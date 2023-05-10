252
The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Things that make you go meh”

Some weeks these updates are a joy to write, with events on the Fantasy pitch my mythical muse. In other weeks, well, they are less than inspiring.

To be fair, I didn’t expect much from this round of fixtures, with the general feeling that this was the aperitif before the stacked Gameweeks ahead.

The main excitement in the run-up to the Saturday kick-offs, delayed as some chap was putting a crown on it, was the return of the FPL flow chart, as managers prepared for Pep Roulette on super spin. In the end, even that was an anti-climax.

Events took a darker turn for FPL managers who held Solly March (£5.3m) as by the end of the fixtures, they had to suffer first his benching, then a ping of his hamstring before Alexis MacAllister (£5.5m) scored – it was not his owners’ best moment.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

In a low-scoring week, where only three of The Great and The Good beat the overall average of 39, Magnus Carlsen was the leading scorer with a “massive” 43, thanks in part to his decision to double up on Liverpool defensive players and pick the right combination of Brighton midfielders (i.e. not Solly March).

Mark Sutherns was not far behind on 42 due to his tricky tree Brennan Johnson (£5.5m) and in fact, all four of those managers at the murky end of the table hit green arrows. Maybe they are fearing the ignominy of the wooden spoon.

A tip of the cap to Fabio Borges, who at least dared to be different by putting the armband on Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) and reaped the benefits. Unfortunately, it was cancelled out by the minus returns from both Jason Steele (£4.0m) and Fabian Schar (£5.1m) who did little in their audition for the double ahead.

TRANSFERS

You know it’s a slow news week when one of the highlights is FPL Matthew making a goalkeeper trade, bringing in the much-maligned Ederson (£5.5m), the Welsh Wonder is clearly not fazed by the Brazilian’s rotation last time out.

Elsewhere, Az couldn’t wait to get rid of Diogo Jota (£8.8m) for the sought-after Alexander Isak (£7.0m), who will be one of the antagonists in the main debate this week as to whether to go with him or Callum Wilson (£7.1m) or even both.

The full list of transfers is below:

  • Az – Isak (Jota)
  • LTFPL Andy – No Transfers
  • Ben Crellin – No Transfers
  • Fabio Borges – No Transfers
  • Finn Sollie – No Transfers
  • FPL Harry – No Transfers
  • Joe Lepper – No Transfers
  • Geoff Dance – No Transfers
  • FPL General – No Transfers
  • Magnus Carlsen – Mitoma (Martinelli)
  • Mark Sutherns – No Transfers
  • FPL Matthew – Ederson (Raya)
  • Neale Rigg – No Transfers
  • Pras – No Transfers
  • Suvansh – No Transfers
  • Tom Freeman – No Transfers
  • Tom Stephenson – No Transfers
  • Zophar – No Transfers

TEMPLATE

As solid as a rock.

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (12), Raya (9)

Trippier (17), Alexander-Arnold (16), Botman (13), Shaw (12), Estupinan (10)

Rashford (18), Salah (15), March (15), Mitoma (15), Fernandes (13)

Haaland (18), Watkins (14), Greenwood (9)

WHAT IF MACHINE

It’s that period of year when we look back at what might have been, so it’s as good as time as any to bring out the What If Machine. If you’re new to this feature, it calculates how many points you would have scored if you had done nothing with your team since Gameweek 1.

The award for the most improved manager is Az, who has gained 706 points over the season due to his meddling – but to be fair his opening squad did include double Liverpool defence, mega troll Lucas Digne (£4.5m), the much-fancied enabler Pedro Neto (£4.9m) and Mason Mount (£7.2m). Hindsight can be cruel.

Not far behind him are Ben Crellin and Finn Sollie, who have made good ground during the campaign. FPL Harry had the best opening squad and has only got better during the campaign whilst Magnus, well, he has given up.

CONCLUSION

Brace yourself for a bevy of doubles as we face up to the next two weeks, which will no doubt be strewn with rotation as the campaign comes to its conclusion. For those chasing, it’s a good time to throw caution to the wind.

I am sure many will look to the default Newcastle and Brighton moves but if you have a transfer to spare and fancy a flutter, it’s worth looking at those fighting for survival. Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) impressed this weekend – sometimes motivation can be greater than fixtures.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

  1. BlueDevil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    Does anyone get relegated from TGaTG?

    Open Controls
  2. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    I have a 28 point lead over rival. He has Mac10 Would you do:

    A) saka to Mac 10 to protect the lead in the doubles -4
    B) leave saka

    Other transfer is solanke to Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      if you care only about league – go A and sleep better

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        It’s worth more than £1K

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          A then!

