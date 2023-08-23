420
420 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Anything here for a hit?
    Onana
    Estupinan / Chilwell / Gabriel
    Saka / Foden / Rashford / Fernandes / Mbuemo
    Haaland / Watkins

    Turner / Colwill / Baldock / Mubama

    0.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      no. g2g

      Open Controls
    2. Fintroy
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Gabriel still a risk, seems like Arteta will doing anything not to start him, wouldnt surprise me to see Rice or some other midfielder in defence.

      Open Controls
    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’d move Gabriel, something is off about this like we don’t know about some transfer situation etc yet

      Open Controls
      1. HadiSLIM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        This. feels like he's talking him up JUST IN CASE he doesnt lose him.

        But if it comes down to Arteta, he wont use him until he absolutely needs him.

        Open Controls
  2. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    How and when do you think Doku will affect City XI and minutes? Oh wait, it's Pep so no idea trying to guess but one can just expect the worst.

    Br 3 City attacking players owner

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      sounds like he's made of glass

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No doubt City need Foden more than ever this season , to me he is a vital cog to their success . that said he will be benched on the odd occasion.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Played mainly as a RW for Rennes.

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.za/jeremy-doku/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/486049

      Probably will affect Foden the most, who knows?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        It should work like this - Doku RW in place of Mahrez. But when Stones returns Pep plays the 3-box-3 with Foden and Bilva two of the front corners. The player who gives way is Alvarez.

        Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Doku will most likely get around 10–20 minutes off the bench in most of the league matches. At least at the beginning of his career here. He won't be a starter in his first season at City, unless something unexpected happens.

      Open Controls
    5. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I agree with all of you. Plenty of scenarios: he could start easier PL games when UCL starts or that he could be only getting bench minutes also in PL and only start domestic cup games. Or plays converted inverted 9 which will be invented after IB by Pep.

      Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who comes in for Mount?

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      eriksen

      Open Controls
  4. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Is Son worth the extra over Maddison if money (and potential injury to Mad) isn't an issue?

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      definitely not unless he plays up top.

      Open Controls
  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    With Enciso news is dilemma again who to bench: Gabriel or Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I generally play they more offense minded player but depends on your formation

      Open Controls
  6. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What do we think the chances of Kyle Walker starting are ?

    Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Mitoma -> Foden

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’m thinking Rashford to Foden but next week depending on how Foden plays, you know, actually I don’t know but someone else suddenly pops in like Bilva and plays the role Foden being hyped for…I’m just saying. Anyway BHA had WHU number for like 12 matches in a row

      Open Controls
    2. Stonewall91
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Trying to determine this as well. I think over the next 2-3 gws, I prefer Foden assuming he avoids rotation.

      Open Controls
  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Wow! I think Emery wants to put this tie to bed tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Shame about Zaniola, I was looking forward to watching him

      Open Controls
  9. n-doggg
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Areola set to be West Ham number 1?

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. BantamJJ
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      That would be ideal wouldn't it... He has the gloves

      Open Controls
    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Moyes has even said it but after the penalty save looks a lock now

      Open Controls
      1. BantamJJ
        1 hour ago

        Tempted by Areola/Turner rotation ?

        Open Controls
  10. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Rasford to

    A) Mitoma
    B) Foden
    C) Other your choice

    Pedro to

    A) Watkins
    B) Alverez
    C) Wissa
    D) Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C - hold him

      Hold him

      Open Controls
    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      terrible moves

      Open Controls
    3. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      mate - u will NOT get their previous points.

      Don't.

      Open Controls
  11. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who the hell do I bench w/ this Enciso injury news? Leave as is?

    Johnstone

    Chilwell - Shaw - Gvardiol - Estu

    Saka - Martinelli - Rashford - Bruno - Mbeumo

    Haaland

    Subs: J.Pedro - Baldock - Archer

    Open Controls
  12. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Enciso injury being reported, will Pedro make it off your bench now?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What's this now??

      Open Controls
  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Which set of players?

    Trippier Saliba Son Diaz Alvarez
    Botman Henry Maddison Salah Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Trippier Saliba Son Diaz Alvarez

      Open Controls
  14. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Afternoon people. Who would you bench between.
    Watson away Burnley
    Or
    Saliba home Fulham

    Open Controls
    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      is Watson playing tonight? I think so.

