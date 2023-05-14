FPL notes: Why Kepa was benched, Rashford injury latest

The inquest into Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action begins with Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea v Nottingham Forest.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

KEPA BENCHING

Well-owned FPL goalkeepers being benched shortly before a Double Gameweek has been a feature of 2022/23, and Saturday saw Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) follow in the wake of Danny Ward (£3.8m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

Edouard Mendy (£4.8m) was between the posts for Chelsea’s two-all draw with Nottingham Forest, with Kepa among the substitutes for the first time since Gameweek 6.

Owners of the Spaniard, who may have been retaining his services with Double Gameweek 37 in mind, now face a bit of a quandary ahead of next Saturday’s deadline: keep or sell?

There were some faint glimmers of hope that Kepa may be back for the double-header in Gameweek 37.

Mendy’s flap for Forest’s opening goal would have been a welcome sight for Kepa owners, while Frank Lampard’s quote below (“give Edou a game today”) could be construed as this being a one-off event.

“We’ve got two good goalkeepers. Edou has been training well and Kepa has been playing really well. In this situation we’re in, to give Edou a game today was no problem. It’s not for me to say, ‘one level is here and one level is there’. He’s a goalkeeper we trust so he started.” – Frank Lampard

STERLING EFFORT

Let’s be honest, not many FPL bosses will be interested in Chelsea outfielders even with their upcoming double.

The collective performances and results continue to be uninspiring, while their opponents in Gameweek 37, the two Manchester clubs, are among the best in the division from a defensive perspective.

Noni Madueke (£5.4m), less effective against Forest than he was in his previous two outings, was someone who made last week’s Spot the Differential, while budget defender Trevoh Chalobah (£4.4m) seems to have the right-back slot sewn up in the absence of Reece James (£5.8m) and was unfortunate not to claim an assist for Chelsea’s first goal.

“Trevoh had a really good game. He was fantastic the way he plays when you ask him to do things. He does them to a tee, he steps in with urgency and he defends well. Physically he is great.” – Frank Lampard

Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) is likely prohibitively priced for most of us but is starting to show a bit of the form that we saw at Manchester City, following up last weekend’s bright cameo with a first double-digit haul since Gameweek 4. His second, curling effort was a strike that evoked memories of his time at the Etihad but he was facing the Premier League side with the worst away points tally and defensive record, just to lend some perspective.

“To see him score there was like Raheem – arriving for a cross and then individual brilliance to score the second goal. So I am very happy for him and it is what we need across the top end of the pitch. “Raheem has done it and he produced it again, but if you are going to win games when you have 76 per cent possession, you need to be killers at the top end of the pitch. Raheem has proven to be that. At the moment, we don’t have enough of that.” – Frank Lampard

Above: Sterling’s tally of five shots in Gameweek 36 was as many as he had managed in his previous eight run-outs combined

TWO-WO AWONIYI

While the games played column is uneven, only Newcastle United (15) have scored more goals than Nottingham Forest (12) over the last five Gamweeks.

Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.6m) has doubled his season’s tally with two braces in as many Gameweeks, while Forest outgunned their hosts on Saturday in terms of shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

With no clean sheet in 15 games (take note owners of Arsenal assets for Gameweek 37), perhaps attack is the best form of defence for Steve Cooper’s troops in their fight to avoid the drop.

“You always want your striker to score goals and we have goals in the team so really pleased for him. Don’t forget he missed large parts of the second half of the season being injured. It shows his commitment to return to the team, play well and now get a few goals which is a real plus.” – Steve Cooper on Taiwo Awoniyi

Subscribers of the ‘something to play for’ theory will be aware that Forest have plenty of motivation in the final two Gameweeks, sitting as they are only three points above the drop zone.

RASHFORD LATEST

The absence of Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) from the Manchester United squad on Saturday wasn’t unexpected, having been signposted by Erik ten Hag in Friday’s presser, so attention now turns to Gameweek 37 and whether the attacker will be fit for United’s ‘double’.

The United boss, true to form, was little help on that front, with this exchange ahead of kick-off offering little insight.

“It’s not my focus point in this moment. I hope [he will be back soon]. Of course. And he will do everything that can be done. The medical staff is working hard on it, but I am focused, and my team are focusing, on this game.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

SHAW RETURNS TO LEFT-BACK

After a four-match spell at centre-half, Luke Shaw (£5.2m) returned to left-back duties on Saturday.

Raphael Varane‘s (£4.8m) return to the starting XI after injury had the dual effect of stiffening up the Manchester United backline and unshackling Shaw from his centre-back role, something that had obviously limited his attacking threat over the previous fortnight.

A total of 19 final-third touches against Wolves was more than what he had managed in his previous three games combined.

Shaw really ought to have had an assist to his name, too, only for Antony (£7.3m) to waste a glorious opening that the full-back had provided.

That ‘big chance created’ at least helped Shaw on his way to maximum bonus points, despite a late, late yellow card.

Budget FPL defender Victor Lindelof (£4.1m) kept his place despite Varane’s return, with United’s need for Shaw at left-back evidently greater than it was at centre-half.

HOME COMFORTS

It’s now 11 clean sheets in the last 14 games for United at home; the good news is that two of their remaining three fixtures are also at Old Trafford.

Wolves similarly prefer home comforts: their last four matches at Molineux have resulted in wins to nil, while their last three games on the road have all been defeats with a combined 10 goals conceded.

Julen Lopetegui’s side created just 0.05 expected goals (xG) from open play on Saturday, while they were indebted to the ace rhythm of debutant Daniel Bentley (£4.0m) between the posts.

“I thought he had a good match with three good saves. He was very calm which is always a good thing. “He deserved to play and I want to see him. Of course we have made a big achievement for us, a very big achievement in the last match, three matches before the end of the season. “Now of course we have to try him. I have confidence in him but of course we have to change any little thing to see different things from different players.” – Julen Lopetegui on his decision to start Daniel Bentley over Jose Sa

Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) owners were poised for yet another frustrating afternoon until substitute Alejandro Garnacho (£4.1m) converted in stoppage time to hand the Portuguese playmaker an assist: Bruno was first for goal attempts (seven), chances created (five) and non-penalty expected goal involvement (1.03) among all FPL players on Saturday.

Antony wasn’t far behind him but profligacy has dogged him all season, with only four of his 68 shots (six of which came against Wolves) finding the back of the net. What was only his third attacking return in 20 games at least arrived when he teed up Anthony Martial (£6.3m) for United’s opener.