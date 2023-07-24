Four more Premier League sides were involved in pre-season friendlies on Sunday evening.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United and Brentford v Fulham get the Scout Notes treatment as we pick out the main Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points.

ASTON VILLA 3-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Goals : Watkins, Buendia x2 | Anderson, Isak, Wilson

: Watkins, Buendia x2 | Anderson, Isak, Wilson Assists: Buendia, Luiz, Kellyman | Murphy, Anderson, Gordon

Another all-Premier League contest in America and another goal-fest.

Ollie Watkins (£8.0m), Callum Wilson (£8.0m) and Alexander Isak (£7.5m) carried on where they left off in 2022/23 with a goal apiece but it was two midfielders who caught the eye in Philadelphia.

£4.5m MIDFIELDER ANDERSON IMPRESSES

Fantasy managers were starved of playing £4.5m midfield options when the FPL price list was released, although one or two candidates are starting to make themselves known now.

And Elliot Anderson‘s (£4.5m) goal and assist against Aston Villa would have caught the attention of the FPL community.

The youngster was arguably Newcastle’s stand-out player in the first half, coolly finishing past Emi Martinez (£5.0m) before claiming a ‘Fantasy assist’ when his jinking run and shot was parried into the path of goalscorer Isak.

Eddie Howe was quick to dampen expectations after the match, however, citing the competition for places in the middle of the park and out wide.

“I think he’s a potential goalscorer for us, I think he’s a goal creator as well. He’s a very good player [but] he’s in an area of the team where there is huge competition for places with some very, very good players. We really like him, he’s developing nicely, and he’s got a big part to play.” – Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson

BUENDIA’S BRACE

Emi Buendia (£6.0m) played a part in all three Villa goals, meanwhile, teeing up Watkins before bagging a brace of his own.

He’s never quite managed to emerge as a serious FPL asset, failing to make it past 10 attacking returns in each of his three seasons in the Premier League.

A full year of playing alongside Watkins in attack would raise his appeal but the capture of Moussa Diaby (£6.5m) needs highlighting; Unai Emery hailed his big-money signing as being able to play as a “winger or striker”, which effectively also describes not just Buendia but the soon-to-return Leon Bailey (£5.5m), too.

“We are trying to get his quality behind the opponents’ midfield line. Today he did perfectly. His performance was very good.” – Unai Emery on Emi Buendia

Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m) is one less positional rival on the left flank to worry about for now, at least.

“Alex Moreno had surgery and he is going to be ready at the end of August or the beginning of September. Jacob Ramsey as well, he is going to be ready more [after the international break] in September than August.” – Unai Emery

WING-BACK SYSTEM FOR NEWCASTLE

Eddie Howe remained wedded to a 4-3-3 for virtually all of last season, so it was a surprise to see him roll out a 3-4-2-1 against Villa.

With Kieran Trippier‘s (£6.5m) attacking threat negated at centre-half and the Magpies quickly falling 2-0 down, it’s not a system we will expect to see come Gameweek 1.

“We tried something different tonight. We are aware of the amount of competitions we are in next season. There is a feeling that we are going to need to be flexible next season. “Whether that is a system we look to start with or go with in a game, we just felt it was a good game to trial it in pre-season. That’s what pre-season is for. To look at different things. There were some good bits and bits we need to look at.” – Eddie Howe

Isak and Wilson, who tapped in straightforward rebound finishes, have yet to share the pitch in pre-season, Howe so far using both exclusively as centre-forwards.

Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) made his Newcastle bow as a late substitute, meanwhile.

EMERY STICKS WITH KONSA AND MINGS – FOR NOW

There were no tactical shocks from Emery, who stuck with the old guard of Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) at centre-half. Pau Torres (£4.5m) and a rusty-looking Diego Carlos (£4.5m) were introduced at the break.

The situation at the back is one to monitor in pre-season, with Emery hinting that he could even start with a third centre-back – perhaps in one of the full-back positions.

“Pau Torres is giving us, defensively and offensively… the build-up was very important last year and I want to improve in it. We can face the season with four really, really high-level centre-backs because I think Konsa and Mings played very well last year and they were amazing, Carlos is also going to be very important next year and Pau Torres is adding a new quality as a centre-back and trying to be strong. “The idea is to be strong in our build-up and to be strong defensively with our centre-backs, and the idea could change, it depends, but I want to play with two centre-backs, even with three centre-backs, depending on a little bit on how we can build our structure in the build-up. I am very happy because in all competitions which we are going to play and are going to face, we want to be competitive in all competitions. We will need players.” – Unai Emery

Aston Villa XI: Martínez (Olsen 46); Cash, Konsa (Carlos 46), Mings (Torres 46), Digne (Revan 62); Kamara (Tielemans 62), Luiz (Chambers 71); Philogene (Young 71), McGinn (Kellyman 46); Buendía (A Ramsey 62), Watkins (Archer 62).

