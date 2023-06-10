The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 13

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) concludes tonight with the final – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to reach its climax.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Here, our in-house expert FPL Reactions – ranked 268th in the world, out of two million entrants – takes a look at Matchday 13 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPER

Managers will have to start at least three Inter players in Matchday 13. This is one of the biggest contributing factors towards the inclusion of Andre Onana (€5m).

Another reason to back Onana is that it means avoiding Manchester City’s Ederson (€6m). The Brazilian may be more likely to bag a clean sheet than Onana but he also blocks an all-important Manchester City slot. In addition, Onana has racked up a huge 45 stops in his current UCL campaign, which emphasises his save-point potential.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City have amassed seven clean sheets during their Champions League campaign and go into their match against Inter as huge favourites. Because of this, it could be worth tripling up on their defence whilst also leaving five slots available for their relentless frontline.

John Stones (€5.1m) has become crucial to the English side’s central midfield as of late and that means the centre-back is also more advanced than his defensive teammates. This increases his chances of adding to the goal and assist he has already registered in Europe.

The second Manchester City defender to take his place in the starting line-up is Manuel Akanji (€5.1m). The centre-back leads the way at the back in terms of attacking returns, picking up three in his current campaign.

Ruben Dias (€5.7m) joins his two team-mates at the back. As well as scoring and picking up a Player of the Match award in his 11 Champions League matches, Dias has also accumulated a huge 54 ball recoveries, which has contributed to 15 points of his 67-point total.

The inclusion of three Inter players is a must due to the limitations of the game in the final. For that reason, defender Federico Dimarco (€4.9m) squeezes his way into the starting XI. The Italian plays in a wing-back role, meaning he can advance into some of the most dangerous areas on the pitch. Dimarco has already claimed five assists this season, a true reflection of his attacking capabilities. The wing-back is also susceptible to being substituted early, so he has the potential to bank a clean sheet if Inter manage to frustrate Manchester City until the latter stages of the game.

MIDFIELDERS

Manchester City have one of most potent attacks in European football, having averaged 2.75 goals scored per game in their last 20 matches in all competitions. If that wasn’t enough to convince, then their 2.5 goals scored per match average in the Champions League so far should be.

The standout option in the Manchester City midfield is none other than Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m). The Belgian has been one of the most creative players in Europe over the last several seasons and bagged a whopping 16 assists in his most recent title-winning Premier League season.

Another essential addition to the starting line-up is Ilkay Gundogan (€8m). Although rhetoric describes him as a central midfielder, Gundogan advances forward at every opportunity. This has helped him secure six goals and two assists in his last 10 starts for his side.

The third addition to the Manchester City frontline is Jack Grealish (€7.9m). Although the winger has failed to convert his excellent Champions League distribution numbers into actual UCL Fantasy returns, it could be just a matter of time before his creativity is rewarded. Inter are also fragile on the flanks and Grealish could take advantage of that, especially against Denzel Dumfries, who has been defensively poor for large parts of the season.

The final Manchester City midfielder to take up his place is Bernardo Silva (€8.3m). The Portuguese international was excellent against Real Madrid in Matchday 12. His two goals and Player of the Match award against the holders helped him to achieve a mammoth-sized 17 points on the day. Rumours suggest that Bernardo Silva will be replaced by Riyad Mahrez (€9.9m) in the final so if that is the case when the teamsheets are released, an easy switch ahead of the deadline is recommended.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (€11.2m) should be in every single team going into the final round. The Norwegian has been in ruthless form this season, scoring a massive 36 goals in his first Premier League campaign. On penalties and being the focal point in the City frontline means he is an absolute essential, especially when factoring in he is also the standout captaincy option for Matchday 13. Do not go without him.

The third and final Inter slot goes to Lautaro Martinez (€8.6m). If anyone is likely to score for the Italian side, it is this man. Martinez has been in great form as of late, registering nine goals and three assists in his last 10 matches in all competitions. The striker also bagged a return in two of his last three Champions League matches.

SUBSTITUTES

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic (€5.5m), Inter defender Denzel Dumfries (€5.3m), Inter striker Edin Dzeko (€7.5m) and Inter midfielder Hakan Calhagnolu (€7.4m) make up the numbers on the bench. The substitutes will be unused, however, given that we can see the teamsheets before finalising our own Fantasy teams.

