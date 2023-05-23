FPL team news: Rashford returns to training

Two pre-match press conferences have taken place today ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City.

In addition, Manchester United have confirmed Marcus Rashford‘s return to training in an on-site article, ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Chelsea.

While there is nothing we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do with this new information when it comes to the current Gameweek, they’re newsworthy all the same – especially with Gameweek 38 nearing.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Whilst Erik ten Hag has not yet spoken to the media ahead of Thursday’s clash with Chelsea, Marcus Rashford has returned to training today.

Marcus Rashford back in training at Carrington ahead of Chelsea game #mufc Manchester United given Marcus Rashford boost ahead of Chelsea fixture | @TyMarshall_MEN #mufc https://t.co/OAnPbevlfk May 23, 2023

Just when he looked set to recover from the leg injury which ruled him out of Gameweek 36, a late illness kept him out of Saturday’s win at Bournemouth. The good news for Rashford’s many owners is that he should still get some Double Gameweek 37 minutes and won’t be a priority sell for Sunday’s final match.

However, ten Hag is expected to still be without Lisandro Martinez (fractured metatarsal), Marcel Sabitzer (knee) and Donny van de Beek (knee).

MANCHESTER CITY

For Pep Guardiola, it’s still just Nathan Ake (hamstring) who is unlikely to be fit for Brighton.

“He’s getting better. He’s at the latter stage [of his recovery]. We have to be careful after being injured for the second time, in case we need him for United or Inter.” – Pep Guardiola on Nathan Ake

Looking ahead to the trip to Brighton, plus Brentford in Gameweek 38, Guardiola said:

“The two teams we have to play in the Premier League, Brighton and Brentford deserve our attention and our credit. We have some niggles. The finals are the main target. But we have to start completely focused in these two games. They are two really good teams and we have to do it. I prefer to be already champion. They had the party after the game against Chelsea. I don’t know how they feel tomorrow. We will run a lot and suffer a lot. We’ll have days off but the moment we have to play the players set the standards we have to maintain it. We have used an incredible amount of energy. We had the FA Cup, Champions League, playing Bayern and Real Madrid in Europe. Being behind Arsenal the energy we spent was massive. It’s normal. It doesn’t drop much otherwise the two teams they can hurt us and really hurt us. Playing our game and adapt. Then we can arrive after one week to United and Inter in the best condition.” – Pep Guardiola

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There’s been some recent rotation at Brighton, as Roberto De Zerbi took turns to rest Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso.

He was doing the same with Solly March until his Gameweek 35 hamstring injury and the winger remains on the sidelines.

“Adam Webster can’t play 90 minutes but he can be on the bench and he can play a part. Robert [Sanchez] won’t be on the bench.” – Roberto De Zerbi

At least De Zerbi can call upon Adam Webster (knock), albeit from the bench. Back-up goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has chosen not to be involved, plus there are the known injuries of Adam Lallana (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) and long-term victim Jakub Moder (knee).