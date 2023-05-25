FPL Gameweek 38: The player and team stats

We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of the final Gameweek of the season.

6 points is Ederson‘s (£5.4m) total score across Manchester City’s four Double Gameweeks this season. The Brazilian didn’t play a minute of City’s latest ‘double’. On a similar subject…

4 save points registered by Stefan Ortega (£3.7m) in Double Gameweek 37 – that’s as many as Ederson has managed in 34 run-outs in 2022/23.

4.5 points per start averaged by Jason Steele (£4.0m) in 2022/23, the best rate in the division among current number ones.

14 blanks in 18 starts at the Emirates for Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) this season. No other FPL defender has as many ‘starting blanks’ on home soil.

1 shot attempted by Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) since he took up his hybrid left-back/centre-half role in Jurgen Klopp’s 3-2-2-3 set-up in Gameweek 30 – and none in the last eight matches. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), now ‘inverting’ into central midfield, has had 12 efforts in that time.

5 shots in the box registered by Yerry Mina (£4.3m) in his last two Everton appearances. That’s eight such efforts in six starts for the Toffees in 2022/23, a tally that no other FPL defender can better over their own last half-dozen run-outs. Up next for Mina and Everton are Bournemouth, who have allowed more attempts from set plays than any other club this season.

11 shots attempted by Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) since his unbroken run in the Fulham XI started in Gameweek 30. Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar (£5.1m) is the only centre-half to have registered more efforts in that time.