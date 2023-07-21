164
164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big Mike
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    First message! Here goes.......

    A) Sterling and Archer
    B) Nakamba and Nkunku

    Pick one

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Option a will enable a 3-5-2, option b will allow a 3-4-3

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Wissa Vs Ferguson is the final decision I have right now.

    Has to be Wissa given the minutes, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yep, I think so.

      Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Cheers both.

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yes wissa

      Open Controls
    5. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Right. I’d have Ferguson all day long but you just can’t guarantee his starts. It’s pointless people thinking they know best until the proof presents itself. We can only go off last season and that tells us he’s not nailed.

      Open Controls
    6. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Wissa, easy.

      Open Controls
  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    Good evening all!!!

    Preferred option here??….

    A- Bruno and Gabriel(Double United and Arsenal attack, single defence)
    Or
    B- Shaw and Martinelli(Triple Arsenal attack, Double United defence and single attack)

    Rest of Team is…
    Onana
    TAA Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus Wissa
    Subs- 4.0 Nakamba 4.0 4.0

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Currently on this

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Both really good options.
      Double United defence could be a great differentiator with most picking either Onana or Shaw.

      Downside to it is your blocking yourself from Bruno if he does well.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I agree mate!! I really like both!! I’ve been on B mostly(but before Onana with a 4.5 instead) I really like both Bruno and Martinelli, could maybe got for B untill gameweek 3 has finished and reassess, can see United with 2 clean sheets in the first 3, really close one tho could pick either

        Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’d double up on Brentford attack personally.

      I think Mbeumo is a fantastic option, better than Mitoma.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Good shout mate!!! Had Mbeumo in most drafts in a 3-5-2 with a 4:5 keeper but with Onana at 5.0 it’s why I switched to Wissa in a 3-4-3, could start with both tho, I like this idea

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Of course, this decision is based on playing style. But I think treating both separately is the best way to approach it.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Cheers mate, yeah I usually am quite cautious but that not always the best way, A seems more sensible and B seems the most gung-ho!! Haha

            Open Controls
  4. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Why am I seeing so few teams with Zinchenko? Yes he is fragile but offers quite a bit offensively

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Given the price of other Arsenal assets, with goal threat too (Gabriel and Saliba), many prefer the safer option. The last thing people want to do is make defensive changes, Atleast that’s how it’s been in recent years.

      Arteta is not always open about injuries, too.

      Open Controls
    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I have him

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I don’t think he does offer that much offensively does he?

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Im not sure he does mate.

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Tried my first no TAA draft and ffs I like it, do you ? x

    Ederson
    Stones Shaw Estu
    Rash Saka Martinelli Mbuemo Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Chilwell Baldock Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Lovely. Although I’m not sold on Mitoma.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Cheers and yeah I’m backing one of the brighton mids to do well with those first 3 fixtures. Will go with who’s most impressive pre season but atm got to back Mitoma

        Open Controls
    2. TBL
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Very nice. Do you have cash for Martinelli to Odegaard?

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'd go as far as to say I hate it because of Ederson and Chilwell on the bench.

      Onana
      Gabriel Estupinan Tarkowski
      Rashford Saka Foden Mbeumo Mitoma
      Haaland Jesus

      Better and leaves 4m ITB

      Open Controls
  6. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Salah, or Trent and spread the cash

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Currently on both but salah does eat up lots of funds

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Thinking of avoiding both at the start

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    137 000 players now own Onana

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sticking with ramsdale

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Utd factor. 25% of the game support them.

      Open Controls
    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      On my YouTube feed I got ltfplandy saying how quick is he going in your team? Excellent I thought. Let’s the sheep follow

      Open Controls
  8. Bring the Cavalry
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Brighton about to sign a CB for £15m.
    No Brighton defender/keeper at 4.5m nailed then?

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      That money in todays market means bench unit

      Open Controls
  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    A Jesus Foden or
    B Nkundu Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      On A since day1

      Open Controls
  10. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Wissa Martinelli
    Or
    Nkunku Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Like both combo, will go with WM myself

      Open Controls
  11. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I’ve popped Foden in my team because I can relate to his furrowed brow. Can’t wait to see him out wide in the odd game when Bilva gets a rest.

