The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 13

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) concludes tonight with the final – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to reach its climax.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions – ranked 268th in the world, out of two million entrants – takes a look at Matchday 13 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPER

Managers will have to start at least three Inter players in Matchday 13. This is one of the biggest contributing factors towards the inclusion of Andre Onana (€5m).

Another reason to back Onana is that it means avoiding Manchester City’s Ederson (€6m). The Brazilian may be more likely to bag a clean sheet than Onana but he also blocks an all-important Manchester City slot. In addition, Onana has racked up a huge 45 stops in his current UCL campaign, which emphasises his save-point potential.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 30: Stones in? Is Grealish worth buying? 4

Manchester City have amassed seven clean sheets during their Champions League campaign and go into their match against Inter as huge favourites. Because of this, it could be worth tripling up on their defence whilst also leaving five slots available for their relentless frontline.

John Stones (€5.1m) has become crucial to the English side’s central midfield as of late and that means the centre-back is also more advanced than his defensive teammates. This increases his chances of adding to the goal and assist he has already registered in Europe.

The second Manchester City defender to take his place in the starting line-up is Manuel Akanji (€5.1m). The centre-back leads the way at the back in terms of attacking returns, picking up three in his current campaign.

Ruben Dias (€5.7m) joins his two team-mates at the back. As well as scoring and picking up a Player of the Match award in his 11 Champions League matches, Dias has also accumulated a huge 54 ball recoveries, which has contributed to 15 points of his 67-point total.

The inclusion of three Inter players is a must due to the limitations of the game in the final. For that reason, defender Federico Dimarco (€4.9m) squeezes his way into the starting XI. The Italian plays in a wing-back role, meaning he can advance into some of the most dangerous areas on the pitch. Dimarco has already claimed five assists this season, a true reflection of his attacking capabilities. The wing-back is also susceptible to being substituted early, so he has the potential to bank a clean sheet if Inter manage to frustrate Manchester City until the latter stages of the game.

MIDFIELDERS

2pm team news: De Bruyne returns, Cancelo + Ake subs, Foden absent

Manchester City have one of most potent attacks in European football, having averaged 2.75 goals scored per game in their last 20 matches in all competitions. If that wasn’t enough to convince, then their 2.5 goals scored per match average in the Champions League so far should be.

The standout option in the Manchester City midfield is none other than Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m). The Belgian has been one of the most creative players in Europe over the last several seasons and bagged a whopping 16 assists in his most recent title-winning Premier League season.

Another essential addition to the starting line-up is Ilkay Gundogan (€8m). Although rhetoric describes him as a central midfielder, Gundogan advances forward at every opportunity. This has helped him secure six goals and two assists in his last 10 starts for his side.

The third addition to the Manchester City frontline is Jack Grealish (€7.9m). Although the winger has failed to convert his excellent Champions League distribution numbers into actual UCL Fantasy returns, it could be just a matter of time before his creativity is rewarded. Inter are also fragile on the flanks and Grealish could take advantage of that, especially against Denzel Dumfries, who has been defensively poor for large parts of the season.

The final Manchester City midfielder to take up his place is Bernardo Silva (€8.3m). The Portuguese international was excellent against Real Madrid in Matchday 12. His two goals and Player of the Match award against the holders helped him to achieve a mammoth-sized 17 points on the day. Rumours suggest that Bernardo Silva will be replaced by Riyad Mahrez (€9.9m) in the final so if that is the case when the teamsheets are released, an easy switch ahead of the deadline is recommended.

FORWARDS

FPL notes: Haaland haul, Ake rested + Solanke or Kane for Free Hit? 1

Erling Haaland (€11.2m) should be in every single team going into the final round. The Norwegian has been in ruthless form this season, scoring a massive 36 goals in his first Premier League campaign. On penalties and being the focal point in the City frontline means he is an absolute essential, especially when factoring in he is also the standout captaincy option for Matchday 13. Do not go without him.

The third and final Inter slot goes to Lautaro Martinez (€8.6m). If anyone is likely to score for the Italian side, it is this man. Martinez has been in great form as of late, registering nine goals and three assists in his last 10 matches in all competitions. The striker also bagged a return in two of his last three Champions League matches.

SUBSTITUTES

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic (€5.5m), Inter defender Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m), Inter striker Edin Dzeko (€7.5m) and Inter midfielder Hakan Calhagnolu (€7.4m) make up the numbers on the bench. The substitutes will be unused, however, given that we can see the teamsheets before finalising our own Fantasy teams.

44 Comments Post a Comment
  The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    11 hours, 59 mins ago

    Lukaku brace odds?

    
    DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 38 mins ago

      He probably won't start so odds will be massive.

