141
  1. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hello All.
    Anyone know when FF Stats will be back up?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      useTOR,it works then

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        What is TOR?

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          a browser i think,i just googled,load fpl statistics via TOR and it worked,fpl stats doesnt to be working using chrome,i hope it works for you,if you like to play using fpl stats then like me one feels quite lost without this info, g/l

          1. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Cheers bud

            1. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              your welcome

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Working fine for me right now on Android / Firefox

    3. Zogzeg
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Working on my iphone (safari)
      Not on my laptop (chrome)

  2. Sprinterdude
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who to take out for an Arsenal mid
    Maddison or Foden for Saka probably

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Foden

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    priority to get
    a. Mitoma
    b. Ars def
    c. both for a hit

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A

  4. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Wouldnt mind a Reguilon benching tonight so he starts against Luton. Could get a decent score in that game

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Oops lets post this again

  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/08/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-11-

  6. Estupinan back available
    Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    RDZ says Estupinan is in contention to play some part v Ajax. Lamptey still ruled out.

    https://twitter.com/Brian__Owen/status/1722282305832575028?t=GYWVVKsdpMDFhFySrtzpmQ&s=19

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Could start this weekend then maybe. Estu vs Sheffield U could be a monster haul

    2. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Having him (and Matty Cash) with 2FT and not much to do is really confusing tbh.

      I was planning to swap one for an Arsenal defender.

      Hard thing with Pervis is knowing how much gametime you can expect on Sunday. If it's a cameo, that's a nightmare.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I think we should get good enough info from the game tomorrow and RDZ presser on Friday to assess Estupinan xMins on Sunday

  7. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Anyone else considering selling either Alvarez of Watkins for Nketiah/Ferguson?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I probably do Alvarez to Ferguson if Ferguson doesnt start tommorow. Already have Nketiah

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Both with high potential this GW

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Nketiah has a knock and Jesus could be back after IB

    3. Warblers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would, but I'd also expect for it to backfire

  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    UCL Fantasy managers: do you think Bellingham will play tonight?
    I need to choose between him or Hojlund.

    1. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      yes

    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rumours are yes that he does but keep an eye out.

    3. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      nothing definitive either way, fans are screaming to rest him, but Ancelloti, said last minute call in consulting doctors. He played in the Sunday game, after he dislocated his shoulder with tape supporting his injury.

  9. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    One free transfer, £0.4m itb.

    What would you do?

    Onana
    Trippier Cash Tsimikas
    Salah Son Bruno Diaby Soucek
    Haaland Archer

    Turner Gusto *Udogie Mubama

    Cheers

    1. whitepool
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Gusto to Palace defender-- Guehi or Tyrick

    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Soucek has lost his place. How about a move to Palmer?

  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Are people starting Bellingham UCL game?

  11. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    UCL managers, can only sub on one tonight: Mendez (Ben, H) or Zielinski (Union, H), which one?

    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      I have both. I would choose Zielinski.

      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yeah, it's tempting just based on how awful UB are...

  12. BantamJJ
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I have seen Cash is back to 100%... where did this news come from? Is he GTG for this weekend?

      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        GTG!

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        News came directly from Emery...

        https://www.avfc.co.uk/video/3edb4d8d-8f14-40fd-9627-57031303f92e

        1. BantamJJ
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Wonderful, hope he stays fit tomorrow night.

      3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        If Estupinan doesn't play, Mitoma plays as a wingback right?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Not when I look at his average position and heat maps against Everton.

        2. BantamJJ
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Isn't Lamptey an option?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              51 mins ago

              No

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26228785

          • La Roja
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            He didn’t last game, he was very attacking

        3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Guys, need some help. 1ft 0 9mitb

          Areola
          Cash gabriel porro
          Salah son saka mitoma palmer
          Haaland watkins

          Turner archer Taylor burn *

          A) burn to Saliba/guehi and bench porro
          B) Save

