 onwards), he’s attempted 24 goal attempts and 15 shots in the box, totals only beaten by one team-mate – Alexander Isak (£7.0m). He’s also created 14 chances, and it’s that duel threat that has seen him rack up 5.44 expected goal involvement (xGI), a team-leading total.

Newcastle failed to break down a resilient Arsenal outfit at the weekend, but they had scored a league-high 13 goals in their previous three, so you’d expect them to do well when they visit leaky Leeds United on Saturday, the first of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 36.

A home meeting with Brighton follows before hosting relegation-threatened Leicester City. Both of those opponents conceded five goals in their most recent outings, offering encouragement to those investing in Newcastle’s attack.

It’s also worth noting in their last four matches, the Magpies place top for expected goals (xG), joint-top for big chances and second for shots in the box.

Willock is in a really good moment right now, having started each of the last six matches, and could be a quality budget midfielder to bring in ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £7.9m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: MCI | wol | BOU

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) was back to his best on Monday, claiming his second consecutive attacking return.

Even though he didn’t score at the Amex, he was a constant threat, running Brighton centre-backs Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Adam Webster (£4.5m) ragged and earning the assist for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s (£5.3m) opener.

We haven’t seen Calvert-Lewin look this sharp in a long time, with Sean Dyche’s careful management of his star forward starting to pay off.

Indeed, his return has given the whole Everton squad a lift, and they are clearly benefitting from having a proper focal point in attack, as they rank sixth for xG in the last four, coinciding with the former England forward’s comeback.

Everton’s 5-1 win at Brighton moved them up to 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone. Their immediate fixture against Man City is challenging but anything can happen as we reach this crunch stage of the season, as evidenced on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s troops will have their hands full at Goodison Park, too, with key UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid either side. Beyond that, Everton finish up with two very appealing fixtures against Wolves and Bournemouth.

Calvert-Lewin is finally injury free, on penalties, and we’re backing his good run of form to continue, making him a decent differential pick for the run-in.

  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is anybody there?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      You performing a seance?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        I was just wondering whether the comments on this article were working.

        Open Controls
  2. putana
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    who are you guys captaining in ucl fantasy?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haaland is probably the most risk free choice, but only slightly.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        On Wednesday (if H blanks), someone from Inter, I guess.

        Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same question, thinking haaland, but this is away from home, so tempted by Benzema or vini

      Open Controls
  3. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Guys, I need your help!

    Ederson (Iversen)
    TAA Tripp Dalot Estup Zouma*
    Salah Rash Grealish March* Andreas*
    Haaland Jota Solanke

    2 FT-s, FH and TC chip. Would u:

    a) FH gw36
    b) 2FT-s gw36

    TC gw37 seems inevitable.

    Also Brighton gw36 games are hard + their form is questionable, so triple-up and FH maybe risky? Thats the case why gw36 has FH vs 2FT-s dilemma when other players are solid in my team. What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      2fts I think

      Open Controls
    2. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      2FT then FH38

      Open Controls
    3. Bishopool
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      thanks guys

      Open Controls
  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    What do you think? Play Gakpo (I think he could be rotated) or Ouatarra to Joelinton / Willock -4

    Johnstone
    Trippier, Stones, Shaw
    Saka, Martinelli, Gakpo, Mahrez
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    Steele, Ouatarra, Moreno, Castagne 0ft 1.3itb

    Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    mahrez owners rejoice 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. HD7
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    2 ft ; 0.4 itb

    Guys, what would be your moves here?
    Thanks

    Steele
      Trippier Stones Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mitoma  
    Jota Haaland Watkins

    Kepa Martinelli Shaw Henry

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Newcastle striker in

      Open Controls
      1. bravery_d
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Get them both in!

        Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Watkins to Isak

      Would also start Martinelli over Grealish

      Open Controls
  7. RealSocialDads
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    In a dilemma, team with 2FT is currently:

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier Estu
    Salah Maddison Mitoma Mart Saka
    Haaland Watkins

    Raya Solanke Castagne A. Moreno

    The options I've whittled down are:

    A. Watkins Solanke -> Isak Wilson
    B. Watkins -> Isak/Wilson and save a FT for DGW37

    Appreciate any advice! Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I like B from those 2. Save a FT for DGW37 when you have 4 teams to choose from for the double

      Open Controls
  8. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone care to post a City and Madrid combined XI ?

    Hard to leave any out

    Open Controls
  9. mdm
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Shaw (WOL)
    B. Jota (lei)
    C. Watkins (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tough, probably B and hope he starts - not sure what the chances of this are but he could go big if he does, it's the time of the season to take risks

      Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota, but I would look to get rid for 37.

      Firmino's final home game.

      Open Controls
  10. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pep Guardiola has reached the Semi Finals of Champions League on 10 out of 14 occasions in his career as manager. Quite impressive.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      “This will be Pep Guardiola's 10th semi-final tie as a manager in the Champions League.

      The City boss has been eliminated at this stage in six of the previous nine, which is the joint-most for any manager in the semi-finals of the competition”

      Quite unimpressive 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Very difficult competition to win once you reach the knockout stages.
        Pep's achievements in the CL will invariably questioned, I think he wins two more before he ends his career.

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      But could he do it with Stoke on a wet Tuesday night?

      Open Controls
      1. Bada Bing
        • 6 Years
        just now

        If he had a billion pounds to spend to replace Stoke's team with Man City's team, then maybe.

        Open Controls
  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Already have 3 Brighton (Mitoma, MacA, March) and 3 NewC (Trippier, Schar, Isak). March injury thrown a spanner in the works as I'm sure it has for many. I was going to use my remainign transfer to plan for GW37 and 38.

    2FT
    So options:
    a) March > Gross & save a FT - with 4 DGW teams in GW37 might be best option.
    b) March > Willock & Schar > Estu
    c) Schar > 3.8 & Watkins > Wilson
    d) Watkins > DCL as above & Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. One Flew Over The Goalies N…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep I think saving 2ft for 37 is still best so A for me

      Open Controls
  12. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Arsenal watchers. Is martinelli due a rest?

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      There's only 3 games to go and they could still win the league

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Will start against Brighton

      Open Controls
  13. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Alvarez > Isak for free? Would be joining Wilson upfront.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      A yes from me

      Open Controls
  14. RICICLE
    24 mins ago

    Can only keep one:

    A) Saka
    B) Martinelli

    Appreciate ya help guys 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        “Ahh hello Ted” , love Father Larry Duff haha!

        Cheers bud!

        Open Controls
  15. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Grealish may have injured himself

    Open Controls
  16. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Grealish injured already?

    Open Controls
  17. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Grealish really struggling

    Open Controls
  18. Fintroy
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    No doubt Pep already thinking about his first sub, to rest those tired legs.....bless

    Open Controls
  19. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    I don't get how that's not a penalty... I really don't understand it

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Pen for me. No intention to play the ball at all just playing to push the man in the back.

      Open Controls
  20. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Already feels like Courtois could be the difference in this tie.

    Open Controls
  21. dark91
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bernardo or Carvajal to be booked first?
    Both are pushing their luck so far

    Open Controls

