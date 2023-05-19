59
Rate My Team May 19

Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

59 Comments
Share

With Double Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), potential rotation at Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, bench order, or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    a. Kepa -> De Gea
    b. Grealish -> Mahrez
    c. Isak -> Alvarez

    or a + b/c for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Raya is second GK

      Open Controls
    2. BBC_TF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      C has more upside

      Open Controls
  3. 420king
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Dalot to AWB worth a hit if on BB?

    Open Controls
    1. man6to
      just now

      no

      Open Controls
  4. chelseachris88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Hello! Please help.

    De Gea/Ederson
    AWB/ Estupinan/ TAA / Trip / Schar
    Rash / Greal / Salah / Mitoma / March
    Isak / Haaland / Watkins

    2FT, 0.1ITB

    Open Controls
  5. Keventry City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hi Tom, bench Toney, sell Trip & Rash for Shaw & Bruno. Or keep Trip, go without Shaw and do Toney & Rash to Martial & Bruno? Thanks

    Open Controls
  6. theshazly
    12 mins ago

    My Team:

    Steele Iversen
    TAA Stones Dalot Botman Bueno
    Mitoma Salah Rashford Odegard Bruno
    Haaland Enciso Wilson

    1FT / 2$ IB

    What to do ?

    A) Odegard > Mahrez
    B ) Enciso > Alvarez
    C) Rashford > Mahrez

    And shall i do ?

    D) Dalot > Shaw -4

    Open Controls
  7. klapparandgil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Wilson or Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. Olof Mellberg
      1 min ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wilson lol

      Open Controls
    4. LC1
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You knoW the ansWer

      Open Controls
  8. Lazerball
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gotta bench one but which one?

    A. Grealish
    B. Isak
    C. Alvarez
    D. Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Olof Mellberg
      just now

      Isak

      Open Controls
  9. Olof Mellberg
    5 mins ago

    A - Lindelof & KDB
    B - Shaw & Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. StellaMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. man6to
    5 mins ago

    Leading ML by 25 points right now. Isak to wilson for -4 to block my opponent?

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah why not

      Open Controls
    2. StellaMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sounds a sensible move

      Open Controls
  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who scores more?
    A) Wilson (LEI)
    B) Enciso (SOU MCI)

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wilson, although I like Enciso.
      Both players on form.
      City is tough. Leicester are poor.

      Open Controls
  12. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ederson Kepa
    Estu Shaw Trippier Gabriel Botman
    Bruno Mac Mitoma Odegaard Grealish
    Haaland (c) Kane Jesus

    Playing Bench Boost, 1 FT, 0.7 ITB. Odegaard to Rashford? If not, then what to use the FT on?

    Open Controls
  13. StellaMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this - have one FT and don't mind a hit

    DeGea (Steele)
    TTA, Stones, Shaw (Guehi, Trippier)
    Salah, Mitoma, Mac, (Willock)
    Holland, Alvarez, Kane

    Like to get Marhez/Gund in but means Stones gets cut

    Open Controls
  14. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Wanted to C Bruno to catch some rivals in the mini leagues, but with all those Chelsea defs injuries plus title celebration, I can see Haaland scoring hattrick easily.

    Open Controls
  15. sulldaddy
    • 13 Years
    just now

    So Martinelli news changing any predictions or rosters?

    Im probably finally gonna sell, held since week 1, great value. But need players if gonna have dead weight, may as well be as cheap as possible

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.