1173
1,173 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is 4 doublers enough?

    Would be Darwin, kdb, foden and haaland

    1. Front 442
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I've got the same apart from KDB Jota.
      I have Porro to deal with so I may add another DGW....I think I'm going to sleep on it

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thank you for lifting my ban. I don't post fake team news. The source like I mentioned were Pep's embargoed quotes released at 10:30pm

    https://youtu.be/FFjZ_aV6M7k?feature=shared

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Triple captain Haaland this week?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It was never the plan for me anyway. I can't go back on the triple captain article I've written now.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was purposefully sensationaliaing it though 😉

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not really. I had just watched the video a few minutes after it was released on beanymansports so it was breaking news.

    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      The city spitter.

  3. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench Solanke or Palmer?

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer. Just.

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Either or.

  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Forgot how bad the Sunderland ‘Til I Die intro song is

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Fake pasty they might as well be Scottish.

  5. Blue&White85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best option please?

    A.
    25 - Dubravka to Kelleher
    26 - 4 point hit

    B.
    25 - Palmer to Luis Diaz (bench Watkins)
    26 - 4 point hit

    C.
    25 - Save FT
    26 - no hits

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Who is your other keeper? Also I would keep Palmer and play Watkins.

      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Areola. I’m covered for week 29. He rotates well with Liverpool until then.

    2. jack149331
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely not A.

    4. FusionFC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d do C.

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    TAA & Richa >>
    Reguilón & Salah
    Yaaaay
    Nooo

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      No. TAA to a Liverpool or City defender.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Noooooo

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Noooo

    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah.

  7. w00ton
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Hi All, G2G? 1FT 0.2ITB

    Leno
    Estup - Gabriel - Doughty
    KDB - Palmer - Foden - Richarlison
    Watkins - Haaland (TC) - Solanke

    Areola - Bowen - Cash - Taylor

    A) Solanke > Darwin
    B) Roll

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  8. Big Mike
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    A) Gabriel
    B) Estupinian
    C) Trippier

    Play two.

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A & C

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Own all 3, playing all 3.

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A&c

    4. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Something tells me Sheffield Utd will score.

    5. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bc

  9. odbs1515
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Bench Adebayo or Gross?

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gross

    2. jack149331
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      close but gross

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      G

    4. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ade.

  10. R.C
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kelleher for a hit is not worth it right?

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

    2. Scout15
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Right

    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you have no playing keeper then i'd do it..

    4. w00ton
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      No, not for a hit.

    5. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Depends who you’re replacing. It’s effectively a -2 since Kells has an extra game.

  11. jack149331
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who to bench out of this four for this gw: Neto (v tot (a)), Gordon (v bou (h)), Dias (v che (h) + bre(h)), Maupay (v Liv(h), mci (a))

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neto

      1. jack149331
        • 6 Years
        just now

        hmmm even with injured spurs fullbacks?

    2. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maupay. I think the others could do well.

  12. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    TAA to Bradley
    Saka to Salah (-4) ?

    Martinez/Areola
    Estupinian Gabriel TAA*
    Saka Richy KDB Foden Palmer
    Solanke Haaland

    Archer Gusto Livra

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No hit. Keep Saka.

  13. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with TAA and Porro? Have 1FT and Gabriel, Cash, Baldock* remaining DEF so need to get at least another one in? TAA to VVD best option? Is it worth a -2 for someone like Vvd and Doughty?

  14. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Need help with which transfers to make.
    My team is…
    Areola
    Gabriel *TAA Estu
    Bernardo Saka Jota Foden
    Watkins Haaland Darwin
    Petrovic Palmer Colwill Taylor

    A) TAA, to Virgil/Ake, play Bernardo
    B) TAA, Bernardo to Virgil, Gross
    C) TAA, Bernardo to Ake, Gross
    D) Petrovic, TAA, Bernardo to Ederson, Virgil, Gross (-4)
    E) Petrovic, TAA, Bernardo to Kelleher, Maguire, KDB (-4)

  15. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Guys does this plan make sense?
    I have 2FTs right now

    GW25 Porro & Dubravka to Ake & Kelleher
    GW26 Freehit Palmer & Richarlison to Hwang/Neto & Bowen
    GW27 KDB & Jota to Salah & Foden


    Current team:
    Leno - Dubravka
    Gabriel - Gusto - Bell - Estupinan - Porro
    Saka - Palmer - KDB - Jota - Richarlison
    Watkins - Maupay - Haaland (C)

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I like it!

  16. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 0.7m itb

    Leno
    Gabriel Doughty Estu
    Saka Foden Jota Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Solanke TAA Porro

  17. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    So Maguire or Bradley? Maguire just?

  18. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Play Areola

    Or

    B) Areola -> Kelleher (-4)?

    Option B would free up some money to help get Salah in GW 27.

  19. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Estupinan or Van Hecke?

    1. w00ton
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Estu

  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A play estu and save transfer
    b porro to bradley and bench estu

    cheers

    1. w00ton
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        cheers

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  21. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just to have wait and see whether his family have TC'd Haaland this week.

  22. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Very simple one this time. But hard.

    Start one:
    Bailey v Fulham (a)
    Watkins v Fulham (a)
    Palmer v Man City (a)

    Thanks!

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Watkins

  23. Twisted Saltergater
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Dubravka (BOU)
    Estupinan (shu)
    Palmer (mci)
    Porro (inj)

    Sell Porro and BB or TC Haaland/KdB?

  24. Art Vandelay
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Barkley (MUN,liv) or Doug Luiz (ful)?

    I don't think I can face another Luiz 10 pointer on the bench...

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Barkley

      1. Art Vandelay
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

