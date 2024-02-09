176
  1. Barryyuen
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Dubra
    Walker Trippier TAA
    Palmer Richar Foden Saka
    Alvarez Solanke Watkins

    Areola Bowen Esti Taylor

    2FT and only 6.0ITB, what transfers should I make? :(:(:(

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      How much short on Haaland? Would say he is the priority for alvarez unless you can stomach no haaland in the double.

      Darwin or Jota the other priorities

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Reposting in case anyone is interested.

    When you look at the FA Cup fixtures individually it gives the perception that we'll likely have no more fixtures in GW29. This then makes using a WC or FH in the next few GWs very attractive. However, based on the bookie odds, the most likely scenario is that we'll end up with 5 fixtures in GW29 and the chances of only having 3 is only 1.1%.

    Worth considering before pulling the trigger on a WC.

    https://twitter.com/ConnorMeissner1/status/1755732592966463830?t=oRWcoG6cA-8gJ45l62LwoA&s=19

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzEuweGrHvc

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Just replied on 1st page, will repeat with some minor adjustments:

      Odds are cumulative, in reality I think the most likely scenario is 4.

      Comes down to Notts Forest vs Man Utd

      Notts lose, they almost certainly play Luton, whose FA Cup match is against Man City

      Man Utd lose, they play Sheffield Utd, who are already out.

      So one of those 2 fixtures will almost certainly be added to the 3 blanks.

      The other 6 will go ahead unless there are significant upsets.

      Why the highest probability is 5 is because the cumulative odds for all the massive underdogs are enough to suggest 1/6 goes ahead due to an upset. But to date West Ham are the only EPL team to lose in the cup this year, and I think the gulf between EPL and lower divisions is widening and makes upsets less likely.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cup upsets are always possible... almost by definition.

        When a team in the bottom division or non league can beat a premier league team, a championship side certainly can. That's the beauty of the game.

        I'm guessing 5 FA Cup fixtures, but 4 would be alright.

        6 could be too many.

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Areola
    Estupian Saliba Gomez
    Foden KDB Saka Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Turner Bowen Taylor* Lascelles*

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      i think you might need a new defender or 2

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Is Gomez a regular now?

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hope he can start at least the next 3. Needed funds for Haaland.

  4. ran
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Already have Foden and Haaland. Which would be the better choice to transfer out Konsa + Gordon for?

    1) VVD and KDB
    2) TAA and Jota

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      1

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      2

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      1

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      1

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      1

    6. ran
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thanks everyone!

    7. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think it's 2

      To me TAA has way more upside over VVD than the difference between KdB and Jota

      I think people are undervaluing TAA because of recent injury and 57 min appearance, while overvaluing KdB because he had that 20 min haul on his return.

      I think a longer-term analysis would back 2.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I agree.

        But we play this game week to week, often minute to minute on these boards!

  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Solanke or Alvarez out for Haaland?

    Doing my head in so please help 🙂

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Alvarez out. Probably leaves another City slot open for you to get KdB, Foden, Ake etc

    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Solanke and bring up him back for alvarez in 27 or 28

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Solanke

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    The million dollar question

    Bench one of these

    Foden Saka Jota Palmer Richy
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Solanke

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Solanke.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers gents

  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Save and use 2 FTs next week to do Palmer + Estu to Jota + Doughty?

    Also, bench Solanke or Gross?

    Dubravka
    Porro Estupinan Gabriel
    KDB Foden Saka Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Gross Cash Taylor

    Thanks!

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think I'd do the Doughty move now.

      Always play the attacker.

  8. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Shall go with no liv attackers this week! Good luck to me

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      I will have two so bad luck to you I’m afraid!

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Lol darwin? Then u are gone case sorry

  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Konsa -> Trippier (-4) and bench Estu worth it?

