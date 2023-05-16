27
FPL Gameweek 37: Who are the best Man Utd players?

We’ll be ‘Scouting the Doubles’ for the teams playing twice in Gameweek 37, identifying the pick of the players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Following our look at Chelsea, attention now turns to Manchester United, in this, the second instalment of a four-part series.

We’ve again been using Opta data from our Premium Members Area, where you can still ‘try before you buy’ with a free trial.

FIXTURES IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37

Man Utd’s marathon season is reaching its conclusion, with just three league games remaining.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently sat in fourth position in the Premier League table and will return to the UEFA Champions League if they win two of their matches.

In Double Gameweek 37, they visit Bournemouth, who are already safe, before hosting Chelsea who have been poor under Frank Lampard.

The Cherries are ranked among the bottom five Premier League clubs for expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) on their own turf this season, while Lampard is yet to oversee a clean sheet since his first match in charge in Gameweek 30.

ATTACKING NUMBERS

Total (rank v other clubs)
Goals51 (9th)
Shots534 (5th)
Shots in the box328 (6th=)
Shots on target187 (3rd=)
Big chances97 (5th)
Expected goals (xG)59.22 (6th)
Non-penalty expected goals (xG)57.85 (6th)

Man Utd have been short of goals this season, with their tally of 51 fewer than Fulham (52) and Brentford (54). However, they do have one game in hand.

Across the season, they have underperformed their xG by a significant margin (-8.22) but, more encouragingly, are ranked between third and sixth for shots, shots in the box, shots on target and Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

The Red Devils have been particularly goal-shy of late, with just three in their last four, but their remaining fixtures should at least offer ample opportunities to score.

DEFENSIVE NUMBERS

  1. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hey guys pondering my next transfer, thinking this

    A Trippier to Shaw
    B save ft and get 2 for the final day

    Team setup just now is

    De Gea
    VVD Stones Trippier Estupinen
    Salah Mahrez Mitoma
    Kane Isak Haaland

    Steele Rashford * Willock Mings with only .1 points itb

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A, solid move, gives you extra fixture this week and solid GW38 fixture too

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Mahrez or Grealish?

    Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    I think Dalot is enough.

    Open Controls
  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    If Rash is injured:

    A) Isak + Shaw
    B) Bruno + Lindelöf -4

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A) would be Pinnock to Shaw (and play Isak).
      B) would be Trippier and Rash out for Lindelöf and Bruno.

      Open Controls
  5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do people think that Varane AND Lindelof will play both the doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. balint84
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw + DDG + Fernandes = set

      Open Controls
  6. balint84
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Solanke to Alvarez
    B) March to Mahrez

    Open Controls
  7. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Rashford -> Bruno (-4)

    Or

    B) Play Isak and bench Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Good morning all!! Early thoughts On Newcastle vs Leicester score predictions???? Have Trippier , Wilson and Isak, wondering whether or not i should bring in Shaw for Emerson and bench Trippier???

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Leicester will get spanked imo

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agreed mate!! Do Newcastle keep a clean sheet tho??

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I do think Leicester will score. I'm going 5-2 Newcastle

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate!! Goal fest then!!! Think I will Bering Shaw in, good fixture in 38 too

            Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Goalfest, although very one sided. I'm benching Trippier (for Shaw, TAA, Estupinan) but starting Isak for sure and would probably start Wilson if I had him depending on mins v BHA

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate!!! If I bring Shaw in I’d bench trippier and have those same 3 defenders starting too

        Open Controls
  9. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Think I'm all set without any additional City/United players;

    Steele*
    TAA - Shaw* - Estupinan*
    Salah - Fernandes* - Mahrez* - Mitoma*
    Haaland* - Wilson - Isak

    Anyone glaringly obvious as a miss?

    Open Controls
  10. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who scores more this GW

    A) Eze
    B) Antony (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze

      If Eze gets one, do you think Antony scores 2 or more?

      Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rashford isak > Bruno greenwood -4?

    EDERSON
    SHAW DUNK trippier
    GREALISH RASHFORD MITOMA MAC salah
    HAALAND wilson

    KEPA isak mee zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah. If Rashford plays and Isak is involved in the Leicester spanking that's incoming, you'll be sorry

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Will only make these moves if rashford is confirmed out

        Open Controls
  12. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    just now

    1. Who to start between DdG and Steele?
    2. Whats the best transfer strategy when you’re chasing
    a. Save1ft
    b. Dalot to Shaw
    c. Rashford to Antony if injured for this week too
    d. Dalot to 3.8 and Rash to fernandes for -4
    e. Something else

    My team atm

    Ddg
    Estupinian dalot stones taa
    Salah Rashford mitoma mahrez
    Haaland isak

    Bench: steele wilson willock coufal

    Thanks

    Open Controls

