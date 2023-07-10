With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.

Next up, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser shares his initial thoughts for the new season.

Here we go again. This will be my fourth season writing for Scout and we’re in the middle of what is one of the most enjoyable parts of the season. I’ve been reading a lot about how clubs are expected to evolve in 2023/24 and it is all very exciting. Looking at how the top teams in the league are shaping up, almost all of them are going through significant personnel changes either on or off the field, which I’ll discuss here.

ARSENAL

Arsenal have a new £100m midfielder along with a Raumdeuter who might impact their shape in attack. In case you’re wondering what a Raumdeuter is, it is almost sort of a free role and a space-intruder that I suspect will be Kai Havertz’s (£7.5m) position in that Arsenal lineup. And what does the addition of Jurrien Timber mean for his peers in the Arsenal defence? Surely, the expected minutes of one or two of them go down.

LIVERPOOL

We will almost certainly see Klopp 2.0 with Liverpool. They have recruited really well for their 3-2-2-3 box midfield setup. I am very interested to see if Klopp persists with the box midfield and how in particular, the addition of Dominik Szoboslai (£7.0m) affects that right-hand-sided triangle with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m).

This will be something to keep a keen eye on during pre-season as they are some of the most important decisions we will be making for our Fantasy teams. What will also be interesting to see is if outside of Salah, any of the other members in the front three appear as first choice because the price difference between him and the others is significant.

CHELSEA/SPURS