      Thats why i sold him - not too happy with an 8.0 playing 60 mins and losing pens.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Eeeerrr... Watson? Maybe Watkins Sherlock?

        Open Controls
        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yes Watkins....sorry....
          Yes he is playing tonight and Villa putting out a really strong team......

          Open Controls
          1. HadiSLIM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            ha! didnt even notice you wrote Watson too!

            Maybe u affected my subconscious without me knowing 😀

            Apologies Autocorrect

            Open Controls
        2. HadiSLIM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          damn autocorrect. rudimentary - yes Watkins xd

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            No worries we knew who you meant 🙂 For what its worth have held onto him & just hope he makes it through unscathed. A good game here would be priceless confidence-wise

            Open Controls
  15. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Great article, really well written, thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Great name, really well written, thank you.

      Open Controls
  16. Blueface
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Benching conundrum this week. Who to leave out:

    Shaw
    Henry
    Watkins

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    2. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      all 3 have cases

      Shaw - well i REALLY feel forest will score.
      Henry - maybe start him? Place SHOULD/MUST score, but it isnt working for them
      Watkins - id usually start him - but he's playing tonight. and off pens. just sold him.

      Open Controls
    3. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      to answer, 1 or 3

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Sell Shaw, def not a starter IMO

      Open Controls
  17. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Do we think Kyle Walker will start

    Open Controls
  18. gart888
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    If anyone is wondering, I'm the moron that sold Pedro last night and now wishes they didn't.

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Same here, not moronic, think long-term

      Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I only feel slightly bad. Would have made the move anyway but would feel better knowing Enciso is fit.

      Open Controls
  19. thomashl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    A) Saliba
    B) Akanji/Dias

    Gabriel’s got to go, despite the red card. Best replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You know I'm begining to think the answer could be Gvardiol 5.0
      But also Dias 5.5
      They look phenomenal together Vs Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. thomashl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, that’s valuable input. Haven’t seen that many matches thus far

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ruben

      Open Controls
      1. thomashl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
  20. n-doggg
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Lost week I benched mitoma and played Pedro. Same dilemma this week! Which one to bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Made the same mistake. I’m playing Mitoma this week can’t wait for Pedro’s penalty on my bench

      Open Controls
  21. Mitaka_9215
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Which transfer is better
    Trent out Chillwell in or
    Darwin out Jackson in?

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Darwin? Both could work

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends partly on who sub is for Darwin, but both for a hit could work well.

      Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Darwin will drop another 0.1 again tonight, it appears.
      Glad to see someone else stuck with those two like me 🙂

      Open Controls
  22. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Afternoon people. Who would you bench between.
    Watkins away Burnley
    Or
    Saliba home Fulham.
    Reposted due to spelling error

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      tough that I’d play Saliba however the common sense is to play the attacker

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      see how watkins plays tonight (+how long) but probably him begrudgingly as Fulham look awful

      Open Controls
  23. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Have both Rash and Bruno and 1 FT

    a) Rash > Foden
    b) Bruno > Foden
    c) give another week

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd lose Rash first myself, but its risky either way. Only do it if you know you'll be okay with a surprise Foden benching Vs SheffU

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like the above comment
      a or b so long as you have decent playing bench cover .
      Personally I would go c for 1 more week

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes i think i'm almost certainly going to roll it - if utd aful again can move for the Foden home game (or other that emerges)

        Open Controls
  24. squ1rrel
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you change anything about this WC?

    Ederson - Areola
    Saliba - Chilwell - Estu - Pau - Beyer
    Rashford - Saka - Foden - March - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Jackson - Osula

    2.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. squ1rrel
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Considering triple Chelsea so might swap in Sterling for March...

      Open Controls
  25. BantamJJ
    15 mins ago

    Watkins scores 2 in the first half against Hibs

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Digne and Carlos assists.

      5 mins+ to go in the first half.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Apparently it's on BBC iPlayer.

        Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not bad. I think he has been lively in PL and would keep as an owner. Only real downside is losing pens but I think that is largely a distraction and not a reason to sell. Same thing that people are now selling Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well Saka has not been good which might be a reason to sell but not losing pens imo 😀

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Saka scored a cracker in free play in the first match.

          Open Controls
  26. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    3 nil

    Digne assist and Bailey header.

    Simple stuff.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.