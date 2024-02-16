With two goals and a 13-point haul preceding a favourable “double” at home to Chelsea and Brentford, Erling Haaland (£14.4m) is the leading armband candidate for Gameweek 25 – with many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers significantly considering the Triple Captain chip.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight both the Norwegian’s credentials and which other assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland lashed a right-footed effort beyond Everton custodian Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) to break the deadlock against a resilient Toffees defence – the first goal since last November for the former Molde man.

His second was vintage Haaland. With Man City on the counter–attack, a delightfully threaded through ball set the Norwegian off on a footrace against Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.2m), who lacked the required pace and physicality to prevent Haaland from sealing Man City’s 2-0 victory.

Haaland’s four attempts, a joint match-leading total with Phil Foden (£8.0m), and two efforts on target saw the Norwegian accrue 0.68 non-penalty xG at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens striker tops the captain poll for the third successive Gameweek and is backed by just under one in seven of our users to continue his goal-scoring form, against Chelsea and Brentford respectively.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) stole the show in Copenhagen on Tuesday with the Belgian scoring and supplying two assists in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Man City.

Since his comeback, the midfielder has registered nine attacking returns in seven matches across all competitions – a red-hot run of form that bodes well ahead of City’s “double.”

The midfield maestro dropped to the bench against Everton, highlighting some ongoing concerns about his expected minutes.

But De Bruyne proved the ‘difference maker’ once again, when assisting Haaland’s second, sending Man City temporarily to the top of the Premier League.

The playmaker is backed by just over one-twelfth of our users to continue his rich vein of form.

Diogo Jota (£8.3m) occupies third place with 4.92% of the vote, followed closely by Ivan Toney (£8.2m) and a certain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES