45
  1. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Any RMT’s fire away. Marks set go

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Quickly though, I’m in the pub and the wife’s gone the loo.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Leno (Areola)
        Estupinan Botman Henry (CHE_4.5, Beyer)
        Son Rashford Saka Odegaard Foden
        Haaland Jesus (Archer)

        Defender rotation is like dis kinda thing:

        GW1: Estupinan Botman Henry
        GW2: Estupinan Chelsea Henry
        GW3: Estupinan Chelsea Henry
        GW4: Chelsea Botman Henry
        GW5: Chelsea Botman Beyer
        GW6: Estupinan Botman Henry
        GW7: Estupinan Botman Henry
        GW8: WC

        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Too late. She’s come back with shots.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Probably the wrong place to get them from, but then I do like recycling

          2. Exeggutor
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            At this hour!

        2. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I’ll bookmark this baby I reply in due course. If you’re arsed which if you’ve any sense, you won’t be. But out of politeness I feel it’s the right thing to do.
          P.S I’m pissed

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Let's all be polite, baby. I will bookmark all your comments for the rest of the day

            1. Athletico Timbo
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              They may get a bit messey.

      2. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        For a quick tinkle or something more substantial?

        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Just a tinkle.

  2. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Name few strikers ( starter) who is not jesus or kane.

    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Slim pickings - Haaland ofc, Watkins, Nkunku, Gakpo, Isak/Wilson, DCL, Wissa, Ferguson etc

      Not many that jump out that’s for sure, not even that keen on Jesus personally but can’t see many other options

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Good evening everyone! Getting back into the FPL world now. How are those RMTs coming along? Been absolutely off the grid.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Welcome back! Where's "absolutely off grid"? (Or do you just mean from FPL?)

  4. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Which would you prefer?

    Odegaard & Ferguson
    OR
    Mbuemo & Jesus

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Any other choices?

    2. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      This is the rest of the squad, open to suggestions (15 to spend)

      Pickford Areola
      TAA Gabriel Estu Botman Beyer
      Saka Rash Foden Mitoma XXX
      Haaland XXX Archer

    3. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      B

  5. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Interesting that Sterling being predicted more points than Saka, Martinelli and Foden in the first 8 gameweeks.

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      That’s a good spot, and as you say is more than a little “interesting”. I am so convinced I have the dream 5 man midfield, but this causes a real dilemma.

      Goes to show - the pricing is not perfect because it does allow us to focus on top clubs, which is arguably bad. But there is real variety nevertheless

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Agreed - at 7.0m Sterling could be fantasy gold, especially with no European games.
        I also feel Madisson will have a great season, but probably best to wait a few weeks for both.

        1. Dunster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          This is exactly where I am at. I don’t want to miss the proverbial boat, but a lot of players like Maddison and Gakpo and Diaz and all of Chelsea are currently are firmly on my “watch list”. Question is whether anyone is bold enough to risk going with them from start - personally don’t think I am

  6. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    What are the odds of news of injuries to both James and DCL appearing on the same day a month before the season is even due to begin? The gifts that keep on giving

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Gusto is your gift

  7. BLANK GW2 FOR LUTON/BURNLEY
    NateDog
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1679898986075893776

    We've already got a blank in GW2 lol

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Ridiculous, all parties knew this was a problem, should have simply scheduled them away for the first 3 gwks.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      I have no subs in GW2 😮

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Gusto is your gift 🙂

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Is James crocked? Thought they said it wasn't serious yesterday.

          1. Slouch87 Facts not lies
            • 7 Years
            just now

            James injuries are usually worse than niggles

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        You've got a chance to fix that.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Can't wait to have 3 Luton and 3 Burnley in their double gameweek

      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice. 🙂

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Luton Town vs Burnley - GW2
Man City vs Brentford - GW18

      Luton Town vs Burnley - GW2
      Man City vs Brentford - GW18

      These matches will be #FPL blanks!

  8. ritzyd
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Ridiculous, all parties knew this was a problem, should have simply scheduled them away for the first 3 gwks

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Reply fail to above, when will we get delete/edit functions here . . . .

  9. The bean
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Whos is the best 4.5m midfielder options? Cheers

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Define best... Does he have to start? There are no starters at 4.5m for the time being.

      1. The bean
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah a starter, someone who can pick up 2 points every week. Thanks

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Best bet is Brownhill for 5.0m. He plays pretty advanced and takes some set pieces. Scored a brace in Burnley's last friendly.

  10. tricpic
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Will Casemiro start regularly? Could be a decent pick.

  11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Dropped Salah in this one..

    Inspired by someone who mentioned the James/Gusto combo in the last article.

    4-4-2 / 3-5-2

    Pickford Areola
    Trent Shaw Estupinan James Gusto
    Rashford Saka Foden Mitoma Enciso
    Haaland Jesus Balogun

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am doing something like this. I still may do Chilwell, we will see

  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Newcastle United are prioritizing a move for Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen over other CB options

    @MsiDouglas #CPFC

    Is Anderson better than Botman?

