  Tommy J
    
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Was thinking of FH in gw 25 but now think I need that for gw 29.

  timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Darwin, jota and doherty in for Toney, palmer and porro (4pt hit)?

    Tommy J
      
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Decent moves may need to consider something similar.

    XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Doherty?

      timawflowers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        typo doughty

  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    GTG or start Palmer over Toney?

    XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one, given Palace’s form I would lean towards Palmer

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, appreciated!

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Post fall! Team is

      Dub
      TAA Porro Doughty
      KdB Foden Jota Richarlison
      Haaland(C) Darwin Toney

      Areola Palmer Estu Gusto

  XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Gordon & Alvarez to Jota & Haaland -4?

    Would leave me with:

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel Moreno
    Saka Bruno Jota Foden
    Haaland Watkins Nunez

    Areola Gibbs-White Senesi Lascelles

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Gordon to Jota for sure
      Probably the Haaland move aswell, especially if you C him.

  SLBenfica
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    So, here is something. I am using free hit this GW, and my opponent's XI are as follows (we are in a league where we cannot have the same players):
    Dubravka (ntf)
    Udogie (BRI) Gusto (cry) Alex Moreno(MAN) White(whm) Robertson(BUR)
    Bowen(ARS) De Bruyne(EVE) Richarlison(BRI) McGinn(MAN) Jensen(wol)
    Darwin(BUR) Toney(wol) Awoniyi(NEW)

    What XI should I use? (on free hit I can use the same players).

    Thank you!

    Tommy J
      
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Will you not need it for gw 29 and why this week rather than next?

  Big W
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    FT Konsa >
    A) Doughty
    B) VVD

  Out now
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    have Watkins-Haaland-Toney atm but Nunez is must have next 2 gw IMO. So Toney or Watkins out?

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Watkins IMO. Toney has an extra game and pens.

  8. OneTeamInBristol
      23 mins ago

      Areola
      Trippier Gabriel Walker
      Saka Palmer Richarlison Foden
      Haaland Watkins Toney

      Subs: Strakosha, Gordon, Estu, Taylor

      Two options:

      1) Stakosha to Allison & Taylor to Doughty GW25 and Bench boost
      2) Palmer to Jota and triple captain GW25

      Which route do you prefer?

      KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        just now

        2

    KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      How does this look?

      GW24:
      Leno
      Porro Gabriel Estupinan
      KDB Richarlison Foden Palmer Saka
      Haaland Darwin

      Turner Watkins Branthwaite Taylor

      GW25: Save
      GW26: Porro & Palmer to Moreno & Kudus (free) = 10 active players

      KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        just now

        * Gw24- Doughty instead of Estupinan

    Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Start Palmer or RIcharlison?

      KirkhamWesham
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Richarlison. He's returning every game. His form is incredible.

      Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Palmer against a decimated Palace

      WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Both

    Skonto Rigga
      
      
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/five-players-missing-liverpool-training-28595148

      Salah only seen in the gym, not on the grass

      Bradley + Gomez absent too

      goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Team picks itself with those absentees

    KirkhamWesham
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which is the best move?

      1. Porro to Virgil
      2. Estupinan to Doughty

      Currently have 4 DGW players, prior to this move (Darwin, KDB, Foden, Haaland.)

      juicewagz
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        2 as Porro starts

    juicewagz
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palmer > Richarlison? Gordon could be back for GW26. 1FT, 2.8 ITB

      --------------------------

      Martinez

      Gabriel, Porro, Estu

      Foden, Saka, Palmer, Jota

      Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

      Bench: Turner, Gordon, Digne, Taylor

