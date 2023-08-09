248
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Enciso mubama
    Or anderson and pedro?

    1. billnats
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      B more nailed. Constant points rolling in

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Anderson Pedro all day

  2. billnats
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Estupian & Maddison
    B) Colwill & Martinelli

    Context:
    GK: Steele
    DEF: Stones, Gabriel, ?? , Udogie, 4.0DEF
    MID: Saka, Fernandes, ??, Eze, 4.5MID
    FWD: Haaland, Kane, Pedro

  3. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    How come I don't see kdb in any teams? He is back from injury and was the best player when he came on against arsenal. I feel he would be starting gw1

    1. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      So if you got haaland and you double up to kdb. You cant have salah

    2. billnats
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I have to decide between:
      A) KDB & Jackson
      B) Pedro & Kane

  4. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Appreciate thoughts on this 1st draft:

    Pickford
    Estupinan, Gabriel, Baldock
    Rash, Martinelli, Odegard, Mitoma, Grealish
    Haaland, Wissa

    Leno, Darwin, Mings, Cowill

    1m ITB

    TIA

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      7/10

    2. No Fuchs Given
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Darwin >> Wissa (+1.5) and Grealish to KDB (-3.0) and Pickford to Turner (+.5) and 0 itb... upgrades your City midfield cover to more minutes... presumably it would come down to Darwin and Grealish or Wissa and KDB... minutes and points may be on the latter.

  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    chuku, welcome to my team. Helps accomodate Kane more smoothly

    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was wondering should I swap Anderson for Chuck, what you reckon?

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      get in.. more love for chumbawumba!

  6. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    The 2006 Veterans League died because the ownership got transferred to a random guy when the Internet lagged. If you were in the original one then here is the new code:

    zfiqvr

    Anyone can join if you started playing FPL in 2006/07 and it's reflected in your history.

    My other league is the FFS Dead Zone which is for posters who typically post around this time of night through to the early hours. Code to join this league, open to all is:

    c9xzl0

    repost, trying to find my original 2006 Veterans League guys, there was a lot of Aussies in there.

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best option
    A Start Martinelli and switch to Jota week. 2 —possibly would want to switch Jota to Man U player week 3
    B Just start Jota week 1 and don’t book transfers ahead.

  8. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    GKs too risky or G2g? Any changes recommended?

    Turner
    Chilwell Gab Estu
    Salah Rash Saka Mitoma Eze
    Haaland N.Jackson

    Areola Mubama Baldock Kabore

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      7.5/10

  9. No Fuchs Given
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    3-4-3 with Kane and Haaland...so long as Kane is still a Spur tomorrow...

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Stones | Gabriel | Estup (Baldock, Bell)
    Saka | Maddison | Rashford | Eze (Nakamba)
    Kane | Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Stones likely to Chillwell and may have to move on from double up premium forwards, but to start it may work out.... insanity?

    1. billnats
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pretty much my team but have Fernandes & Udogie over Rashford and Bell.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      8/10

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    What about this Crazy team ??
    Steele (Turner)
    Gabriel Estubnian Stones Shaw (Chilwell)
    Ødegaard Saka Rashford Maddison
    Burno
    Haaland © 4.5 4.5

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      7/10

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Noooo It's 10 out 10 🙁

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          i was harsh tbh, its a 7.5/10

  11. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chilwell bruno
    Or estu rash

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      E & R

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is awb a good option?

  13. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Is this chuwuemeka gonna start?

    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      think for the first couple at least

  14. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts?

    A: Chilwell + Stones (442)
    B: Mitoma/Mbeumo + 5m Def (352)

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Estu
    Salah - Rash - Saka - Martinelli
    Haaland - J.Pedro

    Fodder

