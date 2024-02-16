In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 24 and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 25 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 24 REVIEW

FPL went well last weekend, as 89 points fired the troops into the top 50k for this season’s first time. It was a jump from 78k to 43k. Now, the challenge is to stay there. Two free transfers brought in the Liverpool duo of Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) ahead of the Burnley fixture and this upcoming Double Gameweek. Making way were Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m).

It’s very satisfying when new signings deliver and the sold players blank. If only the game was always that easy! Bowen to Jota was an easy switch after the West Ham United midfielder’s four blanks but it wasn’t easy to ditch Watkins, who has been an ever-present in my team. I have Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (£4.8m) to thank, having made a string of saves to deny Watkins. The plan is to get him back for Blank Gameweek 26 when Darwin doesn’t have a fixture.

As soon as we doubted Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) a few weeks ago, he’s started to smash it. Four goals in three matches have played a big part in my green arrows. A little bit of patience goes a long way in this game.

Having watched the first 70 minutes of Crystal Palace v Chelsea on Monday night, I couldn’t believe seeing later that Cole Palmer (£5.9m) went on to register two assists. What a gem he has been for just an initial £5.0m. Some even managed to pick him up at £4.9m, he’s one of the all-time great FPL bargains. It’s 10 goals and seven assists for the former Manchester City player – not bad when you consider that he didn’t start until Gameweek 7. All that said, he could be leaving my squad this week.

Getting a clean sheet from your goalkeeper feels like a major achievement these days but I couldn’t even enjoy David Raya‘s (£4.9m) points due to the goals of popular Arsenal defenders Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.1m) and William Saliba (£5.6m). The Wildcard switch from Gabriel to Raya in Gameweek 20 hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Not disastrous either but Gabriel has outscored him by 12 points over this period.

Elsewhere in defence, Malo Gusto (£4.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m) chipped in with assists but the Liverpool right-back is now injured, as is Pedro Porro (£5.8m). A defensive transfer is required this week.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for the Double Gameweek, folks.