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Trippier (Manquillo 46), Dummett (Lascelles 46), Schar (Botman 46); J.Murphy (Ritchie 46), Tonali (L.Miley 46), Guimaraes (Joelinton 46), Targett (Barnes 70); Anderson (Burn 46), Almiron (Gordon 46); Isak (Wilson 46).

BRENTFORD 2-3 FULHAM

Goals: Wissa, Ajer | Wilson, DeCordova-Reid, Vinicius

Wissa, Ajer | Wilson, DeCordova-Reid, Vinicius Assists: Lewis-Potter, Henry | Reed x2, Wilson

Two west London sides missing their top goalscorers of last season didn’t have any trouble finding the net in Philadelphia.

Brentford were without the suspended Ivan Toney (£8.0m), while Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic (£7.5m) seems set to depart for Saudi Arabia.

The Cottagers, however, are poised to snap up Raul Jimenez (£5.5m).

WISSA LEADS THE LINE

Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) led the line in Toney’s absence, as expected, with Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) out on the right flank.

Thomas Frank again went with a more attacking back-four formation against a non-big-six side, with Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.0m) stationed on the left wing. Kevin Schade (£5.5m) was an unused substitute.

The Bees were arguably the better team in the first half despite going in 2-1 behind, with two Fulham wondergoals proving the difference.

Wissa prodded home his first goal of pre-season from a corner before the dangerous Mbeumo – you guessed it – hit the post with a superb curling effort.

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) played a part in the Bees’ positive offensive showing. The Dane – who didn’t bank a single goal or assist in an injury-affected 2022/23 – was more advanced than we’ve seen him previously, almost getting up alongside Wissa in attack. It’s a tactic to watch as pre-season progresses, particularly if Damsgaard’s occupation of central spaces impedes Mbeumo’s ability to drift infield.

“Very pleased with the way we looked when we went forward. I think we looked very dangerous, we created more than enough to get something out of this game.” – Thomas Frank

FLEKKEN STARTS

Mark Flekken (£4.5m) and David Raya (£5.0m) shared game-time between the sticks, the former starting the game as speculation continues to mount about Raya’s future.

“Yes [he could potentially leave]. We know it’s been the talk of the town the last three months, so of course, that could happen.” – Thomas Frank on David Raya

There was an irony in Brentford conceding two long-range goals: the Bees’ ability to allow lots of low-percentage, saveable efforts from distance and relatively few ‘big chances’ was something we’ve hailed over the summer.

Flekken – whose distribution was excellent – might have been disappointed with the second of Fulham’s strikes, which crept in at the near post; time will tell if he can match Raya’s excellent underlying numbers of 2022/23 or if Brentford’s clean-sheet count will be adversely affected.

INJURY PROBLEMS FOR FULHAM

With Mitrovic absent and regulars Andreas Pereira (£5.5m), Tim Ream (£4.5m) and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) all missing through injury, the last thing Fulham needed was a fresh problem affecting one of their most influential players.

Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) succumbed to a shoulder injury midway through the game, with Marco Silva sounding pretty downbeat after full-time.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good. It’s serious, but let’s hope it’s not too serious. “It’s his shoulder, probably dislocated. Tomorrow he’s going to do a scan and it will be more clear for me to update you on the situation. Let’s hope it’s not another long-term injury for us.” – Marco Silva on Joao Palhinha

While a huge blow to the Cottagers, a lay-off for Palhinha would significantly raise the prospect of £4.5m FPL midfielder Sasa Lukic getting a run of starts at the beginning of 2023/24. Like Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m), however, it’ll be minutes and few attacking returns even if that does happen.

Harry Wilson (£5.5m), who ended 2022/23 in fine form, and Bobby DeCordova-Reid (£5.5m) were responsible for the first-half howitzers, with Wilson also thwarted by Flekken when clean through.

Budget FPL forward Carlos Vinicius (£5.0m), who will tussle with Jimenez to replace Mitrovic, added a third after half-time.

Fulham XI: Rodák (Leno 45′); Tete (De Fougerolles 65′), Diop, João Palhinha (Mbabu 45), Robinson (Odutayo 83′); Reed, Lukić (Dibley-Dias 83′); Wilson (Willian 65′), Cairney (Harris 65′), De Cordova-Reid (Stansfield 45′); Rodrigo Muniz (Carlos Vinícius 45′).

Brentford XI: Flekken (Raya 45′); Roerslev (Ajer 47′), Pinnock (Collins 47′), Mee (Zanka 47′), Henry (Bech Sørensen 71′); Janelt (Pressley 71′), Jensen (Onyeka 45′); Mbeumo (Olakigbe 45′), Damsgaard (Yarmolyuk 71′), Lewis-Potter (Peart-Harris 71′); Wissa (Baptiste 45′)

