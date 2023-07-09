21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    So Cozier-Duberry is the one to get then?

    1. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yeah looks to be a better bet than Marquinhos. Tap in merchant.

  2. zensum
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Repost:

    Hi all

    Would having Double Arsenal defense makes sense?

    A) Ramsdale + one Arsenal defender
    Or
    B) Two Arsenal Defenders?

    If yes, which and why?

    Appreciate your help

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      No - Arsenal attackers have more upside

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I won’t be doing it myself but I can an argument for it. If going that route I’d definitely be doing Ramsdale + 1. I think there’s enough defenders at a similar price that have more attacking potential that I wouldn’t want to have double defenders

      1. noquarternt
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I think this, combined with the attacking options at Arsenal make the most sense.

  3. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Pickford
    Shaw Gabriel Estup Botman
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus

    Aerola, 4.5m Mid, Beyer, 4.5m forward

    Thoughts on this Haaland & Salah team?

    Cheers.

    1. noquarternt
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I like it a lot.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Only one outfielder on your bench expected to get any minutes, if you're happy with that.

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    If Raya moves then would be Flekken otherwise thoughts welcome?

    Raya
    Gabriel Estupinan Shaw
    Son Rashford Saka Havertz Sterling
    Haaland Gakpo

    Areola Henry Baldock Archer

  5. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    If Kane stays, which gives you better £8.0M second option:

    a) Kane + Martinelli/Foden/Maddison/all the 6.5s too
    b) Salah + Jesus/Wilson/Watkins/Nkunku...

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A looks much nicer. Martinelli then Maddison then Reliable Phil Foden.

  6. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Hall of Shame Tourney calling prospective knights to come and joust! Well on our way to securing a million entrants! Code is b84jwh. Let the jousting begin!

  7. Nacho Libre
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft?

    Flekken
    Taa Gabriel estu
    Rashford saka odegaard march eze
    Haaland mitro

    Areola botman bell surridge

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      As long as Mitro isn't still on penalties.

      1. Nacho Libre
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not sure on Mitro yet, could be gakpo/ nkunku depending on pre season

  8. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Looks nice. Going skimpy bench style too. No point in having too much cash on the bench when it can get you more points in your 11. Mbeumo might be a good alternative to March for Tony's absence.

    1. Nacho Libre
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Keeping march for the nice early fixtures. Could switch Eze to mbuemo closer to time

  9. Birds of Prey
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can someone help me out. Why are gw2 matches simultaneously played?
    British holiday I presume.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      They prob haven't scheduled times and broadcaster times yet.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Because the FPL fixture page has not yet updated to the various actual fixture times you can find here:

      https://www.premierleague.com/fixtures