    Open Controls
  12. Netters2018
    • 4 Years
    3 hours ago

    Whos better value as a brighton attacker for 5.5m
    Enciso or J Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      The friendlies in the US this coming week might give an indication of how they may line up this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Netters2018
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Cheers Hairy i wasnt sure if they had played yet couldnt see anything online

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, I couldn't see anything other than the US games. If one of them two looks in form and nailed then I'm definitely interested.

          Open Controls
          1. Netters2018
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Yeah im kinda looking at either a 352 or a 433 with either of those taking the 5.5 spot. Prefer pedro because you have a cpl of 4.5m midfielders which are likely to play more mins... nakamba, maybe ndombele??

            Open Controls
            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              I'm not completely sold on Brighton, but would for a 5.5 attacking option.

              Think I'm on Archer if I go for a 4.5 fwd and maybe Anderson if I was going for a 4.5 mid. Both are probably serial 1 pointers, but I doubt they'd be first on my bench anyway.

              Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I still remember João Pedro wasting chances with Watford shirt...maybe he improved, but i dont trust him

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Oh it is that Joao Pedro? Clearly a back up in that case to Ferguson/Welbeck. Pedro can also play left wing off the front man (transfermarkt)- so basically sounds like a utility player.

        Open Controls
  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    BB GW1 and possibly WC GW3/4, what's your verdict? 😛

    Onana (Pickford)
    Gabriel Estupinan Schar (Creswell Guehi)
    Saka Rashford Gross Eze Foden
    Haaland Jesus (Ferguson)

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Played about with it earlier, not sold.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Still BB on DGW better? Hate BB chip tbh 😛

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Don't really see the appeal of using BB1 in GW1, but I think your team looks decent anyway. Maybe I wouldn't bother with Schar if using WC so early.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Have never tried before, usually BB on DGW. Never mind.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          I usually do it in a DGW and target/expect to get 20 points from my designated bench. Just feels fun having the option for DGW players or in form SGW players. Plus always feels like starting lineups are necessarily clear for GW1.

          If you want to do it then go for it.

          Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I couldnt handle the pressure and panic the rest of the season with those chips already used.

      I hope i get it right near the end and rise the ranks.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        😆 Got ya. That's the thing, 'to get it right'.

        Open Controls
        1. rjcv177
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Same % as get it right at the start. Honestly better % because of more info

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Oh yeah sure. It's just so annoying, the last few seasons been pushed to use WC at particular time to plan for BB and then releasing funds from the bench which never happened due to other issues. GW1 BB is to get rid of that complexity but obviously it brings it's own risk.

            Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      You might remember me, I bench boosted the last 3 seasons in gw1. Once it went well, once very well (when I had triple WHam), last season when I did it though, it was terrible lol.

      I still think its an ok strategy, and theres a chance I do it again, but probably not, pretty happy with a normal team this season. I think last season I messed up and didn't have a good enough captain, I think the most expensive player I had was Son or something, instead, I went for loads of 8/9m players. And I didn't wildcard for weeks.

      So if you do it, don't make a dumb mistake like I did. Get Haaland.

      Your bench doesnt particularly excite me if I'm honest lol. If you do Rashford to Bowen, that frees up alot of money and you could make your defence better or even turn Ferguson into Wilson or Watkins.

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      I still think BB after your gw3/4 wildcard is a better option.

      Open Controls
  14. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Anyone considering triple Arsenal attack with Saka, Ode and Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Gabriel, Saka and Martinelli for me at the minute. Jesus looks popular, so I think some will go with him and 2 mids.

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I've gone with Jesus, Saka, Martinelli

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Jesus, Saka, Martinelli

      Open Controls
  15. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Do we agree Nkunku should be a "must" if we see him play well in the front line for Chelsea at preseason? Nailed, maybe on pens and 7.5 as a striker for a player of his caliber (proven in bundesliga and ucl)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Unless Nunez transforms himself 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Saka_Potatoes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Impossible for Nunez to be nailed with Jota and Gapko competing there. Its a trap

        Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      If pen on his locker that might swing me between him and Sterling for Gw3 onwards

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not sure about a 'must', but in my thoughts at the minute. Will have either him, Watkins or maybe Gakpo for GW1.

