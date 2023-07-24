3
  Adam Cole Bay Bay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    What is it with Mbeumo always hitting the post? I can't work out whether it means he's a bad finisher or whether he's just extremely unlucky.

    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Getting in here with a Frasier reference before Nicholas Lyndhurst ruins it: https://youtu.be/23coyJoQmjU?t=63

  Landorus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Current draft, mostly template but any thoughts?

    Onana, Areola

    TAA, Gabriel, Estupinan, Henry, Baldock

    Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, Rashford, Mbeumo

    Haaland, João Pedro, Archer

    teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Decent.

