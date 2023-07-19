230
  1. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Andreas (minutes) or Enciso (ceiling)? I don't have the strongest bench for what it's worth

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Possibly the worst top of the page post ever 😛

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. Mynameisredrofpl
          2 mins ago

          Please, sir

          Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          The players, the bracket’s and the state of your bench? But seriously, just a joke, don’t lose any sleep over it 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Billing

      Open Controls
      1. thattreblefeeling
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Kluivert

        Open Controls
  2. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    is Cash nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      More so than credit cards.

      Open Controls
    2. thattreblefeeling
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      No seems to be consensus when asked before, I went Pau to be safe

      Open Controls
  3. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Even Henderson is off to Saudi lol

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hendo taking the money

    Open Controls
  5. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    City sign Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Just what they needed, another CB

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Left-footed LCB/LB. Ake's out of the team then.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Doubt it, I'd say Gvardiol will take some time to adapt and Ake can play LB too. He seems to be one of Pep's favourites

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Once Gvardiol has adapted, who do you see Ake replacing in this back 5?

          Akanji Dias Gvardiol
          .....Stones Rodri

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm not sure it's that straightforward. Dias is perhaps the only player that's ever settled instantly into Pep's side with no period for acclimatising needed. Gvardiol could take anything from a few months to 2 years to settle fully (like a lot of City's signings), and even then Pep doesn't exactly stick with one set of defenders very much, he's constantly changing things around, whether it's personnel from week to week or altering tactics less often. Players fall in and out of favour with him at different times, heck we had a small window last season where Rico Lewis was playing very regularly, and before and after that he hardly appeared

            Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            None of the above.

            Who of those do you see as the most nailed attacking option? I'm highly likely to go without MCY def this year. Just can't see the PPM paying off.

            Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not just yet

      https://twitter.com/TelegraphDucker/status/1681718448458547201

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A replacement for Laporte who wants away. No way back for Cancelo.

        Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Gvardiol surely 5.5 in fpl

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yep. Think I'm staying away from City defence. So many options for Pep to choose from.

      Open Controls
      1. thattreblefeeling
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is Stones not a safe bet?

        Open Controls
        1. Landorus
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Not even close

          Open Controls
  7. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    I’ve decided to go with Salah with the plan being cap him in gw2 then sell with 2fts. This gives a little time to see Son, Sterling, Maddison and even Rashford as my own team goes. Sensible?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Salah shocking and subbed at HT 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ditched him already 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          🙂 That was short-lived.

          Open Controls
      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        To be fair the whole 11 was subbed at HT

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep. At this stage it’s all about fitness and trying irrelevant moves etc. people read far much into it

          Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's as good a strategy as any to begin with.

      I built a draft with Salah earlier, and there were 3 trade-offs to make from the players I'd want to begin with. In saying that, a mini WC in gw3 could sort a lot either way.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ah the mini wc. Invented by me btw but I’ll let Mark take the credit

        Open Controls
  8. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Newcastle close to Barnes deal according to Sky. Still trying to understand that Gordon purchase last year

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think the Barnes deal is harder to understand

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gordon has potential. Will be interesting to see how he does this season after the U21 Euros and a full preseason with Newcastle. He was, by his own admission, not fit enough to play how Howe wanted him to last season.

      Barnes hopefully brings industry and end product on the left wing.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        I do think he'll pick things up next season after the Euros, but I saw a decent bit of his few minutes last season at Newcastle and I thought he was dreadful. If he felt he wasn't fit enough then fair enough, but he'll really need to step it up to get near CL level

        Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gordon can play on the right as well. Either way they need strength in depth to deal with CL football.

      Open Controls
    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like the Barnes signing. Gordon has a long way to go. Reminds me of Ross Barkley. There’s only so long you can say a lad has potential. I’ve watched him a lot and all I can say is he’s quick.

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Removes Pool defenders from draft 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Its very difficult to justify Trent or Salah at this stage with those prices

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Did they concede?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Twice I see...

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          1st goal was a bit ogmf a banger
          https://streamin.me/v/b7861241

          2nd goal was after HT when loads of subs made.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Whoa! Some goal!

            Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Do bears shite in the woods 🙂

        Open Controls
  10. Coaly
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which is the better move to allow Shaw to Trent?

    a) Odegaard to Mbuemo
    b) Watkins to Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      just now

      You don't need Trent but B.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Emerson has been tipping in pre season, is he first choice over Cresswell?

    Open Controls
  12. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gakpo G
    Jota A

    Open Controls
  13. Pep bites Kun
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Far too early in preseason for judging lineups and form. I'll keep Trent for now until I've seen more. He's easy to move off.

    Open Controls
  14. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jota winner

    Open Controls
  15. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Jota second winner x2

    Open Controls

