37
37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Yikes - if I were to have that draft to accommodate Salah, I'd be losing SEVEN of my first-choice picks. Can't justify that.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      This fella's made some bizarre choices though like Jesus and Foden. Take a punt on Pedro and you can have something like:

      Onana
      Estupinan - Gabriel - Shaw/Stones/Chilwell
      Salah - Saka - Bruno - Mitoma/Mbuemo
      Haaland - Pedro - Nkunku

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      6 different from my team

      Open Controls
    3. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I can get Salah in with one or two moves and I think you probably could as well. The real question is if it's worth the downgrades for him (considering if you will captain him as well). Salah will probably have a great season but without captaincy it's a bit trickier to justify the 12.5 for him.

      Open Controls
    4. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland doing his hammy in GW1 is going to be fun

      Open Controls
    5. Sam FPLFamily
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I can make Salah work in mine with limited other changes but that means not having Darwin or TAA. I am fully invested in Darwin for this season which makes taking him out harder, even if it is to accommodate Salah

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Still can't do better than this?

    Onana
    TAA Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Eze Mbeumo
    Haaland Jesus Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Seems good. Looks like most teams on here (doesn't mean it's bad).

      Open Controls
    2. LeytonOrient
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Strong front 3 - I like it

      Open Controls
  3. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    "Does Salah (£12.5m) + Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) outscore Rashford (£9.0m) + Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) over a period of 6-8 Gameweeks? Possibly but you’d expect that not to be the case."

    This is quite the assumption. Scout's own RMT model has Salah+Mbeumo comfortably outscoring Rashford+Bruno over the first 5 weeks, and the difference is negligible looking at the season projections. If we cap Salah in favourable fixtures, this is even more comfortably outscoring. I expect Review's model to be similar.

    Open Controls
    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Scout isn't even using their own tool to make decisions which is why it's so important to make your own decisions in this game and not just rely on content creators.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      The extra 1.5m is valuable, and Zophar already said he'd Captain Haaland every week.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He's comparing them directly without a mention of the extra cost though.

        Open Controls
    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don't use algorithms or shite like that, but my instinct is your conclusion is correct.

      Open Controls
    4. Sure You Did
      13 mins ago

      I think they will easily outscore B & R.

      Open Controls
    5. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo/Salah is slightly better over six in RMT, Bruno/Rashford edging it over eight. That's without considering the incrementally better returns you'd get elsewhere by reinvesting that surplus £1.5m. As you say, if you plan to captain Salah (something Zoph isn't doing) then it becomes more weighted towards that initial combo.

      Open Controls
  4. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    If you'd captain Haaland in GW2 anyway (as Zophar says he would above) then that immediately rules out Salah really.

    And if you do own him (as I currently do) it should probably be with the intention in mind of selling him in GW3. Assuming you're able to save your first ft (which you really should be) then it's probably best to see him as a placeholder for whichever mid takes off in the first two weeks and your cash cow for another transfer that same week.

    If he does so well that it causes you to doubt selling him, then that's one of them good problems. Otherwise it's all about the very short term.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd rather captain Haaland at home against anyone if he's like last season

      Open Controls
  5. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    I will go to hell if I will give up on Jesus?

    Flekken
    Stones Chilwell Gabriel
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Foden
    Haaland Nkunku

    Bench: Strakosha, Baldock, Kabore, 4.5 fwd

    If Richarlison will be an option then Foden > Richarlison, Kabore > Colwill.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Marti and Saka will likely have identical xG to Jesus. You haven't weakened your draft.

      Open Controls
    2. Sam FPLFamily
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I much prefer the two Arsenal midfielders rather than one midfielder and Jesus

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    My current draft has both lol.

