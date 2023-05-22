331
FPL May 22

Is FPL Gameweek 38 usually a goal-fest?

331 Comments
Share

As the 2022/23 season nears its climax, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may start eyeing up Gameweek 38 as an opportunity to take an attacking punt, anticipating a hot May Sunday with lots and lots of goals.

The last Gameweek of the campaign will also be a possible window to play any remaining Free Hit chips.

But are these high-scoring final days just a myth?

Building on Tom’s excellent piece from last year, let’s study the goals and clean sheets of the last 12 Premier League seasons.

FINAL DAY GOALS

GW38 GOALS
PER GAME		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GAME)		GW38 CLEAN
SHEETS		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GW)
2021/223.92.8225.58
2020/213.12.6965.89
2019/203.32.7235.45
2018/193.62.8255.45
2017/183.12.6865.95
2016/173.72.8045.63
2015/163.52.7025.66
2014/152.92.5775.89
2013/142.82.7746.11
2012/133.62.8045.26
2011/123.22.8145.42
2010/113.22.8055.03

While acknowledging the small sample, there is seemingly some weight behind the theory. The final day of all 12 seasons contained more goals per game than that season’s average, with only 2013/14 being close.

Each of the most recent seven campaigns has seen at least 30 goals on the final day, with last season’s 39 being the best. It included four matches with five or more goals.

This usually coincides with a lower-than-average number of clean sheets, although not on four out of the 12 occasions.

HIGH-SCORING MATCHES

These are the games with at least six goals scored.

  • Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool – 2010/11
  • Newcastle United 3-3 West Bromwich Albion – 2010/11
  • West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Manchester United – 2012/13
  • West Ham United 4-2 Reading – 2012/13
  • Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers – 2014/15
  • Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool – 2014/15
  • Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur – 2015/16
  • Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland – 2016/17
  • Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur – 2016/17
  • Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City – 2017/18
  • Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth – 2018/19
  • Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hostpur – 2020/21
  • Arsenal 5-1 Everton – 2021/22

One of the most memorable fixtures is surely Sir Alex Ferguson’s final match as Manchester United manager, where an epic 5-5 draw at West Bromwich Albion took place.

Additionally, Spurs excel in these goal-fests, as last season’s 5-0 win at Norwich City took them to 40 goals from the seven most recent conclusions.

FPL managers will also recall some big individual scores, such as Harry Kane‘s (£11.4m) 17-point return when netting a 2016/17 hat-trick at Hull City. The England captain has nine final-day goals for Spurs.

Who can forget Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) bringing in two goals, an assist and 19 points during Manchester City’s 5-0 closer of 2019/20? Or left-back Patrick van Aanholt delivering the goods at both ends for an 18-point haul in 2017/18?

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

Of course, it’s too early to determine which teams are ‘on the beach’ and which have final-day drama on the way.

With the above data, it’s natural to first look at Spurs – the fixture computer is coincidently sending them to face a Leeds United defence that has just conceded at least four times on three separate April occasions.

Elsewhere, both Leicester City v West Ham United and Southampton v Liverpool have the potential for lots of goals, whilst Man United v Fulham could have an end-of-season vibe where both have secured their targets and have no reason to defend.

Once Gameweek 37 is over with, the vibes will start calling louder to FPL managers. By rolling over a free transfer, a lot of fun can take place with two moves in hand.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

331 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    https://cityxtra.co.uk/3664/revealed-why-ederson-is-dropped-for-manchester-city-vs-west-ham-united/

    Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola explained on his decision, “To rest a little bit. So (we have/had) a lot of games. For the mentality, to take a rest is good.”

    He continued, “We have a lot of confidence with Stefan (Ortega), and try for everyone to be involved.”

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      https://img-9gag-fun.9cache.com/photo/aGzO4mZ_460swp.webp

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      Ederson on against tired legs last 15min.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        18 days, 18 hours ago

        To blow the CS

        Open Controls
    3. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Yet Hazz he had a quote last week saying how much keeping the consistency with the players we have in the team is so important! He’s making it up as he goes along

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        I think one of two things;

        1) That kind of doesn't apply to GKs (what you said about how he mentioned consistency), it's always been different for them in all aspects, training to staying focused to form.
        2) If there is a bust up you want him to bring up turmoil to the media now at the height of the title race? Hell no, let's say he isn't happy with Ederson's performances, where is publicly slating him now going to get him? He wants to deal with issues internally so there's not another Cancelo issue...

