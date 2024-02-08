The Scout Squad return with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Gameweek 24.

In this feature, our resident writers Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale get the chance to nominate an 18-man longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

They then explain their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The selections go a long way to forming the final Scout Picks, which will arrive ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 24