      Open Controls
    4. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I honestly think Chelsea are going to do very well this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Poch, is that you? 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I wish. But I mean it. They have very talented players, and Poch is a good manager. Let's see....

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Yeah, I would like to see that myself

            Open Controls
    5. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Been in my draft since day 1 but took him out today. Sensible approach is to cuts punts down to the absolute minimum. You don’t have to be first to buy them and that’s sometimes my downfall. Just get on him when he proves to you he’s worth it.

      Open Controls
    6. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Chelsea have an awful squad. Wait and see.

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        This must be a joke.

        Open Controls
  16. rjcv177
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Dont get why people mentioning 4home fixtures in 6 or 5in8. What matters is 3 home in 4...because they double gw3 and gw4 at home.

    After that they all have 2/2 between 5 and 8.

    This is important for WC strategy between gw4/5 or later on

    Open Controls
  17. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hi all, what do you think about my team? Any comments appreciated, thanks.

    Haaland - Wissa
    Salah - Bowen - Rashford - Saka - Mitoma
    Shaw - Gabriel - Etsupinan
    Pickford

    Bench fodder. 0.0 ITB

    I have some other version of this that has TAA as well as Salah and Haaland, but cant remember it off the top of my head (without Rashford I think, and 4 at the back).

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Looks template and good to me. Pickford could be swapped though.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        thanks, yea, really don't like Pickford being in there. I guess he is a placeholder for a 4.5 keeper, whoever that may be. But not keen on Pickford for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Brighton or Brentford keeper is the way to go, once it settles.

          Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is there a viable 5.5m mid?

    Enciso or mcneil perhaps? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      not much else really. I'm probably mad for suggesting it, but I personally think Hojberg is not a bad pick.

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Enciso or Brownhill.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah dunno if I can stoop to Burnley mid

        Enciso as a likely starter would be lovely

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          That is all there is tbh. Enciso is the best bet IMO.

          Open Controls
    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Feel Andreas is underrated

      Open Controls
    4. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not planning to go for one myself, but if I was it would be Andreas

      Open Controls
    5. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      I have 2 - Enciso & Andreas

      Open Controls
  19. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is Ake a good option at 5mil ?? (Barring the obvious Estu Gabriel etc)

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      City defs are an avoid for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you look at how much rotation happened with city defs it’s a massive worry. Saying that pep likes to start with a settled 11 and then tinker as it goes on. Personally I’ll avoid them but each to their own. There’s no no definitie right or wrong at this stage.

      Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Im looking at stones over TAA. He looked great at the end of the season on that 6 role

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Won't he lose minutes when gvardiol joins?

        Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yes, until Gvardiol officially joins.

      Open Controls
  20. Sure You Did
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Right I have had enough of arguing. Can Slouch and DBW call a truce and let's make these boards more positive? Change the profile names and let's grow up. I am happy to do so as well as I haven't helped but I have had a tough few months. Happy to try and be a bigger man.

    Open Controls
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Well spoke

      Open Controls
    2. Robert Ripley
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm in but TBH you rumbled him too .

      Open Controls
      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Grow up

        Open Controls
        1. Robert Ripley
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Really ?

          Open Controls
          1. Sure You Did
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Think he just meant that you said you were in and then said I rumbled him too which brought back the negativity. Not sure what you meant but I am going to be more positive. Unless I have had a bottle of Absinthe. It us up to the other 2, and I genuinely think an apology is in order as they have said really personal stuff to each other. I am not sure this will work but I have tried.

            Open Controls
            1. Robert Ripley
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              *changed my user name*

              Open Controls
            2. Robert Ripley
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              I draw the line at apologising though . Won't happen

              Open Controls
              1. Sure You Did
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                You Slouch? I can understand, from what I have read it might be tough to apologies but it is not healthy being this negative. We all deserve better. Maybe he will apologise though. Lets see...

