Team News May 23

FPL team news: Rashford returns to training

Two pre-match press conferences have taken place today ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City.

In addition, Manchester United have confirmed Marcus Rashford‘s return to training in an on-site article, ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Chelsea.

While there is nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with this new information when it comes to the current Gameweek, they’re newsworthy all the same – especially with Gameweek 38 nearing.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Whilst Erik ten Hag has not yet spoken to the media ahead of Thursday’s clash with Chelsea, Marcus Rashford has returned to training today.

Just when he looked set to recover from the leg injury which ruled him out of Gameweek 36, a late illness kept him out of Saturday’s win at Bournemouth. The good news for Rashford’s many owners is that he should still get some Double Gameweek 37 minutes and won’t be a priority sell for Sunday’s final match.

However, ten Hag is expected to still be without Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Marcel Sabitzer (knee) and Donny van de Beek (knee).

MANCHESTER CITY

For Pep Guardiola, it’s still just Nathan Ake (hamstring) who is unlikely to be fit for Brighton.

“He’s getting better. He’s at the latter stage [of his recovery]. We have to be careful after being injured for the second time, in case we need him for United or Inter.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake

Looking ahead to the trip to Brighton, plus Brentford in Gameweek 38, Guardiola said:

“The two teams we have to play in the Premier League, Brighton and Brentford deserve our attention and our credit. We have some niggles. The finals are the main target. But we have to start completely focused in these two games. They are two really good teams and we have to do it.

I prefer to be already champion. They had the party after the game against Chelsea. I don’t know how they feel tomorrow. We will run a lot and suffer a lot. We’ll have days off but the moment we have to play the players set the standards we have to maintain it. We have used an incredible amount of energy.

We had the FA Cup, Champions League, playing Bayern and Real Madrid in Europe. Being behind Arsenal the energy we spent was massive. It’s normal. It doesn’t drop much otherwise the two teams they can hurt us and really hurt us. Playing our game and adapt. Then we can arrive after one week to United and Inter in the best condition.” – Pep Guardiola

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s been some recent rotation at Brighton, as Roberto De Zerbi took turns to rest Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso.

He was doing the same with Solly March until his Gameweek 35 hamstring injury and the winger remains on the sidelines.

“Adam Webster can’t play 90 minutes but he can be on the bench and he can play a part. Robert [Sanchez] won’t be on the bench.” – Roberto De Zerbi

At least De Zerbi can call upon Adam Webster (knock), albeit from the bench. Back-up goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has chosen not to be involved, plus there are the known injuries of Adam Lallana (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) and long-term victim Jakub Moder (knee).

  1. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    I have DDG, Rashford, Grealish, Mitoma, and Haaland (c) left to play.

    Not expecting too much from that lot.

    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Should do ok, but probably a few less players than most. Good luck!

  2. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Worth a hit to bring in Kane or play Wilson/Isaac?

    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Hits at this stage aren’t usually a good idea, unless needed to field 11. Wilson is in really good form so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him score vs Chelsea. I’m starting him (unless I switch to Kane for free).

    2. LC1
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd probably start Wilson

    3. Trequartista10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Wilson. As has been said, generally not worth hits at this stage. If you’ll captain the player who the hit is for then possibly.

    4. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      thanks guys

    5. BantamJJ
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I am in the exact same boat... Considered Wilson to Kane and Isaac to Greenwood for -4...

      I'm just going to play Wilson and have Isak first off my bench I think.

      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah same, gonna listen out of for any city line up leaks, if there's even a sniff of Haaland on the bench i'm gonna pull the trigger and get Kane in.

  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hoping to sneak into the top 1k after the midweek games.

    6 points to make up with this lot left - tellin’ me there’s a chance?

    Kepa
    Shaw, Estup
    Bruno, Rash, Mitoma, Mac
    Haaland

    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Haaland(c) of course! 😉

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      There's definitely a high chance you'll do it on Thursday evening.

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I dunno - teams are all pretty similar around me - average players left to play in the top 10k is 8 with one of them as captain (so the same as me)

    3. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      That's a pretty good group.

      I wish I had got in Shaw this week with my one FT instead of Wilson. Already down 7 on that move.

    4. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      same group, need 7 for a green at around 5k

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Pep to leave Manchester City if he wins the Champions League?

    He was talking this way last season too.

    https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1660999522854502401?t=2lGsGr53N6BZKbb1k-r5Og&s=19

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Hope so, then fat Frank can go there and mess it all up.

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nope.

    3. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Arteta might be in line if Pep recommends him

      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        I don’t think Arteta would do that.

