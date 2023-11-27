UCL Fantasy: Wildcard + Limitless teams for Matchday 5

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to resume. With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions picks out the most appealing assets for those activating a chip in Matchday 5.

The Wildcard is exactly the same as its FPL namesake, where unlimited squad surgery can occur at no cost. Whereas Limitless is a one-week chip like Free Hit but, this time, without any budget restrictions.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 5: BEST WILDCARD TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Dmytro Riznyk (€4.0m) – The lack of clean sheets during the group stage is a concern. However, it also indicates that we should spend as little as possible on goalkeepers. Riznyk kept a clean sheet for Shakhtar Donetsk against Barcelona in the previous game. The Ukrainians play in Tuesday’s early kick-off, so we can see their line-up before the deadline and swap Riznyk out on Wednesday if he fails to return. It’s Antwerp next, with Matchday 6 against Porto.

DEFENDERS

Jules Kounde (€5.0m) – Barcelona bagged two clean sheets in their opening pair of games and their next two are the reverse fixtures. So opportunities are there for the Catalan side’s defence and one of the cheapest, most reliable routes into it is Kounde.

MIDFIELDERS

Calvin Stengs (€6.2m) – Feyenoord are locked in a tight battle for qualification, meaning their best players will start for the final two matches. They have a home match against Atletico and then a clash with rock-bottom Celtic. Playing just behind the striker for the Rotterdam side, Stengs has managed an impressive seven goals and eight assists for club and country this season.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (€10.0m) – Bayern have scored between two and four goals throughout their quartet of UCL matches. The main reason for them having Europe’s best scoring average per game is none other than Kane. England’s captain has already racked up a jaw-dropping 18 goals in the Bundesliga, plus two attacking returns in three of his four Champions League matches. Kane could be a very could captaincy option.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 5: BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Ivan Provedel (€5.0m) – Lazio have a great-looking home match versus Celtic. Interestingly, the Italians have managed three clean sheets in their last four and all came at home. So Provedel has solid shut-out potential against the last-placed Scots.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi (€6.1m) – Another strong home record belongs to PSG. Hakimi is level with Denzel Dumfries for having the most attacking returns amongst European defenders this season (nine) and upcoming opponents Newcastle United are yet to score away from home in this competition.

MIDFIELDERS

Calvin Stengs (€6.2m) – Feyenoord have netted at least twice in three of their four UCL matches. 18 of Stengs’ 21 UCL Fantasy points have come at home, with the added bonus of playing on Tuesday and balancing the squad.

FORWARDS