Who are the best Martinelli and Rashford replacements in FPL?

Two of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most popular midfield picks are both flagged with injury in the build-up to Double Gameweek 37.

A leg problem saw Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) deemed “more than doubtful” to face Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday before Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) limped off after 19 minutes versus Brighton and Hove Albion.

Coming just one week after Solly March‘s (£5.2m) injury, the FPL midfield template has been shaken up, with a whole range of new names being explored for the final two Gameweeks of 2022/23.

Should Friday’s press conferences rule the pair out of proceedings, here is a selection of the lead candidates to replace them, not including the highly-owned Brighton midfielders.

It goes without saying, of course, that an upgrade to Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) would probably be the most desirable option if funds can be sourced.

OTHER ARSENAL/MAN UTD MIDFIELDERS

Perhaps managers are happy to make a sideways move to the likes of Martin Odegaard (£6.8m), Bukayo Saka (£8.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) or Antony (£7.3m).

Manchester United play twice in Double Gameweek 37 against the poor defences of Bournemouth and Chelsea, although their 51 goals so far are fewer than Fulham and Brentford. They’re underperforming their expected goals (xG) tally by 8.22 and a perfect example of this is £85m summer signing Antony.

Of all midfielders that have played at least 500 minutes, Antony has the best minutes-per-chance rate.

Above: Midfielders with 500+ minutes ranked by minutes per chance

Yet only four goals have arrived from these 68 shots. As Tom points out in his look at Man United’s best Double Gameweek 37 options, the fact that 30 of these have come in his last eight appearances offers a glimpse at some potential for delivering some late FPL returns.

Fernandes is the safer attacking option, as the league’s best playmaker for chances created (108) this season. His six goals make it the worst campaign since arriving in England but he is a huge part of all Man Utd attacks.

As for Arsenal, Odegaard has netted five times in six matches, with three double-digit hauls. What holds both he and Saka back is the lack of double for the Gunners, as well as the 3-0 home loss to Brighton effectively ending their hopes of winning the title.

MAN CITY OPTIONS

That trophy seems certain to stay with Manchester City, thanks to 11 successive league victories. That in itself makes Riyad Mahrez (£7.4m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Jack Grealish (£7.2m) risky picks should they win the league during their first match of Double Gameweek 37.

It’d be hard to resist taking a punt on one of them though – with such a small amount of time left, medium-to-long-term game time isn’t a factor anymore.

Both Mahrez and Foden are explosive players, delivering 17 attacking returns despite playing just 1,686 and 1,656 minutes respectively. The only other 17+ player with under 2,100 minutes is Callum Wilson (£7.2m), so the differential potential from these could be what shoots you up the rankings and mini-leagues at the very end.

An honourary mention also goes to in-form Ilkay Gundogan (£7.4m), who has five attacking returns in his last two matches, claiming 32 points.

CODY GAKPO (£7.7m)

Meanwhile, Liverpool actually do have something to play for. In order to grab a top-four spot that secures UEFA Champions League football, this seven-match winning streak needs further success against both Aston Villa (h) and Southampton (a).

Jurgen Klopp needs to stick with what’s working so January signing Gakpo – starter in 16 of 19 league games – should add to his six goals and three assists.

Above: From Gameweek 20, the midfielders with most big chances

Often used up front, he ranks sixth amongst midfielders for shots inside the box (28) and joint-third for big chances (10) since Gameweek 20, although there may be a slight concern that Klopp is about to have six names for his three forward spots.

EBERECHI EZE (£5.6m)

Any thoughts that Crystal Palace may have been ‘on the beach’ after losing at Spurs were quickly dismissed thanks to another brace from cheap midfielder Eze.

He now has six goals from seven matches, with the hamstring injury picked up by Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) likely to keep the 24-year-old on penalties.

Roy Hodgson’s return has immediately boosted the atmosphere at Selhurst Park and, with nice-looking final matches versus Fulham (a) and Nottingham Forest (h), a feel-good factor could help Eze maintain this purple patch for new FPL owners.

JAMES MADDISON (£7.8m)

Leicester City’s talisman is included because the 2015/16 champions are on the verge of relegation and desperately need good results against Newcastle United and West Ham United.

It’s certainly not based on Monday night, where an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 0.13 was symbolic of their meek surrender to Liverpool. On the other hand, one goal and three assists had arrived in the trio of previous matches, taking Maddison up to 19 attacking returns.

Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) may be the Leicester midfielder with the most goals but Maddison is on more points.

JOE WILLOCK (£4.7m)

Things are getting nervy for third-placed Newcastle, as they need wins to stave off Liverpool’s relentless hunt. The injury to Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) should further secure starts for Willock, although the successful left-sided interchanging of both himself and Joelinton (£6.1m) may be in jeopardy.

Six returns from 11 matches is solid and it should be even more, as he’s the only midfielder worse than Antony for goal conversion (with a minimum of three scored)

Above: Midfielders with 3+ goals sorted by goal conversion rate 2022/23

Depending on what FPL managers want to do with their final transfer in Gameweek 38, around £2m will be saved by moving Rashford or Martinelli to differential Willock. Against leaky Leicester and a Chelsea team counting down the days until summer, the former Arsenal man could have a great time.