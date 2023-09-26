219
  1. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Allison
    Robertson Chillwell Zinchenko
    Sterling Bruno Rashford Odegaard Diaz
    Hojlund Haaland

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Well one less manager to worry about so go for it 🙂

    2. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Chill Well, Diaz - minutes
      Gojlund - fitness/ form

      Man Utd triple is bold considering their current form.

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Could do with a tweak or two…

      Open Controls
    4. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Not good...

    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Give your reasoning on the non-template picks if you want constructive feedback not abuse.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Alisson - best keeper in the world
        Robertson - cheaper than Trent and still attacking
        Chilwell - Have faith in him
        Zinchenko - Solidarity with the Ukranian war
        Sterling - 19 points recently
        Bruno - good player
        Rashford - good player
        Odegaard - 2nd best Norwegian player in the world
        Diaz - Cheaper than Salah
        Hojlund - cheap starting forward for Man U will score loads of goals

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Have you seen Chelsea's fixture run after Burnley? Doesn't get any worse than that so it looks more like blind faith to me. Man Utd attack may come good soon but do you really want to be tripled up while you wait for it? Villa & Spurs have the best medium-term fixtures & you've ignored them entirely. Son & Maddi will sink you

        2. Dennis System
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Have you just answered your own question

          ............and badly??

    6. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Love someone who backs their own convictions rather than let themselves be moulded by the sheep on here.

      Go for it.

  2. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? Already done Chilwell > Trippier, I’ve resisted the temptation to WC after 5 consecutive red arrows.

    Onana
    Trippier Estupinan Udogie
    Saka Son Rashford Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Colwill Baldock

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I’d play Colwill ahead of Udogie

    2. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Looks good

    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Maybe its time to resist your resistance to WC

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That said, looks like a good team

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Hard to be on this site after a disastrous week but here we go again

    Would you do maddison to jwp this week for free if it means mbeumo to son following gw for free. Cheers.

    1. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No I'd bank the transfer and decide next week.

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Hell no.

    3. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Definitely not!

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers 🙂 didn't think it was a good idea either

  4. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Areola
    Estupinan Botman Cash
    Salah Son Saka Maddison Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Andersen(Luton) Gusto

    0ft
    0.4 itb

    Anything worth a -4?

    Gusto to Kabore and play instead of Cash? Would leave me with 2 Luton defenders though

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Stick. Should start Andersen for his DGW.

      1. rozzo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Will he play both? He didn't play last game for some reason

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Oh. Fair point. Not sure about that now so only if you have definite update. I'm starting Beyer, Estupinan, Botman. Cash and Gusto on bench.

          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Interesting. What’s the thought process behind benching Cash in favour of Estupiñan?

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Tight call. I think Estupinan has more attacking threat than Cash in this game. Not expecting either to keep a cleansheet.

              1. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Cool. I’m doing the opposite. Let’s hope both get attacking returns, eh?

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Wouldn't bring Kabore in as you don't wanna be stuck with 2 Luton defenders. Take the risk with Andersen over Estupinan and hold

  5. dshv
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bring Morris for the double now have to decide which mid to take a rest:
    Choose:

    Rashford bruno Mitoma Maddison Saka

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Flip a coin

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      59 mins ago

      And there we have it. One of the reasons against bringing in Morris (as well as having to spend potentially 2 trades - in and out).

      On a more constructive note, assuming Maddison if fit to start, I’d toss a coin.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm not gonna bother, 2 trades to bring him in/out and probably wouldn't really want to captain him

    4. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Just don't bring him in

  6. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How does this look?

    GW7 - Gusto & Mbeumo ➡ Burn & Gordon (-4)
    GW8 - Foden ➡ Salah

    First hit of the season as I don't like my defensive options for GW7. Also want to have Salah, Son, Saka, and Maddison in my midfield going forward. Will need a midfielder 5.8 or lower to be able to accommodate that (alternative is also having Bowen and Diaby but having to sell one of Son or Saka). Think it's time to jump off Mbeumo as I think Gordon will outscore him in the next 2 at least, now that Barnes is out long term.

    Leno Areola
    Estupinan Udogie Cash Gusto Botman
    Son Saka Maddison Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    1. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      If Gordon gets a booking midweek, will he be out for the weekend?

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        No it's only yellow cards accumulated in the PL. Will wait until after the League Cup games are done before making the switch.

        I'd have Gordon in my first XI until GW11 at least - even if he does pick up a yellow and misses a game, after this GW my back 5 would be okay to cover this

        1. Mumfie
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I never liked Gordon, but I’m warming to him and his position looks more secure now in a very attacking team.

          At least you have a plan if it happens…..good stuff.

  7. Keventry City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What downgrades are people considering in order to fund Salah?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      it's either Son or Salah as far as I can see.

      everything else can fall into place around that. Except Trippier or Trent before him.

      ... or you could argue there's a Saka or Son trade off too.

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not bringing in Trippier as I'd find it hard to have a team featuring Salah, Haaland, Son, Saka and Maddison as well as Trippier

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Saka, Diaz, Trippier - Salah, Gordon, Botman. Could work for GWs 8-11 given the relative fixtures for ARS/LIV but I'm not really convinced its worth it, certainly not longer-term or from a value perspective

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Other significant factors for me are that I'm not sure I would actually captain Salah at all (but definitely would captain Son GW8), and Darwin is starting to look like a viable option - not suggesting he'll cover Salah ofc but I think he enables some stronger combos

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm not sure i'm gonna go there as there are mids at between 7m-9m that can match him for points during his better fixtures.

  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Which three would you play from:

    A) Udogie (LIV)
    B) Chilwell (ful)
    C) Cash (BHA)
    D) Trippier (BUR)
    E) Estupinan (avl)

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      BCD

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Chilwell will likely start unless Poch keeps on being dumb.