        1. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Of course he would - he is a professional and City is the biggest job in the world now

          1. Silecro
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            That would be the equivalent of Kevin Durant to Warriors move - if you cant beat the best team in the world, take the easy road and join them

          2. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            With the smallest fanbase.

            When pep goes they’ll drop off like they did with Mancini and Pelligrini

        2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 13 Years
          50 mins ago

          He’s not going to turn down city

          He’s seen what he has at arsenal. A good team who can perform under little pressure. When pressure rises they crumble.

          If he gets a chance to move to city he would jump at the chance of joining a bunch of winners

      2. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Surely they’ll be after Big Sam?

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Nah, just signed an extension this season, part of that went towards ensuring the release clause in Haaland's contract is more favourable for City too. After next season, who knows. Still feels like he's continually building though

  5. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    What to do with this team? Keen to make a punty transfer as am chasing but not sure who? Any help much appreciated!

    Kepa

    TAA Shaw Estupinan

    Salah Rashford Odegaard Grealish MacAllister

    Haaland Solanke

    Raya Isak Pinnock Zinchenko

    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Any cash in the bank? Mac -> Eze looks a decent move to me

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I’d lose grealish personally. So much doubt around minutes

      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Who would you replace him with?

  6. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Will Rashford get a full game both Thursday and Sunday?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      He will need to build up game time ahead of final so perhaps comes off bench on Thursday and starts Sunday

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I think that Rashford will play 30 and 70 minutes. But you probably want to hear something else.

      1. Feanor
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        I'll take that a Rashford owner.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think he starts Thursday then maybe sub appearance Sunday. ETH said Chelsea is like a final for ManUtd, he won't treat it lightly

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yeah, if fit this is the logical way around.

        They need to get into a goal scoring grove and too.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          And soon, too.

          For the cup final.

  7. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Haaland owners (which is everybody right?). Holding for GW38 or selling?

    1. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Holding but will not captain.

      1. Trequartista10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        On this train too. Currently Salah for me.

        1. JELLYFISH
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Captain Harry for me

          1. Feanor
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Kane's last game for Spurs could be a big one.

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      It's too soon for this question and it really depends on the leaked line-up. If he starts, I'm gonna keep him. If he doesn't, I'll probably bring in Kane.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      We shall see depending on possible news. But I don't think I'll captain in any scenario, I expect a 60 min or so sub if he starts and a relatively tough game

    4. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Kane needs two goals to hit 30 for the first time, so I am considering a swap

  8. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which is best? Rival has TAA, I’m 15 points ahead

    A) zinc and Isak to TAA and fodder -4

    B) Kepa to DDG

    C) Mitoma to Eze

    D) Schar to Tark or other defender that means I don’t have double New defence

    E) ??

    Kepa (Raya)

    Schar trips shaw (mee zinc)

    Salah. Mitoma rashy Mac Bruno

    Haaland Alvarez (Isak)

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Don’t all shout at once!!

    2. Salah_Fingers
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I like C - However, A potentially if united lose as pool will go all out attack

    3. tuvok
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I think Kepa is fine with raya on the bench, anything could happen in this final week not expecting too many clean sheets

      I wouldn’t do a -4 unless both transfers will significantly enhance your starting 11. So no fodder.

      Your starting 11 is actually pretty good, so it’s less a case of addressing a weak spot and more a case of identifying a punt you like. Of those you mention, Eze is the most exciting

    4. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      CBDA

    5. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Thanks lads. Valuable advice

  9. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Best non-Haaland capt: Kane? Salah? Oedegard?

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      If United will somehow manage to lose against Chelsea, then I'm definitely gonna go with Salah (c).

  10. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Going triple Arsenal. The flat-track bullies will beat Wolves about 4-0

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Good call Bobb. They haven't scored in their last 2 and have saved them for the mauling.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      2-1.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Wolves are a far better side than they're given credit for. Arsenal are ending the season with a whimper and have one clean sheet in 10

  11. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Need a differential FH team ? TIA

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yeah, I do

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Iversen
      * * * (Poss Man Utd/ Liverpool)
      * * * Eze (Poss Bowen)
      Mitro Kane

      Fill in the blanks

  12. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Any transfer ideas?

    Pope
    TAA Shaw Estupinan
    Salah KDB Rashford Mitoma MacAllister
    Haaland Alvarez

    Raya Trippier Coufal Greenwood

    1. tuvok
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      That’s a good GW38 side. Maybe Mitoma to Eze but wait til the last minute to see if you get any rumours on KDB, Alvarez, etc who might get benched

  13. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who would you sell for Eze?

    Mitoma
    Mac A

    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Mitoma

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thinking about keeping Mac A too as he got penalty duty.

