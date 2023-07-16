239
  1. King Prawn
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Which would you pick:
    A. Rashford + Wissa
    Or
    B. Foden + Jesus
    ?

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm not sure but I think Bobby Firmino may have stolen Phil Foden's teeth!

      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        😆 😆 hhahaha

    2. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Not sure this helps, I'm on Jesus + Rashford currently
      A few more weeks, hoping I see Wissa and Foden play a lot of preseason minutes.
      If Wissa looks to be the lone striker, I'll probably move to A
      But I'm also looking to stick Foden in

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I dont suppose anyone knows how I can find that discussion by the Brentford fan from a few days back please?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/12/arsenal-midfielders-who-is-the-best-pick-in-fpl-2023-24/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25929848

      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        nice TY

      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        Thanks

  3. toerag
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Here's one for you all ----

    Were Arsenal a 1 season flash in the pan??

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      I think they'll do well again this season. If Liverpool's midfield clicks then I can see Arsenal and them challenging Man City.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Liverpool more of an unknown quantity, in a rebuild tbf

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      No.

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nah, things have been building for a while. You could see it before last season, whether it was reflected in the results or not. We could see them falter a little, and in which case, the narrative will quickly shift in the flash-in-the-pan direction, but overall, it's clearly a project going in the right direction, addressing their issues pragmatically, moving forward.

    4. toerag
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Although I would prefer us to win everything, having at least 3 good teams makes it more interesting.
      I think they will be good this season (not too good i hope) and Liverpool will be better. UTD may be just behind them probably so points could be dropped all over this season.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I reckon Man United could be ahead of Liverpool again.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      13 league titles and 14 fa cups...

      The historical record and spending would suggest not.

    6. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      No, but there will be a lot more pressure on them this season especially after spending a fortune.

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Good video on Arsenal's tactics:
    "A Tactical Guide to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal" (26 mins) by Holding Midfield
    https://youtu.be/4V0Tmgvre4Q

    I can see Havertz making those Xhaka runs forward with his space investigation and pace.

    Could also see Zinchenko in that Xhaka role, given that Arsenal have more cover at the back and Zinc is shown to be suspect defensively. Though this is pure speculation from me.

    Perhaps Odegaard could play on the left when needed; for example, if/when Timber is inverting from RB and play is generally mirrored from last season. Would allow Havertz to play in his favoured position alongside Odegaard and allow Odegaard to make some KDB-esque half-space crosses with his left foot, either for Jesus's head or Havertz' as he runs into the box. Again, pure speculation.

    Anyway, I recommend the vid. Generally on point

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      (These are all my points. The video is better)

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        You've made a video?

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Haha no, it's not my content, but you're welcome to derive me some income for it

    2. toerag
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      ty!

  5. K.Jabba 88
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Whats with all the 'fpl expert' team reveals. Does anyone here watch them or get any use from them. Especially so far from the start of the season. There teams will look totally different by gw1. Am i missing something? Just seems a waste of time

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sure it's a waste of time, but if people want FPL content in mid July, what else are you going to give them?

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Competing for clicks, likes and followers.

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      They are focused on deriving income from providing 'content'. That is what you are missing.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        True

  6. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Benrahma anyone? Probably on pens too

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      My saucy 3-5-2 with him in:

      Pickford
      Trent | Botman | Henry
      Salah | MGW | Benrahma | Andreas | Enciso
      Kane | Haaland

      Areola | Baldock | Beyer | Woodrow

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Version with no Trent:

        Pickford
        Gabriel* | Estupinan* | Botman
        Salah | Saka* | MGW | Andreas | Enciso
        Kane | Haaland

        Same bench

        Think I prefer this one.

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A nervy yes from me. I currently have him but I'm not sure he'll be there come gw1. I think the fixtures are poor to start off, yes?

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah not the best, is he nailed?

  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    What’s the love for Pickford in drafts?

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good opening fixtures and Dyche effect

    2. K.Jabba 88
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Guessing its just someone to put in by the pro pundits. There next drafts will be different & lots will follow. Think flekken will be the keeper of choice if any raya news

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Prefer 0.5 extra to get ramsdale

  8. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you choose A or B please chaps?

    A) Trent | Son/Rashford | Ferguson/Wissa

    B) Botman | MGW | Kane

    Thanks

    1. K.Jabba 88
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Think a is stronger taa, rash, wissa

  9. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    I will never take this guy seriously after he deleted his team on the final day of the season so he could hide history and a poor OR, which would worsen his HOF rank. Oh, please, grow up. He still has "former #1" in his bio, which is a filthy lie and false advertising. He never owned his mistakes and is just continuing like nothing happened two months ago. I don't think a calming voice and fancy graphics are enough to make a reliable and trustworthy content creator. But I guess no one gives a **** about moral and social norms in the FPL world. 

    I don't know why anyone would trust his advice after his actions or even pay for his service. Is FPLFocal going to delete his team in May 2024 if he doesn't make the 500k? You can bet your house on it.

    He will stay a scammer in my eyes as long as his bio stays the same, and I'm surprised FFS is hiring people like him.

    1. toerag
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Have you seen the state of the UK government.

      yep, no one gives a **** about moral and social norms. smh

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bit much to compare a bloke lying about an FPL game to the corrupt Tory scumbags ruining this country.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Totally agree. Lost any respect I had for his opinion. Super sleazy move. Own your mistakes!

    3. Big Mike
      2 mins ago

      That's a pretty impressive series of haymakers there, Mr. Arteta. Enough to put anyone down for the count.

  10. toerag
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips: ‘Pep Guardiola Made Me Understand Soccer Easier’. Forbes

    I bet he didn't say Soccer 😆

  11. Big Mike
    6 mins ago

    Pick one.

    A) Salah plus £6m forward (0 in the bank).
    B) Son and Jesus (£1.5 in the bank)

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Currently on B, if Kane leaves yum