                Open Controls
                1. Robert Ripley
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Yes mate. Agree that it's gone too far . Unfortunately lies are beyond my toleration threshold but I will ignore from now on

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    Thanks also mate.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Robert Ripley
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      No worries. Ball very firmly in his court. Hopefully he refrains too but I'm not holding my breath

                      Open Controls
    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Good for you. We can all be dicks sometimes but it doesn’t mean we have to stay like that. Talk about fpl, talk about football, talk about anything that makes you laugh. But come here to whinge and moan will only make it boring for you, the person you’re arguing with and everyone else at the same time.
      Positive vibes only. That’s what I say.

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I thought you were going to break into the Team America speech after your opening line!

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Would be supportive and appreciative of this.

      Open Controls
    5. Marvin de la Cruz
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I have to say I admire the position you've taken here. Good for you.

      Open Controls
    6. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Thanks for owning up and committing to change

      Open Controls
    7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Lol, I'll believe it when I see it. Those two are just having a bit of banter, playing characters. You're just straight up the most toxic person on this boards, and have absolutely nothing to contribute. I don't think I've ever seen a post from you that was actually about FPL, you've just been playing as a wind-up merchant with all the wit of a 10 year old.

      Open Controls
    8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I don't understand. Think you are confused?

      Open Controls
    9. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’ve been on the forum the odd time where it has been just DBW or Slouch on their own.
      Both seem decent blokes. Decent knowledge of FPL. Interesting perspective. Good insight to Arsenal and Chelsea (if memory serves).
      But when they’re together…….it was funny…now it’s dull.
      Just ignore each other boys and keep contributing to the site. Place would be poorer without you both, but as a couple, not so much

      Open Controls
  21. Extr3meZy
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I know it’s a bit early to tell with Onana but would u rather have Onana and Gabriel with 0.5 mill or have Ramsdale and Shaw with noting in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      The former

      Open Controls
      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      First one easy.

      Open Controls
  22. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Issa Kabore MCFC Right Back goes to Luton on season long loan
    Brilliant player great signing by Luton. This kid hasa great future

    Open Controls
  23. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Flekken or STeele ?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      It is up in the air. Would think Flek is more nailed...

      Open Controls
  24. Robert Ripley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Who's going with
    A. Trent
    B. Salah
    C. Both
    D . Neither

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A or D

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    7. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Could be either of those options for me tbh

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        *any

        Open Controls
    9. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    10. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A now but may end up with D

      Open Controls
    11. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not C

      Open Controls
  25. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    West Ham brilliant signing of Carlos Borges from MCFc £14 million, he's better than Romeo Lavia

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Correct me if I'm wrong, but too completely different positions, ain't it?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLEnjoyer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        *two

        Open Controls
  26. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Well, im on two 4.0 defenders, playing 4-5-1 with TAA, Salah, Haaland, Bruno two Arsenal mids.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      4-5-1 looks ok to me, most of my TAA drafts were 4-5-1.

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      4-5-1 for me as well, but not brave enough to start a 4.0 defender.

      Open Controls
  27. Oldbloke
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Is wan bissaka being overlooked as a cheap way into the United def? He finished up last season as preferred over Dalot, and can possibly add a few attacking returns.

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I have him in a 5 way man rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        5 way ? Wow what is your team

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Cash, Colwill, Undogie, Cresswell, Wan B. Not sure I will stick with this 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Forgot about him

      Open Controls
  28. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Choose -

    A) Foden Stones Onana

    B) Bowen Shaw Ederson

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  29. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Alvarez as short term differential? With the sales City have made, and KDB injury, could get a few good starts.

    Onana
    TAA Saliba Estu
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Foden Bowen
    Alvarez Haaland

    Areola Bell Beyer Surridge

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes I am, debating Son & Ferguson or Bruno & Alvarez

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        BA

        Open Controls
        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Baracus

          Open Controls
    2. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Very Strong team

      Open Controls
  30. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who would you rather start with?

    Trent, Bruno or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      BS for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trent and Bruno

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.