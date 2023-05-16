FPL Gameweek 37: Who are the best Man Utd players?

We’ll be ‘Scouting the Doubles’ for the teams playing twice in Gameweek 37, identifying the pick of the players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Following our look at Chelsea, attention now turns to Manchester United, in this, the second instalment of a four-part series.

We’ve again been using Opta data from our Premium Members Area, where you can still ‘try before you buy’ with a free trial.

FIXTURES IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37

Man Utd’s marathon season is reaching its conclusion, with just three league games remaining.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently sat in fourth position in the Premier League table and will return to the UEFA Champions League if they win two of their matches.

In Double Gameweek 37, they visit Bournemouth, who are already safe, before hosting Chelsea who have been poor under Frank Lampard.

The Cherries are ranked among the bottom five Premier League clubs for expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) on their own turf this season, while Lampard is yet to oversee a clean sheet since his first match in charge in Gameweek 30.

ATTACKING NUMBERS

Total (rank v other clubs) Goals 51 (9th) Shots 534 (5th) Shots in the box 328 (6th=) Shots on target 187 (3rd=) Big chances 97 (5th) Expected goals (xG) 59.22 (6th) Non-penalty expected goals (xG) 57.85 (6th)

Man Utd have been short of goals this season, with their tally of 51 fewer than Fulham (52) and Brentford (54). However, they do have one game in hand.

Across the season, they have underperformed their xG by a significant margin (-8.22) but, more encouragingly, are ranked between third and sixth for shots, shots in the box, shots on target and Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

The Red Devils have been particularly goal-shy of late, with just three in their last four, but their remaining fixtures should at least offer ample opportunities to score.

DEFENSIVE NUMBERS