        Open Controls
        1. NotNowKato
          • 10 Years
          18 days, 17 hours ago

          Maybe he wants to make sure Ortega and some of the others play enough to get a medal.

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 days, 17 hours ago

            Ortega would have to play every remaining match bar one for a medal I believe (it's 5 appearances, right?)

            Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 7 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Why is Ederson on bench?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Literally in the comment above you

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      People like you should be removed from the site...

      Open Controls
  3. tim
    • 13 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Edeson benched? Jota out?

    Thats just great!

    Hope both loose 😀

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      why would being loose matter?

      Open Controls
    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      The best way to remember which one to use is this sentence: "Your mother is loose, your father is a loser."

      Hope this helps.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        The amount of people I come across that can't spell or use "lose" correctly is mind-boggling, especially as you can't even claim a typo because well... It means you had to type extra characters in the first place!

        Open Controls
  4. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    We've got a 7 man bench? What am I seeing...

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      A garden centre?? I have no idea.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        😀

        Moyes going five at the back and resting players. I expected to rest players but not to utilise the bench (even experience for academy/younger players feels a waste).

        Open Controls
      2. Øgaard it's Haa…
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      5-4-1! Hahaha. The bus has been well and truly parked.

      Open Controls
      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        Antonio sitting on centre spot, shades on, watchin the carry-on, chillin.

        Open Controls
      2. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        Literally. We have Man U next, then Semi-Final #1 so I expected rotation but a seven man bench? Blimey...

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          18 days, 16 hours ago

          Doing well so far.

          Open Controls
  5. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Ederson is genuinely my worst FPL pick of all time

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      I once triple captained Andy Carroll. It made some sort of sense at the time, honest!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        18 days, 18 hours ago

        Oh God, also did this. Remember him sprinting back to scythe a player down for a YC. Rest of the game was on Payet who got about 20 points if I remember.

        Open Controls
      2. GC123
        • 1 Year
        18 days, 18 hours ago

        Sorry, you did what now?

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          18 days, 17 hours ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2016/05/07/the-pre-match-preamble-gameweek-37-4/#hc_comments

          Open Controls
    2. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      Ya you are stinking the joint up with that one. Don't think he's ever been a good pick this season (and indeed many others)

      Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      drenthe springs to mind

      Open Controls
  6. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Anyone with Jota ought to be pleased he has made the bench after reports. Cant be that bad, hopefully gets 20 mins min and look good for a start v BRE. Keeping the faith…

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Yeh agree I am pleased and hoping for 20 mins sub appearance and an assist

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
        • 7 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        A bit more optimism , a goal at least

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          18 days, 17 hours ago

          I picked jota over Trent so yeh a goal would be very welcome !

          Open Controls
    2. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      He's already on 4 points this gw which is kinda solid tbh

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        And by rights should be on minus 1

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          18 days, 17 hours ago

          Let it go.

          Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Arsenal deserve to win the league tbh

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      The team that gets the most points deserved to win the league be it City or Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Hammers well capable of giving City something to think about here

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Tottenham deserved to finish second that one season /s

      Open Controls
    4. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 days, 17 hours ago

      Oh aye, played City 3 times and defeated 3 times this season. Conceded more, scored less. Clearly the better side.

      Open Controls
  8. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    What to do with Jota

    -4 for Isak??

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      Wait until GW36?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 days, 18 hours ago

      Implies you have made another transfer already?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        18 days, 17 hours ago

        Wilson for Ollie

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 days, 17 hours ago

          Surprised you made it so soon. Hard to make a judgement call without knowing who you'd be benching. If Jota might be okay for LEI, I'd probably prefer him over 2x NEW vs. ARS? (Although with the CB partnership, idk.)

          Open Controls
  9. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    18 days, 18 hours ago

    Dias may get a cs now Ederson is benched!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Paqueta disagrees

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      18 days, 17 hours ago

      Nailed on CS if I've ever seen one

      Open Controls
  10. Øgaard it's Haa…
    18 days, 17 hours ago

    Has H scored yet?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.