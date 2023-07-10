208
208 Comments
  1. just a man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    The auto-scrolling marquee thing on this site is ludicrous. I've used Stop the Madness safari extension to kill it.

  2. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    I use Ctrl+F: "deu" to find my posts in this god-forsaken comment section. Adding an extra L would be very costly given my terrible typing speed, so I would appreciate it if we could all agree not to start using the term "raumdeuter" or to ever talk about Madueke.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      New page. Facepalm. Should have censored raumde*tner and Madu*ke

    2. KieranKA
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      10/10 comment, cheers

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Searching for "KIE" on the previous page yields exclusively Kieranka comments. I shall start referring to Tierney by just first name out of spite.

    3. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Madeuke, the charismatic frondeur on the field, exhibits grandeur as a Raumdeutner, unraveling the opposing team's tactics with the finesse of a skilled deuteragonist, leaving them in awe while effortlessly deucing his way through the odeum, his movements flowing like mesmerizing deutoplasms.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ahhhh I'll never find my posts at this rate! I forgive you, though, as I have learnt a new word. I mean, there's more than one that I don't understand, but I only have the capacity for one new one.

        1. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          🙂

  3. KieranKA
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Built a draft with Trent, Salah, Saka, Haaland and Jesus – and surprisingly, I think it looks alright. I've not figured out a better way to get two premiums and three 8m assets into the same team yet.

    Steele // Aréola
    Trent Gabriel Estupiñán Colwill // 4m
    Salah Saka Mitoma Mbeumo // 4.5m
    Haaland Jesus // 4.5m

    Thoughts?

    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      It’s not horrible, no bench at all. Think this team needs someone like Balogun to become viable to make it work.

      Missing out on Rashford/Bruno could hurt.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think it looks fine, but I prefer teams with funds redistributed from one of yer "premium assets". Your bench is in crisis mode so I would downgrade someone like Estuninan (Botman?) or Saka (Martinelli?) to upgrade the 4.0 defender, at least. Perhaps even consider Rice for Mitoma/Mbeumo for 4 Arsenal players when he moves to his new team in FPL!

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got an example of 2 premium + 3x 8m that I quite like. Much cheaper defence than most drafts I've seen but personally I think I'm willing to go with something like this for the first 4-5 GW:

      4.5 (4)
      Gabriel Estupinan 4.5 (4 / 4)
      Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli Mitoma
      Haaland Wissa (4.5)

  4. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pickford
    Trent Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Foden Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Botman Bell Archer
    0.5itb

    In theory, you could not make a transfer on this team for the first 2 weeks (obviously barring injuries/suspensions), sets up a mini wc.

    FOMO on Salah is real, but I don’t think it’s worth the significant reduction in balance.

  5. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is there a 4M defender who plays and isn't Bell?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes - Beyer, Baldock, maybe another promotee, maybe Branthwaite.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Beyer should be the safest bet

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Revised Cheap as Chips Watch List

    Cauley Woodrow - Luton - 4.5m - Forward
    Divin Mubama - WHU - 4.5 - Forward
    Antoine Semenyo - BOU - 4.5 - Forward
    Ellis Simms - EVE - 4.5 - Forward
    Folarin Balogun - ARS - 4.5 - Forward (Loan Possibilities)
    Bruno Cavaco Jordão - WOV - 4.5 - Mid
    Amari’i Bell - Luton - 4.0 - Def
    Mads Andersen - Luton - 4.0 - Def
    Jordan Beyer - Burn - 4.0 - Def
    Hjalmar Ekdal - Burn - 4.0 - Def
    George Baldock - Shef 4.0 - Def
    Areola - WHU - 4.0 - 4.0 - GK

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think I read on here that Simms has signed for Coventry

    2. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Simms has transferred to Coventry

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Arsenal needs to sell Folarin Balogun, as he is in his last year of contact, (don't know the compensation rules for USA players playing in UK, even if they started at the Acadamy from the age of 7??

      They want £50m and won't get near that (Lacazette scored more)

      He scored three goals for Middlesboro the season before.

      Fair play to him though. At least he isn't prepared to do a Nketiah and Nelson and sit on the bench for 100k a week

  7. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Not much talk on here about goalkeeper pairings
    But Pickford & Leno rotate well
    No 4 or 5 rated fixtures all season

  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    todays
    pickford
    botman/gabriel/estupinan
    saka/bruno/foden/mbuemo
    dcl/kane/haaland
    leno/cash/chucky/branthwaite

  9. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/10/fpl-new-signings-what-impact-will-mount-have-on-fernandes/