      BDE

    4. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      b d e

  9. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Trent back in training, should be good to go this weekend. Anyone thinking of going with him to cover Salah and use funds elsewhere?

    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      This will only require a -4 by GW9...

      Raya [Areola]
      Trent Schar Botman [Udogie, Lamptey]
      Son Saka Bruno Maddison Diaby
      Haaland Alvarez [Archer]

    2. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Trent won’t cover Salah, or we’d all be doing it.

      I wildcarded last week to bring Salah in. I think Son may come the closest to covering Salah.

  10. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 0.6 ITB

    Onana
    Botman Estu Kabore
    Bruno Rash Saka Madders
    Haaland Alvarez Morris

    Turner Mbeumo Chilwell Baldock

  11. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which midfielder/striker would you bench from this WC team ?

    Areola Turner
    Botman Reguillon Cash Kabore Branthwaite
    Saka Son Salad JWP Bowen
    Morris Alvarez Haa

    Currently on Alvarez…

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah Alvarez

    2. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      just now

      JWP

  12. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Got exact money for this WC team. Can't afford it if Salah & bowen go up tonight

    Areola/Turner
    Botman/Burn/estu/udogie/kabore
    Salah/Son/Maddi/Saka/JWP
    Haaland/Alvarez/Archer

    Thoughts?

    1. The Night Trunker.
      7 mins ago

      How does Bowen going up affect your W/C team?

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      looks good to me, almost the same as mine!

  13. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Should I WC this lot?

    Areola Leno
    Gvardiol Estupinan Chilwell Gabriel Baldock
    Madison Saka Rashford Mbuemo Bruno
    Haaland Alvarez Osula

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I would

    2. The Night Trunker.
      25 mins ago

      Nothing a little scalpel and -8 couldn't fix.

    3. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Forward line is okay, keepers are fine.

      Lose 1 or both United midfielders.

      Chilwell out of defence for some Newcastle and it looks decent.

  14. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    If Chilwell plays league cup, doesnt look good for ful..

    Best replacement :

    Botman vs Cash vs Udogie...and why ?

    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Then again, if he plays and does well, maybe thats excuse for Poch to start him at Ful ?

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Maatsen and Cucurella will come into contention as well

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        For left back ?

    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Reguillion could be a shout also,

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I would be more worried if he doesn't play. He's been on the bench the last two games, needs minutes.

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah fair point, as I said if he puts in a performance might get Poch to start him w/e

  15. Oasthouse FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    What do we think about Mbeumo to JWP this week?

    Only just brought mbeumo in this week on a WC so seems knee jerky, but JWP would free up some extra cash for up coming moves...(i.e getting son in the following week)

    thoughts appreciated

    1. dparran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      if the ultimate goal is to get Son, this seems to be a good route. Mbeumo seems to be cooling off and JWP has been ticking along

    2. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Exactly the position I’m in, I can also afford Bowen.

      JWP does leave some nice change behind for future transfers.

      1. Oasthouse FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks both, yeah it's a bit of gamble - could easily backfire with mbeumo's fixture this week.

    3. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      All for it. Brentford aren't looking that good at the moment.

  16. dparran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    Any concerns with Maddison (vs. LIV) and would you play him over Sterling (vs FUL)?

    1. The Night Trunker.
      15 mins ago

      I reckon Sterling could do well this week and Pool should have their strongest defence back this week.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Some small concern over his knee but let's see what Ange has to say

  17. Dennis System
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Sterling to Diaby? or worth persisting for one more week (for that useless ballerina to literally do anything)?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I believe its time to apply the final stage of the Dennis system

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        My season is fast reducing itself to the Frank System

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          😆 The magnum dong play?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That and then moving for scraps

  18. mwa1t
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anyone going for an alternative captain this week? I'm considering it - not sure I see Haaland getting much more than one goal.

    Morris and Bruno my options atm

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      If i were to I would go for Bowen (SHU) but can't see myself moving off Haaland this GW

      1. mwa1t
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Moving off Haaland has worked wonders for me thus far. But now I'm ahead I've got something to cling onto, so i'm leaning towards more conservative choices.

        I think if rank didn't come into the equation, I might lean towards Bruno

    2. The Night Trunker.
      17 mins ago

      Antonio

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why Bruno? United look awful and Palace are solid.

      1. mwa1t
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Home game, decent underlying numbers

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fair enough I guess. I'm happy owning him but not even considering captaining him.

  19. marcus2704
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    I need to bench one of Cash, Estu or Beyer. Beyer has a double-game week but plays for Burnley. Who would you let warm the bench?

    1. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bench Beyer imo

    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tough probably Beyer.

      Definitely not Cash imo

      1. marcus2704
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You guys are probably right, although its a DGW I doubt either of them will be CS for Burnley.

  20. Oink Heart
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Conundrum time:

    Trippier + Mads
    Or
    Botman + Son

    Assists, clean sheets and assists
    Or
    Clean sheets and goals...

    1. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Trippier and Maddison.

      Not even close decision for me.

  21. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    RMT

    Pickford
    Trippier - Kaboré - Ruben
    Saka - Rashford - Bruno Fernandes - Maddison - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Estupi - Udogie - Archer

  22. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gtg and roll the FT?

    1FT 0.4itb
    Pickford
    Colwill Kabore* Botman
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze
    Morris* Haaland(c) Watkins

    Turner Anderson Cash Estu

  23. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this GW8 wildcard?

    Areola - Turner

    Botman - Cash - Udogie - Estupinan- 4.0
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Ward-Prowse - Diaby
    Haaland - Watkins - Archer

  24. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/26/vote-for-ffscout-at-the-football-content-awards-2023/

