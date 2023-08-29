31
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Brennan Johnson and Kulusevski are the new template players.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Where is your YouTube channel?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        There is no YouTube in medieval times.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        I send ravens to mine subscribers.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          And I send Hedwig to mine Patreon subscribers.

        2. Hunta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          I haven’t seen a raven in days ……..

  2. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who is a better pick ?

    Sterling or Foden

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      For nailedness and fixtures, Raheem.

    2. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      This moment, Sterling

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The favoured currency is Sterling at this moment.

  3. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Can only sign one:

    A Gusto
    B Sterling
    C Bowen
    D Antonio
    E Wissa

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wissa

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The Big W

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Isn't Maddison Vs Sterling the big talking point of the week?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, looks like the most of content creators are going Maddison.

    2. Hunta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddy prob got the edge given the next fixture and Chelsea unsteadiness at the season start. Still, rock and a hard place

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maddison getting the edge because his stats are better. Problem is that he has both Arsenal and Liverpool coming up. Burnley away also a tricky fixture.

        Sterling has only had one outstanding game so far but fixtures favour him.

        Coin flip...

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Spurs v Liverpool and the NLD are often goalfests - they are not difficult fixtures for attackers, especially with how all 3 teams have looked dodgy defensively. Burnley have shipped 6 goals in 2 games at home, how are they “tricky”?

  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can I save my FT for this GW

    Pickford Turner

    Colwill Chilwell Estupinan Baldock Kabore

    Foden Saka Fernandes Martinelli Nakamba

    Haaland Wissa Jackson

    1FT 4.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Martinelli -> Maddison

    2. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Martinelli to Sterling/Maddison?

  6. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford.
    Chilwell, Henry, Estupinan.
    Fernandes, Martinelli, Rashford, Saka.
    Watkins, Alvarez, Haaland.
    Turner, Gabriel, Beyer, E. Anderson.
    1ft, 0.3m ITB

    1. Something like Rashford -> Mbuemo/Sterling/Madders.

    2. WC to something like below.. Structural reasons above anything else. Getting a decent 5 in midfield and shoring up defence.
    Confident I can keep on top of fixture/form swings.

    Ederson.
    Chilwell, Colwill, Estupinan/Henry.
    Bruno, Sterling, Saka, Mbuemo, Maddison.
    Alvarez, Haaland.
    Turner, Udogie, Cash, Archer.
    2.2m ITB..

    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Think you can more than get by without the WC. 1 looks good or cut Gabriel loose.

  7. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Taken from Twitter

    Maddison - 8 shots, 9 chances created, 2.89 xGI

    Sterling - 6 shots, 4 chances created, 1.46 xGI

    I’m a United fan and feel like Martinelli probably returns against us but I want to break up my 4 mids from 2 teams so in comes Madders. Will happily also bring Sterling in next week if needed, will have cash for a swap from Foden if he gets benched again.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      All the best!

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Spider-Wan will shut down Martinelli, it’s Saka who’s going to have a field day down our left.

  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    My no Sterling, no Maddison, no Mbeumo, no Wissa team. Delete it already?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Udogie Pinnock
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland

    Turner Pedro Kabore Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cash ITB and any FT's?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        1 FT. Nothing in the bank.

  9. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you guys look at set piece takers when deciding your teams?

    Surely you would think someone like Maddison, who seems integral to the spurs attack in open play and is also on set pieces will score a lot of points this season?

    Likewise Bruno, Mbeumo etc

    It's why I'm looking at Ward Prowse over Bowen.

    Thinking of shipping the likes of Martinelli, Mitoma etc and just going for either the clubs penalty taker or the one who dominates the set pieces.

    I mean, Rashford, Martinelli, Mitoma, Diaby etc all need to score their points from open play, surely someone like Ward Prowse who dominates every set piece for a very set piece team anyway is going to chip away with a lot of points?

    Does that make sense?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not exactly.

