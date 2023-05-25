21
Big Numbers May 25

FPL Gameweek 38: The player and team stats

21 Comments
We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of the final Gameweek of the season.

Why aren't Man City keeping clean sheets? 3

6 points is Ederson‘s (£5.4m) total score across Manchester City’s four Double Gameweeks this season. The Brazilian didn’t play a minute of City’s latest ‘double’. On a similar subject…

4 save points registered by Stefan Ortega (£3.7m) in Double Gameweek 37 – that’s as many as Ederson has managed in 34 run-outs in 2022/23.

4.5 points per start averaged by Jason Steele (£4.0m) in 2022/23, the best rate in the division among current number ones.

14 blanks in 18 starts at the Emirates for Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) this season. No other FPL defender has as many ‘starting blanks’ on home soil.

1 shot attempted by Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) since he took up his hybrid left-back/centre-half role in Jurgen Klopp’s 3-2-2-3 set-up in Gameweek 30 – and none in the last eight matches. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), now ‘inverting’ into central midfield, has had 12 efforts in that time.

5 shots in the box registered by Yerry Mina (£4.3m) in his last two Everton appearances. That’s eight such efforts in six starts for the Toffees in 2022/23, a tally that no other FPL defender can better over their own last half-dozen run-outs. Up next for Mina and Everton are Bournemouth, who have allowed more attempts from set plays than any other club this season.

11 shots attempted by Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) since his unbroken run in the Fulham XI started in Gameweek 30. Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar (£5.1m) is the only centre-half to have registered more efforts in that time.

FPL notes 15

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Kane over Son for GW38 punt right?

    1. Trequartista10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Has to be unless chasing someone with Kane or anticipate they’ll bring him in.

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane a punt?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Is he whilst my ML rivals don't own.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *he is

      2. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Need to cover 10 point gap on someone with Kane, should I still bring him in?

    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  2. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Let me share a very useful post with you: https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1661666178085842944

    The ownership of players in the top 100k is slowly changing, but you can see that there's plenty of great differentials up for grabs.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Where's this clamour for crazy differentials the rest of the time?
      GW38 seems to have broken everybody's brain. I know, nobody has Maupay, so when I get him and he hauls, I'll win my ML.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm starting to think playing 'normally' in GW38 is going to be the biggest rank-gaining differential of all, with everyone else getting Reiss Nelson and Odsonne Edouard.

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I've done Mac to Eze, can put my feet up now while everybody
          a) goes nuts with 90 mins to go tracking teams
          b) realises that half the team news is fake from bad faith actors anyway
          c) ends up with Maupay, Martial and Solanke for a -12 (if they're lucky and the app hasn't crashed)

  3. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Any chance Leeds play very defensive and look to play for a 1-0 win?

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's possible. Although I don't think they will keep a clean sheet against Spurs.

  4. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it worth to get Saka?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would rather have Trossard if I picked an Arsenal player this GW

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think Arsenal are being overlooked, so maybe, I'm on Trossard and Odegaard though

    3. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      cheers both

  5. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Pickford
    TAA - Shaw - Tark
    Salah - Rashford - Odegaard - Trossard - Eze
    Kane - Haaland

    Iversen - Alvarez - Mina - Kiwior

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Rashford on a FH is a waste, guaranteed 1 pt.
      Rash + Haaland = Son + Watkins (no idea if £ checks out)

  6. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Start Tarkowski, Trippier or Estu?

    B) Mitoma to McNeil or Ayew

    C) Haaland to Kane for -4?

  7. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Wish Zaha is fit, he usually does well at this time of the year