      
      The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 33 mins ago

        I wish I was a half decent Mongolian throat singer.

        
        Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 23 mins ago

          Batzorig Vaanchig, OR 146 last year.

          
        AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 hours, 10 mins ago

          Like this lot?
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jM8dCGIm6yc

          
  Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 hours, 51 mins ago

    It's going to be so easy for City tonight. Inter will play a back 5 so they have no hope of controlling the game, City will have all the ball, exactly what they love. The only danger is dealing with the two strikers on the counter, but they have the tools to deal with that. Genuinely think City will smash Inter.

    
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      Kaku to outdo Erling.

      
    PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      The danger will come from a set piece

      
  Arteta
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 27 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    White Saliba Magalhaes Zinchenko
    Odegaard Caicedo Rice
    Saka Jesus Martinelli

    This is the line-up I'm dying to see in two months.

    
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 20 mins ago

      Where do you get the 200m needed for Rice and Caicedo?

      
      Arteta
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 12 mins ago

        Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

        
      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'm sure they'll get a decent price for Pepe 😉

        
        Arteta
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 53 mins ago

          If someone offers anywhere near £10–20 million, they should accept it and move on. Some transfers just don't work out the way you want them to.

          
    AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      Proper decent line-up, that. There's talk of Arsenal enquiring after Cancelo too. Would be tough on Zinky if he lost his place to him twice over.

      
      Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 8 mins ago

        I heard they were looking at him for defensive midfield though! Would be an even tastier fpl prospect then.

        
      Arteta
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 59 mins ago

        Arsenal have been linked with Cancelo and Gundogan for a few weeks now, but I think they will both end up in Barcelona.

        
    TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 5 mins ago

      Doubt you'll get both caicedo and rice

      
    Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      *Madey-uppy team based on madey-uppy transfers klaxon*

      
      Kevin and Perry go
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I like, funny. Reminds me of primary school. Good one.

        
    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      10/11. Ten real quality players and Zinchenko who is bang average at best. It's not a first choice team issue at Arsenal it's the back up which is thin. Out of interest Norton Cuffy been on loan at Coventry and has improved no end with game time over the season. Hope Cov can get him again next season

      
  Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 7 mins ago

    Those Burnley full backs will be popular next season, especially if they come in at 4.5 but I'd imagine they will be 5

    
    Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 5 mins ago

      I don't want to live in a world where newly-promoted Burnley have defenders at 5.0m…

      
      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 hours, 3 mins ago

        They'll be 4.5 but I won't fancy them.

        
        Paqueta Rice
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 8 mins ago

          How come, they only conceded 30 odd goals (in the championship, yes) and both had plenty of attacking returns. Definitely good squad players at 4.5 for the 'better' fixtures imo

          
          AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 47 mins ago

            They haven't faced PL-level opposition. It will take them time to adapt.

            
      Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        8 hours ago

        Not the old fashioned Burnley though

        
    TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      They should be 5.0. Pricing needs to be harsher next season

      
  bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best Captain in C...Haaland, KDB or?

    
  NotNowKato
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    0-0 after 90.

    Italian team will try to kick them off the park, delay, and frustrate.

    5 yellows for Inter. 2 for City.(over 6.5 cards).

    Inter red card.

    £5 on that returns £1200

    Check the refs card stats.

    
    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      There' s a reason it's 239/1

      
    AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      I foresee the game going quite like the FA Cup final. City dominating possession, clearly the better side but the final score being quite close, like another 2-1.

      
      Slouch87 Liar Repellent
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        A safe but unspectacular 2-0 to City

        
  Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    This is going to be so boring and with zero chance of an upset.

    
    Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Don't watch it then

      
      Rocket Raccoon
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I won't be, it'd be like watching Jeffrey Diamer winning Eurovision

        
  AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Fabrizio Romano
    @FabrizioRomano
    ·
    4m
    Official: Youri Tielemans signed as Aston Villa player tonight, agreement in place over four year contract. Done deal — it’s sealed.

    
    bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nothing spectacular but ok trade.

      
      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        For a free transfer, yeh. 12 months ago Arsenal were after him, but last season his commitment (along with Soyuncu) I felt was appalling and got Leicester relegated. Lucky to end up at Villa in my view. Won't be on my watchlist, however long and whatever his price.

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Agree. He is rather meh.

          Open Controls
  9. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    City lineup as expected except Ake in for Walker. Not sure if that's due to his slight back tweak or purely tactical.

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Tactical, confirmed by Pep

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yeah, the ol' four centre-backs ruse.

        Open Controls
  10. Marvin the Chaste
    • 6 Years
    4 hours ago

    Anybody else's tv signal getting shafted by the weather? Of all the bloody nights.

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Weather telling you sportswashing is wrong

      Open Controls

