FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: Madueke, Willock + Calvert-Lewin

Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the horizon, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some fresh differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

NONI MADUEKE

FPL ownership : 0.1%

: 0.1% Price : £5.4m

: £5.4m GW36-38 fixtures: NFO | mci + mun | NEW

Noni Madueke (£5.4m) put in another strong showing at the weekend, as Chelsea ended their losing run under Frank Lampard.

After opening his account against Arsenal in Gameweek 34, the England U21 international was a real threat at Bournemouth, racking up three shots and more penalty box touches (12) than anyone on show.

Deployed on the right of a front three for the most part, he saw plenty of the ball, completing six dribbles, twice as many as the next player on the pitch. If he replicates that role against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 36, he’ll be up against their weaker left flank, something we’ve previously highlighted.

Steve Cooper’s side also rank bottom for big chances conceded (23) in their last six matches, a period that has seen them ship 13 goals, so there is potential for Madueke to do well.

As for Chelsea, they registered their first win under Lampard with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last time out. It’s been a miserable campaign for the Blues, but they have improved since moving to a 4-3-3 formation with the ball. Now, they host Nott’m Forest, before their Gameweek 37 double-header.

Madueke is a raw but exciting player, who has proven in his last two matches that he has to be in Lampard’s plans for the run-in. That makes him an excellent differential for the remainder of the season, with potentially four matches in the next three Gameweeks.

JOE WILLOCK

FPL ownership : 1.1%

: 1.1% Price : £4.7m

: £4.7m GW36-38 fixtures: lee + BHA | LEI | che

Joe Willock (£4.7m) has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers in recent months, with one goal and four assists in his last 10 appearances.

In that time (Gameweek 27 onwards), he’s attempted 24 goal attempts and 15 shots in the box, totals only beaten by one team-mate – Alexander Isak (£7.0m). He’s also created 14 chances, and it’s that duel threat that has seen him rack up 5.44 expected goal involvement (xGI), a team-leading total.

Newcastle failed to break down a resilient Arsenal outfit at the weekend, but they had scored a league-high 13 goals in their previous three, so you’d expect them to do well when they visit leaky Leeds United on Saturday, the first of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 36.

A home meeting with Brighton follows before hosting relegation-threatened Leicester City. Both of those opponents conceded five goals in their most recent outings, offering encouragement to those investing in Newcastle’s attack.

It’s also worth noting in their last four matches, the Magpies place top for expected goals (xG), joint-top for big chances and second for shots in the box.

Willock is in a really good moment right now, having started each of the last six matches, and could be a quality budget midfielder to bring in ahead of Double Gameweek 36.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £7.9m

: £7.9m GW36-38 fixtures: MCI | wol | BOU

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) was back to his best on Monday, claiming his second consecutive attacking return.

Even though he didn’t score at the Amex, he was a constant threat, running Brighton centre-backs Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) and Adam Webster (£4.5m) ragged and earning the assist for Abdoulaye Doucoure’s (£5.3m) opener.

We haven’t seen Calvert-Lewin look this sharp in a long time, with Sean Dyche’s careful management of his star forward starting to pay off.

Indeed, his return has given the whole Everton squad a lift, and they are clearly benefitting from having a proper focal point in attack, as they rank sixth for xG in the last four, coinciding with the former England forward’s comeback.

Everton’s 5-1 win at Brighton moved them up to 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone. Their immediate fixture against Man City is challenging but anything can happen as we reach this crunch stage of the season, as evidenced on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s troops will have their hands full at Goodison Park, too, with key UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid either side. Beyond that, Everton finish up with two very appealing fixtures against Wolves and Bournemouth.

Calvert-Lewin is finally injury free, on penalties, and we’re backing his good run of form to continue, making him a decent differential pick for the run-in.