    Onana
    TAA, Gabriel, Estupiñán, Pinnock
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze, Danjuma
    Haaland

    Areola, Baldock, 4.5, 4.5

    Open Controls
  7. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    My current thoughts on Salah:

    - 2nd best asset in the game as a near differential among more experienced players
    - Only viable attacking route into Liverpool's top 4 attack until we receive some clarity on a starting 11
    - Questions among CHE TOT & MAN U premiums
    - A lot of good 6.5 MIDs
    - IMO, Liverpool will have more to prove early on this year after a very poor start last season

    Open Controls
  8. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Why I don't own Salah:

    - Owning him last season(from start) was my biggest mistake and it cost me better overall rank
    - This is not Salah from few seasons ago when most of FPL attacking returns were in his bag, because he only had Firmino and Mane by his side. Firmino's role...false 9, Mane also played for Salah most of the time. Now, there are Diaz, Jota, Darwin, Gakpo + TAA, Mac Alister and Szoboszlai who will all share piece of cake.
    - For a 12.5m, we expect double digits almost every second GW which is impossible. Otherwise, it's a waste of money and spot.
    - Since we have Haaland, who made this game meaningless, there is no room for Mo if we talk about (C)
    - And last, most important reason is - if I own him, then I will own 5-6 players I rly don't want in my squad.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah has averaged 32.5 goal involvements per season since signing for Liverpool - he got 31 last season, his third-best tally.

      Open Controls
      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        just now

        When? In the 2nd part of the season. First half was humilliation for his owners.

        Open Controls
  9. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Goalkeeper choice this year is tough. Onana would have been the no brainer to start but I really don’t like United’s opening fixtures. If you’re like me and are willing to spend a little extra on the goalkeeper spots I’ve got a few rotations that might be worth considering:

    Steele + Kepa (9.5m):
    LUT, wol, LUT, NFO, bou, BOU, ful, bur

    Johnstone + Martínez (9.5m):
    shu, EVE, bur, WOL, CPL, FUL, BHA, NFO

    Onana + Flekken (9.5m)
    WOL, ful, NFO, BOU, BHA, EVE, CPL, BHA

    To me these could be worth the extra outlay rather than sticking to one of the not too amazing 4.5s we have on offer this year

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      What we need is Martinez to leave and Olsen to become nailed at 4.0
      Johnston+Olsen for 8.5 would be amazing...
      I hope Saudi move for Emi!

      Open Controls
  10. linkafu
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Toughts on this team without Mo Salah?!?

    Onana
    Estupinian Lamptey Gabriel
    Saka Mbeumo Mitoma Rashford Bowen
    Darwin Haaland
    Olsen Watkins Chilwell Cash

    Open Controls
  11. LeytonOrient
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench.
    Do you prefer:
    A) Chillwell + Baldock + 4.5
    B) Pedro + Colwill + Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A with a Villa def

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The 4.5 is the attacking spot. This would make it Archer

        Open Controls
  12. AIRMILES
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Each year I end up wasting my Bench Boost chip, so this season, as I'm planning on playing my WC after GW4 anyway, I've decided to BB in either GW1 or GW3; still to be decided. I was already pretty settled on my GW1-4 team and had 3.5 itb, so have just invested that cash in my four bench players. GW3 is looking the better option for the BB, and a few players I'm likely going to change (eg AWB,Neto), but my current squad is:

    Pickford / Neto
    Estupinan / Gabriel / Chilwell / Tarkowski / AWB
    Rashford / Saka / Foden / Mbuemo / Mitoma
    Haaland / Jesus / Wissa
    0.5itb

    Going with GW3 BB means I have time to switch a couple of players who perhaps turn out not to be getting game time.

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not against the idea, but I prefer holding for DGW if possible. Doing so won m my ML last year without doubt.

      Open Controls
    2. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same bro. DGWs are just overpriced. Use BB whenever you feel it's right moment.

      Open Controls
  13. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    As basic as it gets? bored now!

    Pickford (4m)
    Estu / Gabriel / Chilwell (Baldock/Beyer)
    Enciso / Salah / Mbeumo / Saka / Bruno
    Haaland / Jesus (4.5)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.