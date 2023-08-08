70
  1. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    So Kane didn’t make the trip with Spurs to Barcelona?

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks like a spurs reserve team. Probably couldn’t be bothered to travel with his wife expecting too

    2. Olliex
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Neither did these guys: James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. What's your point?

      1. VincentVega
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think he is intimating it could indicate he is off to Bayern.

  2. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any Mbeumo inury news?

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Trained today

  3. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Palace look like they have a ready made replacement for Anderson, should he move to Newcastle as expected. Chris Richards did very well when he stepped in during Anderson's absences, winning player of the month. He really impressed against Manchester United. At 4.0m, he's one to keep an eye on should Anderson move.

    He also gives a bit more assurance to Johnstone as a pick. For the 2nd half of the season the Palace keeper had a really nice combination of low xGC, and lots of saves. A lethal combination for goalkeepers. The FPL Wire showed a really nice graph demonstrating this: https://youtu.be/l1EHCLvbOg8?t=2863

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      A bit more history on Richards. He's a 23 year old former Bayern Munich player, he made 5 first team appearances for them. He's a USA international, recently scoring in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final.

      Lots of pedigree. I really hope Anderson moves before the deadline, because I'd bring Richards straight in.

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah the stats on him/palace look great, it's a shame so many people are talking about him!

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Johnstone that is!

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Sorry!

          Was set on Steele for a while, after I read really promising comments from De Zerbi a couple of months ago: https://theathletic.com/4551892/2023/05/27/brighton-steele-de-zerbi-england/

          “We will work next season to help Jason Steele achieve the same target as Lewis Dunk (getting into the England squad), because he has the quality to achieve such an important target.

          "I don’t want to speak about other ‘keepers in other teams. In my vision, in my idea, Jason Steele is a top ‘keeper. It’s difficult to find another ‘keeper of this level.

          “I study football 24 hours a day. It’s very hard to find another ‘keeper with this quality to play.”

          .
          But FPL Wire really hammered home Brighton's lack of save points, and how nicely placed Palace are for keepers. I'll keep quiet now 😀

  4. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    A Maddison & Pedro
    B Eze/Mbuemo & Watkins

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      A for me but b feels safer

  5. RealSocialDads
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Nearly there, I'm boiled down to one choice for my starting 11: 4-4-2 or 3-4-3. Brackets is bench player

    A. Chilwell (Mubama)
    B. Wissa (Cash/Udogie)

    Team is:

    Pickford
    Stones Gabriel Estu
    Salah Foden Saka Rash
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Turner Kabore Nakamba

    B has more flexibility, but think I prefer Chilwells potential compared to Wissa.

    Appreciate any thoughts!

    1. Tango74
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      The salah draft v the temple

      I’m surprised so many people not having salah. If he starts firing they will need 2 to 3 transfers to get him in !

      Then people moan

      1. RealSocialDads
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm seeing more and more drafts with him in. He's a no brained for me

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      not sure about foden. nice team. go b.

      1. RealSocialDads
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers. I'm a city fan so a bit biased to foden... think he'll do well this season

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    thoughts on this team? i would like rashford rather than bruno but dont know who to downgrade? cheers

    onana (areola)
    chilwell estu gabriel pinnock andersen
    salah saka bruno eze chukwu
    halaand pedro jackson

    cheers 🙂

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Jackson or Chilwell downgrade gets you to rashford, 4.5 def or Wissa

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        cheers. not keen on losing either so haha maybe onana to a 4.5 keeper?

        1. RealSocialDads
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Didn't even notice that - much easier decision. Pickford or Johnstone rotate well with Turner when he goes forest

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            just now

            cheers 🙂

  7. Sausage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Eze?

    1. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze

  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    is Chukwuemeka the best 4.5 option? cheers

  9. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Foden or Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      i think maddison, more nailed.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maddison, not sure Foden is nailed

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Maddison

  10. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    more tinkering
    pickford
    gabriel/colwill/estupinan
    odegaard/rashford/mbuemo/saka
    haaland/pedro/kane

    turner/chucky/gusto/baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      nice. gl.

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        cheers u2

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Chukwuemeka, Colwill, Gusto really the Chelsea triple-up you’re going for?

  11. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Not seeing Trossard much.

    Rate these combinations?

    A) Trossard and Jota
    B) Odegaard and Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      a too risky imo. b

  12. Releasebreaks
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who will score more points?

    A- Martinelli (8.0)
    B- Callum Wilson (8.0)

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A imo

  13. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    How nailed is Jackson (Chelsea) for GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      pretty i would say.

    2. Mirror Man
      6 mins ago

      Very

    3. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Like Jam all over it

  14. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Havertz & Chilwell

    B) Odegaard & Pinnock (or could be any other 4.5 def).
    Ta

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A with Maddison if you have Saka, B if you don’t.

      1. ballsy_b
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Why Maddison?

        1. InsertPunHere
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Much prefer him over Havertz, who offers very little imo.

  15. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    I’ve moved on to Salah now.

    Steele/4.5, Areola
    Gabriel, Estupiñan, Guehi/4.5, (Chilwell, Baldock)
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Maddison (Chukwuemeka/4.5)
    Haaland, Wissa, Pedro

    Lacking 6.5 mids/how to get one in ahead of Chukwuemeka? Any better 4.5 defs until Chelsea fixture swing? Any better 4.5 mids? Any better 4.5 keepers (hmm, sensing a theme here) or a good way to squeeze out .5 to get to Onana?

  16. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    How’s she looking? 0.5 ITB still

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Eze
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Baldock Kabore Archer

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Cheeky Bruno to Son?

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      v nice

    3. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Afternoon all, do we know if Areola a starter or if any 4.0’s will be?

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Think Areola’s the best chance atm, but if Turner (currently Arsenal?) gets an apparent move to Forest he’s the one.

        1. Dammit_182
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers - might even play I’m GW1 then. Thanks

  17. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    How's this BB?
    Pickford, Chilwell, Garnacho, Watkins.

    Only had to do Mubama to Pedro and 4m to Pickford from my settled team to make it work. Had 1.5 itb, now nothing itb.

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not worth it GW1, and I’d have Liverpool/Chelsea over Watkins, think Newcastle vs Villa will be too low-scoring to bank on an attacker hauling in that game.

  18. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best 6.5m that’s not Mitoma…

    Eze
    Diaby
    Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Got them in order there.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      in that order

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo along with Eze.

      Mudryk along with Barnes.

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cheers fellas

  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which Liverpool players are in your current draft?

    Diaz + Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Salah

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      salah

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Salah

  20. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    “He (Sam Johnstone) is the only choice at the moment because Guaita is disenchanted with the club and has said he would like to move on,” Hodgson told Scandinavian broadcaster Viaplay. “He’s refused to play in our games so far.

    “A complication is that he has a year’s contract. It’s up to the club to decide, not him. He’s made it clear to everybody he doesn’t want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone. So Sam Johnstone is No 1 and Remi Matthews is No 2.”

    Johnstone is 100% nailed

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Excellent

    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice info there .
      No good for me as got Anderson don't fancy doubling up on palace

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      fekken or pickford better options?

  21. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Is it 100% confirmed that Eden Hazard quit his football career?

  22. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    GW1 BB team (WC GW2). GTG?

    Onana
    Shaw Gabriel Esputinan
    Saka Rashford Eze Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson

    Ramsdale Chilwell Stones Joao-Pedro

