58
58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mufc202020
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    High up in Fan Team Fantasy UCL with 2 MDs to go. Who would you captain this week? Unsure if I should go slightly differential with Saka or play it safe with Haaland or Kane

    A) Haaland
    B) Kane
    C) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Play it safe

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thoughts on this squad? 1ft but 0itb.

      Areola
      Tsimikas, Gabriel, Zinchenko.
      Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer
      Haaland (c), Alvarez, Watkins.
      (Leno, Diaby, Lascelles, Taylor)

      Should I play Diaby over Alvarez/Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        That wasn't meant to be a reply.

        Open Controls
        1. Mufc202020
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Did you wanna have a reply while you are here? I would play alverez

          Open Controls
  2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Areola
    Tsimikas Gabriel James*
    Mbeumo Salah Hwang Son Saka
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner - Taylor Archer Kabore*

    0m 1ft

    1) James to Zinchenko
    2) Keep James, roll transfer and play Taylor again SU

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      2 seems reasonable, James should be back for that juicy run of fixtures from 16

      Open Controls
    3. Mufc202020
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  3. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I saw someone saying that Eze will be out for 3-4 weeks?
    Is that confirmed?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      It's what CP fear could happen, but nothing confirmed.

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        An article in the daily mail yesterday suggests so

        Open Controls
  4. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    UCL squad look ok? Should I take a hit to replace Dumfries (likely to be rotated)? WC intact but think I'll save it for QF this year.

    Sommer / Wellenreuther*
    Alphonso Davies / Kounde / Dumfries* / Ake / Raum
    Bellingham / Sane / B. Silva / Doku / Thuram
    Kane / Rodrygo / Morata
    (0.7itb, FTs used)

    Open Controls
  5. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best Brentford defender? Pinnock?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yep, Pinnock

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Ajer

      Open Controls
  6. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Tsimikas Trippier Cash Andersen Kabore
    Gordon Salah Palmer Son Saka
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    2 FTs 0 in the bank

    Is Mbeumo essential considering his fixtures. Who to replace?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      That's tough maybe downgrade Tripps for upgrades elsewhere?

      Open Controls
  7. Viper
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would you do Eze -> Palmer (-4) this week or play Lascellas/Semenyo?

    I could do it for free next week but Man United away isn't as enticing. Feels like a good fixture and could potentially pick Palmer up cheaper too. Worth the 4 points?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      That's a tough call, but I'd do it if Palmer will go up in price again.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Go for the hit imo

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Semenyo or Archer?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      S

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Archer

      Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bowen apparently should be ok for the weekend as per latest news?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      what latest news?

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sauce?

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Say what?

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Heard the opposite earlier

      Open Controls
    5. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No he shouldn't according to the latest news

      Open Controls
  10. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bowen to Mbuemo or Gordon
    Or keep?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Buemo if he is ruled out, keep otherwise

      Open Controls
  11. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Does Son + Eze to Sterling + Mbuemo for free sound ok?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      No way. Sterling awful

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just Eze to Buemo possible?

      Open Controls
  12. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who to bench from this?
    Bowen (CRY)
    Palmer (BHA)
    Alvarez (TOT)
    Son (mci)

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      That's tough, if Bowen is out/doubt- him otherwise Palmer

      Open Controls
  13. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Best 2 of 3:

    a) Palmer
    b) Gordon
    c) Hee Chan

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      I have gone with B just because Newcastle attack is far better than the other two as a team.

      Open Controls
    3. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
    4. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      B
      C

      Open Controls
    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  14. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any chance Turner gets his place back? Would you play him (EVE) over Areola (CRY) ?

    Getting tired of West Ham conceding every week.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Play Areola, with Eze injured West Ham might just keep a cleanie

      Open Controls
  15. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    better move
    a. Cash to Tsimi
    b. Bowen to Saka

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      A should be good in the short term.. Bowen if fine is a hold

      Open Controls
  16. R.C
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any one else not able to access the new fplstatistics website?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      i couldn’t on notebook but works on smartphone

      Open Controls
  17. Yordan Letchkov
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    What do you think of these transfers for free:
    Bowen/Archer to McAtee/Darwin

    Thx

    Open Controls
  18. DavidR_25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Son & Isak or Saka & Darwin?

    Open Controls
  19. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts on this squad? 1ft but 0itb.

    Areola
    Tsimikas, Gabriel, Zinchenko.
    Salah, Saka, Son, Palmer
    Haaland (c), Alvarez, Watkins.
    (Leno, Diaby, Lascelles, Taylor)

    Should I play Diaby over Alvarez/Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great team, I'd probably bench Diaby

      Open Controls
  20. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Bowen and Eze both out, looking to go for a big midfield overhaul.

    Son + Jota + Eze + Bowen -> Salah + Palmer + Mbeumo + Gordon (-8)

    Looks good or a transfer too many?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd keep Son if possible

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only other route to Salah is by doing Watkins -> Solanke but not fancying losing Watkins (and starting Solanke almost every week).

        Open Controls
  21. Ungaio
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Save ft with this slot? 0.0itb

    Areola
    Schär Gabriel Tsimikas
    Salah Son Saka Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Darwin

    Turner Archer Udogie Kabore

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.