        Mitoma got 1-2 big chances almost every game, but just failed to convert them. He looks a bit more explosive for one game.

    2. BantamJJ
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Also considering this transfer.. I'd hold Mac over Mitoma, but wait to see who gets the minutes v City

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd like to decide after the game too. Hope Eze price stay 5.6 for another night.

    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Please DM me what you decide as this is and will be my gameweek 38 pickle

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        🙂

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mitoma unless rested v City when would go MacAllister

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Mac for me as I only have .1 itb to do it.
      But consider that de Zerbi has achieved his aim of Europa League so final two games can be treated like pre-pre-season. In which case MacA might be told to sit and spin.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        RDZ's comments suggest Brighton aren't done yet and they'll go all out for more points

        "We want to play in the Europa League and to do that, we need another point. We want to play seriously and win the game. We have a big, big target - we respect the Conference League but if we have the opportunity to play in Europa, we must try.

        I'm not shy to fix big targets. It's not arrogance, because I know the quality and know our possibilities. It's because I love to dream. I want my players and the fans to dream. It's crucial to everyone."

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair play, I mean I like to hear that kind of chat and love rdz.
          But Brighton would need to lose both games about 6-0 to miss out on EL.

    6. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mitoma because he's the most highly owned

      If he scores big when you hold him and Mac A blanks, you won't gain much

      The other way round you will

  14. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    My season is best summed up by getting Gross in as a big differential, seeing him play loads of minutes ultra deep and getting 2 yellows in the first DGW, benching him and now watching this one where no doubt he will get even more points tomorrow.

  15. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    MacAllister > Eze

    Or

    Grealish > Mahrez

    1. YouReds
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Eze.

      Who knows what side Pep will put out

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Why not Grealish to Eze?

  16. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Huh when did Sky suddenly list Brighton v City as a televised game? I swear I checked yesterday and couldn't see the fixture listed for anywhere in the UK/ROI

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Since April 22nd

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/3227529

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Weird, I even checked a few articles yeaterday which had no info and the FPL app had it unlisted

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      The FPL App shows it too. Always a quick shortcut on the fixtures.

      All 4 since Sunday.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Nothing's showing up for me on the app at all currently, for tomorrow or Sunday. Weird as it's normally my go-to

  17. YouReds
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Who scores more in the remaining games this week?

    a) Mahrez + DDG
    b) Mitoma + Rashford

  18. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I need Rashford to play to avoid getting a Grealish cameo. Who in turn is blocking AWB's 6 points.

    Trippier's 9 points yesterday was very welcome. Clinging on to top 30k at the mo, presumably a lot of people benched Trippier?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd take just a cameo to block all the jam

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Grealish and Rashford both get at least 15 mins this week imo

    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yes, but there will be a load getting him off the bench, I suspect.

  19. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Rate my FH-team:

    Ramsdale
    Trent Shaw Mina
    Salah Rashford Maddison Saka Eze
    Kane Haaland

    (Iversen, Tarkowski, Bueno, Greenwood)

    0,4 left itb. Any suggestions???

  20. StingRay
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Kane haul in Gw38 ? cud b his last game 4 Spurs, cored 11 pts in reverse fix and he normally hauls in last game of season...thoughts pls

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Agree and 2 short of his best ever number of goals scored in a PL season (presently on 28, previous best is 29)

  21. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Gone from 305k at best this season to 552k currently.

    Poor finale for me

  22. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Haaland to Kane anyone

  23. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best City triple up for the final week? Hoping for an exhibition mauling of Brentford and basically everyone in my ML is on Grealish/Haaland.

    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      My ranking fell from 705 to 844 woe is me!!!!!

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Lost at the Etihad so it will be Brentford that does the mauling.
      Just hope Pep has collected enough data.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Brentford beat City earlier this season remember. I don't think it'll be a straightforward game but I do expect most of the big guns will play

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Don’t see a mauling. Brentford at home still with outside chance of Europe will be no pushover and Mbeumo goal would not surprise me. Once we know team line up tomorrow we can take a guess on week 38 team.

  24. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any early thoughts here?

    Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Shaw
    Salah, Mahrez, Rashford, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Isak, Wilson

    £0.2 in the bank

    Raya, Mitoma, Gabriel, Mee

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      With £200k you can go on holiday and look back at 38 game weeks!

      PS: how many FTs, don't take a hit.

  25. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65687196

    Lopetegui's future at Wolves is in doubt according to Guillem Balague, as it looks like Wolves will have very little money (if any) to spend in the summer as they struggle to deal with FFP issues. Will have to sell just to keep up with regulations