          Open Controls
          1. Robe Wan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Makes sense in theory, but what if saka is a better pick?

            A) saka (bri, nfo, wol) +4

            B) Mac (ars, new, sou, Mci, Avl)

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              It looks close but you gain nothing by taking the risk at this stage

              Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Easy b.
      Next weeks ahead saka is better.

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Which 3 would you play from these?

    1. Botman
    2. Estupinan
    3. Shaw
    4. Mac (If do March to Mac)
    5. Alvarez (If do Watkins to Alvarez)

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      134

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      124

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Cheers guys, not keen on Alvarez?

      Open Controls
    4. C. SAMBA
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      3, 4, 5

      Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    I'm fairly setup for the next week, got 1FT and 0.8m in the bank, is Grealish to Mahrez too sideways?

    Steele
    Taa - Trippier - Botman
    Mitoma - Rashford - Salah - Mac10 - Grealish
    Haaland - Isak

    Raya - Watkins - Shaw - Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      No,

      If you are not first in your mini leagues or with some end of season cups I think Mahrez is worth another punt.

      I can only get to him with a hit or for KDB so any straight route is worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        I'm 1st in most of my leagues but only by maybe 30/40 points, im chasing in one and behind by around 40 points.

        Open Controls
  5. rjcv177
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    My plan was a hit to move from burn to Wilson (reflected on team below).
    But with double Utd def i might roll FT

    Steele
    TAA, Shaw, botman
    Salah, rashf, mahrez, mitoma
    Haaland, Isak, wilson

    Dalot, march, tarkowski

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Sensible to avoid a hit at this stage. As constrained as that may be.

      Open Controls
    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Roll but keep an eye on Steele in the pressers

      He was crap last game

      Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    Not sure on the March > Mac move. Brighton's fixtures apart from the Southampton game are really tough.

    A. Eze
    B. Zaha
    C. Gundo
    D. Martinelli / Odegaard

    Current Team

    Kepa

    Estupinan / TAA / Trippier / Schar

    Rashford / Mahrez / Salah / Mitoma

    Haaland / Isak

    Raya | March | Solanke | Zinc

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Ødegaard
      Eze
      Gundogan all great options

      But MacA is in form too.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      Although their fixtures look good on paper, I'm not so keen on Palace now that they're safe. Think I'd rather be on the other side of that final day game v Forest. Maybe Gundogan/Grealish & then move to Martinelli for the final day? Or if unsure on City mids I think D is good now too

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks, so swerve Mac for the doubles do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          I would

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Who to bring n though, maybe Odegaard?

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Still a decent option but I wouldn't expect much from BHA this week, and in comparison with City/Ars mids across 37-8 I think Mac gets squeezed out for me

          Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    Steele
    Stones, Trippier, Lindelöf
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Mitoma
    Wilson, Haaland, Isak

    Iversen. AWB, Toti, March.

    1 FT, 0.6m itb.

    Roll transfer or do March to Eze in case KDB or Haaland miss out?

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      March to someone else?

      Is eze your best option?

      Open Controls
  8. Wılly
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Ultimately my transfers boil down to this,
    which would you choose?

    A. Robertson, MacAllister with Kane in 38
    B. Enciso, Salah (-4) with 0.3 to play or upgrade one of Murphy, Trippier or Enciso in 38.

    Enciso would only play 37.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      I'm not really convinced by Kane for 38. I know if Leeds need a win it may play into Spurs counter attacking game, but I don't think targeting relagation battlers on the final day is the right approach tbh, especially away from home. Would rather stick with Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Thoughts on option below?

        Open Controls
    2. Wılly
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Option C would be Salah out in 37 and back in again in 38.
      Leaving GW38 team as:

      DDG
      TAA Robertson Dias Estu/Trippier
      Salah Rashford Mitoma MacAllister
      Haaland Alvarez (Isak)

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah that looks good. Liverpool should still be in the hunt for 4th and I imagine the likes of JWP will already be thinking about where they'll be moving next season, so that seems a better game to target imo (and if you're going to miss one game of Salah's, Villa should be on the tighter side so that's fine).

        Open Controls
        1. Wılly
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Cheers for the thoughts and help !

          Open Controls

