  1. gart888
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Haaland.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      You should get the Pro Pundit cash this week.

  2. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone not pulled the trigger yet, from the screen shots looks like the content folk have already pulled it.

  3. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone taking a gamble or playing it safe with H?

    Slightly tempted by KDB

  4. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    what to do with TAA & Alverez? move to Ake & Toney for a -4?

  5. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    A question for a new crowd:

    Palmer/Alvarez > KDB/Toney for -4?

    Tis always the same crowd, huzzah!

    Thankee!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Looks good to me.

    2. Angelic upstart
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great band!

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Alvarez to Toney might burn ya
      KDB seems fit but massive fixture congestion has to be considered
      Do ya feel luck?

  6. Angelic upstart
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Play two of the following -

    Watkins, Gordon, Gabriel & Palmer

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Watkins, Gabriel, Gordon then Palmer would be my ranking for this GW.

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watkins and Gabriel

  7. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    How long until price changes ?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      40 minutes

  8. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    TAA & Gordon for Gabriel & KDB? -4pts

    Leno
    White, TAA, Udogie
    Saka, Foden, Jota, Gordon
    Adebayo, Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Andersen, Palmer, Lascelles

    1. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  9. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    This is what I'm down to with 2 FT

    A) TAA & Palmer to Maguire & KDB
    B) TAA & Palmer to Ake & Foden
    C) TAA & Porro to Ake & Saliba
    D) TAA to Ake. Roll FT

    Areola
    Trippier Porro TAA* Gabril
    Saka Jota Gross
    Haaland Darwin Solanke

    (Petrovic Gordon Palmer Livra)

    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’d play Gordon over Porro personally. Not big on those transfers so I’d probably suggest TAA to VVD.

      1. MikeLowrey
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd love VVD but It leaves me with a -4 to get 11 playing for GW26 (unless Livramento magically starts)

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I don’t think the -4 will hurt you. I’ll be taking a hot to get 10 playing that week and I expect to see plenty of -8s

          1. Houldsworth Hatter
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Hit *

  10. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Can this be improved?
    1.2mn itb 1ft

    Dubravka/areola
    Gabriel -trippier- doughty- (mykolenko -lascalles)
    Kdb-foden-saka-palmer-jota
    Halaand-darwin-watkins

    A. Great team roll transfer
    B. Areola to Pickford
    C. Lacelles to bradley

  11. theshazly
      58 mins ago

      A) TC Haalad in GW25 ?
      B) TC Solanke in GW28 ?

      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Haaland 25

      2. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Depends on news on Haaland nan's funeral

      3. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not sure if serious

    • You S-Núñez Y…
        57 mins ago

        Alvarez still in team; no Foden/KDB. Dilemma - keep or sell Alvarez?

        Palmr+Alvarez>Foden+Cheap fwd -4
        Oui/non?

      • OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        Alverez > Toney -4?

        1. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          No way

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Alvarez injured?

          1. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            just not nailed..

      • FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        69%vote on Haaland is all well and good but has anyone got information on his nan's funeral on 22 February? He could miss the entire game the day before

        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Game is on 20th.

      • Cantonesque
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        BB Areola (nfo) Palmer (mci) Solanke (new) Estupinan (shu)

        OR

        TC Haaland

        (yes that is not a "cheat" bench the fielded team is 6 doublers plus Watkins Garnacho Saka Gabriel)

        1. Hotdogs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Your thoughts on benching Solanke vs Watkins?

          1. Cantonesque
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Close call innit

        2. agueroooooney
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play Solanke over Gabriel and use TC

          1. agueroooooney
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Actually it's pretty close between the two, I'm now also torn about BB, it's a strong bench to be fair

      • bobbyg
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Anderson and TAA to KDB and Van hecke or

        Palmer and TAA to Kdb and 5.4 defender?

        1. bobbyg
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          -4

      • sfcspartans
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        1 - Bowen to Foden
        2 - Archer to Toney

        A - do both (-8)
        B - just 1 (-4)
        C - just 2 (-4)
        D - Neither

        1. sfcspartans
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          For context if I don’t do 2 I’d start Palmer or Archer

        2. Hotdogs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          C

        3. agueroooooney
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

      • Hotdogs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Bench one

        A) Watkins (ful)
        B) Solanke (new)

        The rest of the front 8 are doublers + Saka (bur) so it has to be one of them I'm afraid

        1. sfcspartans
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          B

        2. Cantonesque
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          I'm on Solanke as he has been more disappointing recently.

        3. agueroooooney
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          B but it's a coin toss

      • Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Is it worth transferring Solanke to Darwin for a -4?
        Will want Solanke back for GW28.

        1. Snake Juice
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Depends, will you shift Darwin out in 26?

          1. Deer-in-headlights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Assuming Taylor plays, I can bench him.

            1. Snake Juice
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              In that case I would. Solanke back in 27

      • Price Changes
        rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Price Changes 16 February

        Rise: Aké (5.1)

        Falls: Kulusevski (6.8), Wood (4.8)

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Wood droops

        2. nanxun
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thx, Rainy!

          Surprised at no rise for Foden and no drop for TAA.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Tx Rainy.
            Guess all the action comes tomorrow.

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        TC Haaland gw25

        A yes
        B no

        cheers 🙂

        1. Shearer & Sutton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

      • FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Play Akanji or Reguilon GWK25?

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          You can't bench any of your City slots when they have a DGW, come on now.

        2. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          DGW - both?

      • agueroooooney
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bench one:

        A) Porro
        B) Estupinan
        C) Trippier
        D) Gabriel
        E) Watkins

      • SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tc kdb or Jota? Might give Haaland a miss

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          just now

          why give haaland a miss?

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Jota probably get more minutes than Kdb...but Kdb has a higher ceiling I think. Depends how much of a gamble you want to take!

      • Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is a Watkins to Darwin hokey-cokey a silly idea?

