Since our last Watchlist update, Liverpool and Luton Town have been added to Double Gameweek 25, Bournemouth and Luton were handed a Double Gameweek 28, and we’ve also got more of a clue as to who will blank in Gameweek 29.

With all that fresh information, we’ve updated the Watchlist for Gameweek 24 and beyond.

If you’re new to this series, we attempt to pick out the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer targets over the coming weeks and months.

This is in contrast to the Scout Picks, which deals only in the upcoming Gameweek.

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

We rank players according to factors such as club injuries, form (last four Gameweeks), underlying numbers, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has increased in appeal or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

Usually in the Watchlist, we’re looking around four to six weeks ahead.

The big unknown here is Blank Gameweek 29, which we now won’t get any more information on until the midweek before Gameweek 27.

We have still factored in Gameweek 29 with some of the picks, specifically from the six clubs who are already guaranteed to play on that decimated weekend.

THE WATCHLIST: GOALKEEPERS